'조용히 있다'는 표현을 하기 위해 remain이라는 동사를 사용할 때, 동사 다음에는 형용사 silent가 와야 합니다. 하지만 한국어 '조용히'에 대응되는 영어 어휘를 부사 silently로 생각해 remain silently라고 하면 이는 틀린 표현이 됩니다.

The seeds of many plants undergo a period of dormancy which may be very short (on the order of a few days) or prolonged (several decades or more). The advantage of dormancy is that it allows a plant population to escape from certain environmental disturbances or temporally adverse conditions. Early successional and pioneer plants tend to have delayed seed germination until such time that light or water conditions become favorable for growth. The seeds remain in the soil, forming a soil seed bank, and only germinate when an appropriate environmental cue, such as increased light brought about by a tree fall, is received. Dormancy is also an effective strategy to avoid seedling desiccation during the dry season.



- 《Encyclopedia of forest sciences》 중에서 -



박동우 한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수

많은 식물의 씨앗은 일정 기간의 휴면 상태를 겪는데, 그 기간은 (대략 며칠 정도로) 매우 짧을 수도 있고 (몇 십년 또는 그 이상으로) 장기적일 수도 있다. 휴면 상태는 식물 개체가 특정한 환경적 방해나 일시적으로 불리한 조건으로부터 벗어날 수 있게끔 해 준다는 장점이 있다. 조기 조성 개척 식물들은 씨앗의 발아를 빛이나 물의 조건이 성장에 유리하게 되는 시기까지 지연시키는 경향이 있다. 씨앗은 흙 속에 남은 채로 토양 씨앗 저장고를 형성하며, 나무가 넘어져서 들어오는 빛의 양이 증가하는 것과 같은 적절한 환경적 신호를 받으면 그제서야 씨앗이 발아하게 된다. 휴면 상태는 또한 건기 동안 묘목이 마르는 것을 방지하기 위한 효율적인 전략이다.한국어에서 ‘-하게/-히’라는 형태소를 갖는 어휘는 부사에 해당합니다. ‘빠르게’ ‘깨끗하게’ ‘유리하게’ 등이 그 예라고 할 수 있습니다. 그런데 영어 문장을 한국어로 해석하면서 특정 요소가 ‘-하게/-히’라고 해석된다고 해서 그 요소가 반드시 부사인 것은 아닙니다. 예를 들어보죠. John explained his proposal very clearly는 ‘존은 그의 제안을 매우 분명하게 설명했다’의 경우 ‘분명하게’라고 해석되는 clearly는 부사입니다.그런데 본문의 light or water conditions become favorable for growth의 경우 ‘빛과 물 조건이 성장에 유리하게 되다’로 해석되는데, 이때 ‘유리하게’라고 해석되는 요소는 형용사 favorable입니다. 다양한 동사 중, remain, stay, sound, feel, become 등 뒤에 형용사가 오면 그 형용사는 ‘-하게/-히’라고 해석되는 것이 자연스럽습니다. 이 때문에 작문할 때, 한국인 영어 학습자들이 이 동사들 뒤에 부사를 사용하는 오류를 자주 범하기도 합니다.‘조용히 있다’는 표현을 하기 위해 remain이라는 동사를 사용할 때, 동사 다음에는 형용사 silent가 와야 합니다. 하지만 한국어 ‘조용히’에 대응되는 영어 어휘를 부사 silently로 생각해 remain silently라고 하면 이는 틀린 표현이 됩니다. 또한 ‘안전하게 지내!’라는 의미를 갖는 영어 표현은 ‘stay safe’입니다. 여기에서도 ‘안전하게’라고 해석되는 요소는 부사가 아니라 형용사라는 점에 유의해야 합니다. ‘그녀의 전화 목소리가 이상하게 들렸다’의 의미를 동사 sound를 사용해 영어로 표현하기 위해서는 ‘이상하게’에 해당하는 어휘로 부사 strangely가 아니라 형용사 strange를 사용해 ‘Her voice sounded strange on the phone’이라고 해야 합니다. 마지막으로 ‘그는 어지럽게 느꼈다’는 의미를 동사 feel을 사용해서 표현하고자 할 땐 ‘He felt dizzily’가 아니라 ‘He felt dizzy’라고 해야 합니다.