PACE 갤러리 CEO&사장

마크 글림처가 말하는

아시아에 대한 우리의 비전



안녕하세요. 아르떼 독자 여러분, 에이드리언 청입니다.



현재 미술 시장의 갤러리 부문에서 선도적인 세력 중 한 명을 여러분에게 소개하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다. 마크 글림처는 지난 세기 가장 영향력 있는 현대 예술가와 유산을 대표하는 선도적인 국제 미술 갤러리인 페이스 갤러리의 CEO입니다.



1960년 아르네 글림처에 의해 설립된 이후, 페이스는 중요한 역사 및 현대 전시를 포함하는 예술가 최초의 갤러리로서 뛰어난 유산을 개발했습니다. 미국, 유럽 및 아시아에 걸친 그들의 운영으로 페이스는 계속해서 아티스트를 지원하고 전 세계 관객들과 그들의 선견지명 있는 작업을 공유하고 있습니다. 2024년 새로운 도쿄 갤러리의 발표와 베이징의 전망실과 함께 서울과 홍콩의 성장하는 확장을 기념하면서, 저는 마크가 아시아의 계속 변화하는 미술 시장에 대한 전략에 대한 중요한 통찰력을 공유하게 되어 기쁩니다.

마크 글림처. 페이스 갤러리 대표이사 /photo by Suzie Howell

It is with great pleasure that I introduce to you one of the leading forces in the gallery sector of the current art market. Marc Glimcher is the CEO of the prominent Pace Gallery – a leading international art gallery representing some of the most influential contemporary artists and estates from the past century. Since its founding by Arne Glimcher in 1960, Pace has developed a distinguished legacy as an artist-first gallery that mounts seminal historical and contemporary exhibitions. With their operation spanning from the US, Europe and Asia, Pace continues to support its artists and share their visionary work with audiences worldwide. Marking the announcement of a new Tokyo gallery in 2024, and a growing expansion in Seoul and Hong Kong, alongside a viewing room in Beijing, I am pleased to have Marc to share his important insights upon his strategy on the ever-changing art market in Asia.

저는 종종 미국인들로부터 "아시아 미술 시장"을 정의해 달라는 요청을 받습니다. 저의 대답은 항상 불가능하다는 것입니다. 왜냐하면 아시아에는 여러 미술 시장이 있기 때문입니다. 자카르타의 미술 시장은 델리의 미술 시장과 거의 유사하지 않습니다. 두 곳 모두 진지한 수집가들이 있지만, 현대 미술에서 그들이 끌리는 것, 즉 비유적인 그림을 중시하든 연상시키는 개념적 예술이든, 수집 동기, 수집 습관, 그리고 심지어 예산도 크게 다릅니다.아시아는 동질화될 수 없습니다. 아시아에 대한 우리의 비전은 이것을 만트라(mantra)로 받습니다. 따라서 "페이스 갤러리"도 동질적인 정체성을 가지고 있지 않습니다. 대신에, 우리가 어딘가에 갤러리를 열 때, 우리는 그 장소의 독특함을 축하하고 각각의 갤러리 위치에 맞춤형 접근이 필요하다고 믿습니다. 이처럼, 서울의 페이스 갤러리는 예를 들어 홍콩의 페이스 갤러리와는 완전히 다른 모델입니다.발생하는 특정 패턴이 있습니다.한국에서 많은 수집가들은 로버트 어윈(Robert Irwin), 메리 콜스(Mary Crosse), 리 유판(Lee Ufan)과 같은 예술가들이 미니멀리즘(Minimalism)과 빛과 공간(Light and Space)의 미학에 대한 강한 감사와 선천적인 연관성을 가지고 있습니다. 20세기의 상징적인 미국 예술가들에 대한 관심도 증가하고 있으며 추상적 표현주의와 팝 아트(Pop Art)의 선구자들이 새롭게 감상하고 있습니다.한국의 수집가들은 수집 습관에 대해 매우 사적인 경향이 있지만, 점점 더 많은 개인 박물관들이 한국 대중에게 컬렉션을 보여주고 있습니다. 한남동에 있는 리움(Leum)의 이웃들은 금본위제를 정했습니다.홍콩에는 자체적으로 많은 유산을 수집하는 가족들이 있지만, 20년 동안 국제 예술에 대한 욕구가 커지고 있는 중화권으로 향하는 창문이기도 합니다. 2008년부터 2019년까지 798구역의 건축적으로 아름다운 건물에 입주한 베이징 갤러리를 통해, 우리는 초기 수집 커뮤니티뿐만 아니라 도시의 자국 예술가들을 위한 문화 중심지의 한 가운데에 있음을 발견했습니다. 이제 새로운 세대의 수집가들이 맨틀을 차지하고 국제 예술이 인기를 얻고 있습니다. 로이 할로웰, 윌리엄 몽크, 카일리 매닝과 같은 미국과 영국의 현대 화가들은 중국 본토 전역의 주요 박물관 쇼의 주제이며, 젊은 수집가들은 이러한 예술가들의 작품을 그들의 컬렉션에 추가하는 것에 흥분하고 있습니다.또한 이 갤러리들과 수집 패턴 모두 도쿄에 있는 페이스 갤러리가 올해 말 아주부다이 힐스에 문을 열었을 때 어떤 모습일지는 유사하지 않다는 것도 뒤따릅니다. 저희는 1980년대부터 일본에서 사업을 해왔고, 그곳에서 미국의 명작들을 일본 최고의 컬렉션에 올려놓았습니다. 여기에는 마크 로스코가 1990년 가와무라 박물관에서 시그램 벽화를 인수한 것도 포함됩니다. 저희는 이제 일본의 새로운 여정의 정점에 서 있으며, 이곳에서 영구 갤러리 공간을 통해 로스코와 알렉산더 칼더와 같은 세계적으로 유명한 이름들과 함께 현대 프로그램의 작품을 보여드릴 수 있으며, 이 프로그램은 올해 5월 아주부다이 힐스 갤러리에서 35년 만에 도쿄에서 열리는 첫 번째 쇼의 주제가 될 것입니다.우리의 이질적인 접근 방식을 통해 우리는 이러한 장소들을 활기찬 문화 중심지로 만드는 예술적이고 지적인 삶과 깊은 관련이 있는 장소에 갤러리를 여는 것을 믿습니다. 각 새로운 갤러리의 발판은 우리를 이해하고 우리 예술가들을 가장 먼저 믿고 또한 그들의 도시에 있는 컬렉터와 시장을 이해하는 페이스 갤러리의 각 지점의 책임을 맡을 전문가를 찾습니다. 그 사람은 우리 예술가들을 지역 사회와 연결하는 책임이 있습니다.페이스 갤러리의 CEO로서 제 역할의 큰 기쁨 중 하나는 우리 예술가들을 새로운 관객으로 끌어들이는 것입니다. 누군가가 예술가를 발견하는 것을 처음으로 목격하는 것은 멋진 일입니다. 우리의 책임은 우리 갤러리를 통해 우리 예술가들의 작업을 위한 플랫폼을 제공하고 수집가들이 더 많은 것을 발견하고, 그들의 감상에 더 깊이 들어가고, 새로운 의미를 찾을 수 있는 접근과 도구를 제공하는 것입니다. 이것이 우리가 중화권과 한국, 그리고 곧 일본에서도 계속할 것입니다./마크 글림처·페이스 갤러리 대표이사[칼럼 원문]I am often asked by Americans to define “the Asia art market.” My response is always that it’s impossible. Because the truth is there are several art markets within Asia. The art market in Jakarta bears little resemblance to the art market in Delhi. There are serious collectors in both places, but what they are drawn to in contemporary art—whether they value figurative painting or evocative conceptual art—their motivations for collecting, their collecting habits, and, yes, even their budgets differ greatly.Asia cannot be homogenized. Our vision for Asia takes this as its mantra. Thus “Pace Gallery” does not a have homogeneous identity either. Instead, when we open a gallery somewhere we celebrate the uniqueness of that place and we believe a bespoke approach is needed for each gallery location. In this way, Pace Gallery in Seoul is a different model entirely to Pace Gallery in Hong Kong for example.There are certain pattens that occur.In Korea many collectors have a strong appreciation for and an innate connection to the ethereal and luminescent, to the aesthetics of Minimalism and Light and Space—artists such as Robert Irwin, Mary Corse, and Lee Ufan have captured collectors’ interest and appear in very prominent collections and museums. There is a growing interest too in iconic American artists of the twentieth century, pioneers of Abstract Expressionism and Pop Art are being appreciated anew. The collectors in Korea tend to be very private with their collecting habits, although we’re grateful to see more and more private museums emerging that are making collections visible to the Korean public for the first time. Our neighbors at the Leeum in Hannam Dong have set the Gold Standard.While Hong Kong has a number of legacy collecting families of its own, it is also a window into Greater China where the appetite for international art has been growing for two decades. With our Beijing gallery, which from 2008 to 2019 was housed in an architecturally beautiful building in the 798 district, we found ourselves in the middle of a cultural hub for the city’s homegrown artists as well as its nascent collecting community. Now a new generation of collectors has taken up the mantle and international art is growing in popularity. Contemporary painters from the US and UK such as Loie Hollowell, William Monk, and Kylie Manning are the subject of major museum shows throughout mainland China, and young collectors there are excited to add works by these artists to their collections.It also follows that neither of these galleries nor these collecting patterns bear a resemblance to what Pace Gallery in Tokyo will be when it opens later this year in Azubudai Hills. We have been doing business in Japan since the 1980s, where we placed American masterworks into the country’s best collections. This included the acquisition of the Seagram Murals by Mark Rothko by the Kawamura museum in 1990. We are now on the cusp of a new journey in Japan, where a permanent gallery space will allow us to show work from our contemporary program alongside world-renowned names such as Rothko and Alexander Calder, who will be the subject of his first show in Tokyo in 35 years opening this May at Azabudai Hills Gallery.Through our heterogenous approach we believe in opening galleries in locations where we have deep ties to the artistic and intellectual life that makes these places vibrant cultural centers. The springboard for each new gallery begins with a person—we find an expert to take up the helm of each Pace Gallery location who understands us and believes in our artists first and foremost, and who also understands the collectors and the market in their city. That person is responsible for connecting our artists to the local community.One of the great joys of my role as CEO of Pace Gallery is to bring our artists to new audiences. Witnessing someone discover an artist for the first time is a wonderful thing. Our responsibility is to provide a platform through our galleries for our artists’ work, and to provide access and tools for collectors to discover more, go deeper in their appreciation, and to find new meaning. This is what we will continue to do in Greater China and Korea, and soon also in Japan./Marc Glimcher·Chief Executive Officer of Pace Gallery