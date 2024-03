최윤호 삼성SDI 사장 "전고체 배터리, 계획대로 2027년 양산"

삼성SDI, 제54기 정기 주주총회 개최

Samsung SDI Holds 54th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Shareholders approve all three agenda items for resolution: full-year financial statements, appointment of directors, and director remuneration limitPresident and CEO Yoon-ho Choi says, "Samsung SDI will prepare for mass production of all solid-state batteries in 2027 as planned"Key products showcased at the venue to enhance shareholders' understanding of business SEOUL, Korea – March 20, 2024 – Samsung SDI today convened its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Seoul. The Meeting was attended by individual shareholders, institutional investors, and Samsung SDI's top management including President and CEO Yoon-ho Choi, who chaired the Board of Directors.The agenda items included approval of the full-year financial statements, appointments of directors, and director remuneration limit, which were all approved as resolved.The shareholders approved Agenda 1 for resolution, 'Approval of Financial Statements FY2023' that included the statements of financial position, comprehensive income and etc. The annual dividends were declared to be KRW 1,000 per common share and KRW 1,050 per preferred share.In Agenda 2 'Appointment of Directors,' the board of directors sought to reappoint incumbent Executive Director Jong-sung Kim, executive vice president and the chief financial officer of Samsung SDI, and appoint a new executive director, Zin Park, executive vice president and head of the company's Automotive & ESS Battery Business.CFO Jong-sung Kim, during his incumbency as an executive director of Samsung SDI, has made instrumental contribution to the company's growth in revenues and profits as he has leveraged his expertise in management strategy and finance.As the head of the Automotive & ESS Battery Business, EVP Zin Park is expected to play a critical role in further enhancing the board of directors' decision-making capability with his extensive experience and expertise on paving the company's foundation for sustainable growth: he has led expansions of Samsung SDI's global bases and establishments of joint ventures with major customers.The final agenda for resolution was 'Approval of Director Remuneration Limit for the Financial Year 2024.' The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders cast the voting in favor of the proposed resolution and decided on the total remuneration limit at the same amount as the previous year, KRW 12 billion."Samsung SDI will prepare for mass production of all solid-state batteries in 2027 as planned" said Board Chairman Yoon-ho Choi in his opening remarks. "Backed by everyone's hard work, cooperation with partners and continued support from shareholders, Samsung SDI will march towards its goal of becoming a global top tier company by 2030,'"For the first time this year, Samsung SDI provided a showcase of its key products from respective business units at the venue so as to enhance shareholders' understanding of its business.