영국 서펜타인갤러리 예술감독

한스 울리히 오브리스트가 말하는

<21세기의 미술관>이 가야 할 길



Hans Ulrich Obrist : Museums in the 21st Century

안녕하세요. 아르떼 독자 여러분, 에이드리언 청입니다.



오늘은 세계에서 가장 영향력 있는 큐레이터 중 한 명인 한스 울리히 오브리스트 서펜타인갤러리 예술감독의 생각을 공유하고자 합니다. 오브리스트는 예술에 대한 끊임없는 호기심과 헌신으로 현대 미술계의 새로운 길을 개척해 왔습니다. 수많은 획기적인 전시회를 기획했고, 영향력 있는 예술가 및 사상가들과 대화도 이끌어 왔습니다. 존경받는 큐레이터이자 미술 평론가인 오브리스트는 전문성을 바탕으로 한 예리한 안목으로 미술계에서 신뢰받고 있습니다. 이번 에세이에선 기술과 박물관 시스템의 미래에 대한 그의 최신 연구 결과를 다뤄봅니다.

Hans Ulrich-Obrist and Adrian Cheng, HACK SPACE, K11 Art Foundation Pop-up Space, Hong Kong, China

*서펜타인갤러리는 영국 런던 켄싱턴가든과 하이드파크에 있는 현대미술관이다. 켄싱턴가든의 서펜타인은 1933~1934년 건축가 제임스 그레이 웨스트가 설계해 티하우스로 쓰이다, 1970년 현대미술 갤러리로 탈바꿈했다. 개관 이후 만 레이, 장 미셸 바스키아, 앤디 워홀, 아니시 카푸어, 데미안 허스트, 제프 쿤스, 게르하르트 리히터, 마리나 아브라모비치 등 유명 작가의 작품과 현대미술 작가 작품을 지속적으로 선보였다. 현대음악과 건축 등을 주제로 각종 콘서트와 포럼이 열리며 2013년엔 하이드파크 안에 '서펜타인 새클러 갤러리'가 문을 열어 서로 연결됐다. 2000년부터 매년 전 세계 새로운 건축가의 공공미술인 '서펜타인 파빌리온'이 세워진다. 올해는 조민석 건축가가 파빌리온을 짓는다.

한스 울리히 오브리스트 서펜타인갤러리 예술감독

Adrian’s Intro :

It is with great pleasure that I introduce to you one of the most influential and visionary curators of our time, Hans Ulrich Obrist. With an insatiable curiosity and an unwavering dedication to the arts, Obrist has carved a remarkable path, leaving an indelible mark on the contemporary art landscape. Throughout his illustrious career, Obrist has curated numerous groundbreaking exhibitions and has engaged in thought-provoking conversations with some of the most influential artists and thinkers of our time.

As an esteemed curator and art critic, Obrist's expertise and keen eye for innovation have made him a trusted voice in the art world. This short essay sheds light on the new findings of Hans’ latest research into the relationship between technology and the future of the museum system.