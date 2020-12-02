BTS '라이프 고스 온'의미를 영어로 한다면

[경제뉴스 English]
삼성전자의 낸드플래시 공격적 투자
카카오의 중국 콘텐츠 시장 진출의미
- 더 자세한 영어원문은 Global NAND market in game of chicken as Samsung ups ante(Global NAND market in game of chicken as Samsung ups ante (kedglobal.com))
▶카카오가 텐센트와 손잡고 중국 콘텐츠시장에 본격 진출(tap into the Chinese market)합니다. 내년에 설립될 양사의 합작법인은 중국에서 새로운 웹툰·웹소설 콘텐츠를 선보일(supply content such as webtoons and web novels) 예정입니다. 한국콘텐츠진흥원은 2023년까지 중국 콘텐츠 시장의 연평균 성장률이 5.65%를 기록할 것(post 5.65% yearly growth until 2023)이라고 예상했습니다.
-더 자세한 영어원문은 Kakao, Tencent join forces to tackle Chinese market(Kakao, Tencent join forces to tackle Chinese market (kedglobal.com))
▶방탄소년단(BTS)의 한국어 곡 '라이프 고스 온'이 미국 빌보드 메인 싱글차트 정상(topped the Billboard Hot 100)에 올라 K팝의 새 역사를 썼습니다. 미국에서 가장 인기 있는 노래를 보여주는 '핫100' 차트에서 한국어 가사 곡이 1위에 오른 것은 빌보드 역사상 처음(the first time in Billboard history to have a South Korean song climb to No. 1)이라고 하네요. K팝업계는 '핫100' 1위 하나가 최소 1조7000억원 이상의 경제적 효과(worth of economic impact)를 낼 것으로 기대했습니다.
-더 자세한 영어원문은 BTS rewrites K-pop history as it goes mainstream in the US(BTS rewrites pop history as it goes mainstream in the US (kedglobal.com)
-그럼 BTS의 'Life Goes On'을 한번 감상해 볼까요?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5q5mZbe3V8
공태윤 기자 trues@hankyung.com
