83세에 과거 합격한 조수삼 이야기 [고두현의 아침 시편]

슈퍼 컬렉터 에이드리언 청 "현대미술을 사랑하는 건 역사를 쓰는 일이다"

‘현대 미술’에 초점을 맞춘 나의 컬렉션은 동·서양을 가리지 않는다. 모든 문화권이 가진 미적 다양성과 예술적 아름다움을 존중한다. 처음 ‘수집’이라는 행위를 시작한 건 개인적 열정 때문이었다. 하지만 점점 시간이 지나며, 수집을 한다는 것은 그저 ‘작품의 축적’을 넘어선다는 것을 깨달았다. 가장 단순한 방식으로 우리의 사회, 역사 및 문화를 연구할 기회라는 것을 말이다. 끊임없이 변화하는 예술 시장을 조명하기 위해 나의 가장 친한 ‘예술적 동료’들과 함께 아르떼에 칼럼 연재를 시작한다. 여러 나라 다양한 예술 분야에 흩어져 있는 우리의 통찰력과 경험을 한국의 독자들과 공유하기 위해서다. 이 글들을 통해, 나는 미술 시장의 동향을 살피는 동시에 예술 분야의 전문가들이 이 ‘도전적 시대’를 어떻게 뛰어넘고 있는지도 이야기하려고 한다. 우리는 아시아를 넘어 뉴욕과 런던 등 세계를 누비며 통찰력을 쌓았다. 그 지식을 바탕으로 쓰인 글은 오늘날 세계 예술 시장을 바라보는 눈을 키우는 데 분명히 도움을 줄 수 있다고 믿는다. 이 글은 언젠가 ‘현대 미술’이라 부르는 지금의 예술이 하나의 역사로 기록되길 바라는 마음에서 시작됐다. 현대 미술을 학계에서 활발하게 가르치고 연구하고, 그리하여 더 가치 있는 작품으로 인정받고 기록될 것이라는 비전이 토대가 됐다. 나는 지금도 전 세계 박물관과 미술관, 갤러리와 작가의 작업실을 찾아다니며 지식을 쌓는다. 이런 배움의 과정을 통해 ‘현대 미술’을 바라보는 나만의 관점을 만들고자 한다. 이들과 우정을 쌓아가는 것은 동시대를 사는 사람들의 실질적인 ‘문화적 정체성’을 구축해가는 일이기도 하다. 삶을 풍요롭게 하고 미래에도 지속 가능한 유산을 만드는 것, 그게 ‘예술의 힘’이다. 또 세계의 곳곳에 ‘보편적인 언어’를 구축하는 역할도 한다. 현대를 보존해 역사의 한 부분으로 만드는 것은 세계 모든 공동체가 예술을 통해 이루고자 하는 공통적 목표다. 박물관과 여러 기관이 수집한 작품을 대중에게 공개하는 행위는 그 자체로 예술계에 ‘나’를 나타내는 행위라고 생각한다. 그리고 미래를 빛낼 뛰어난 예술가들에게 ‘예술적 공백’을 남기지 않겠다는 의지의 표현이기도 하다. 앞으로 현대 미술 시장이 직면한 도전 과제와 그 해결책에 대한 연구를 이어가고, 읽는 이들과 아이디어를 교환하고 싶다. 또 수십 년 동안 각 분야에서 전문적으로 연구해온 동료들이 다양한 문화적 맥락과 개념을 전달할 예정이다. 특히 더 많은 예술 전문가들의 참여를 독려하고 싶다. 현재를 살아가는 전문가들의 이야기야말로 젊은 예술가들을 양성하는 데 큰 도움이 된다. 작가들과 대중 사이의 연결을 견고하게 만드는 핵심이기도 하다. 이제 예술 수집은 내 삶의 필수 요소가 됐다. 그 열정은 아주 어렸을 때 시작됐고, 이후엔 하버드대 동양학과와 스탠퍼드대 교토캠퍼스에서 일본학을 배우며 더 커졌다. 동아시아학을 전공하며 지식이 쌓일수록 예술에 대한 열정은 더 커졌다. 수집가로서, 후원자로서 오랜 시간을 보내며 젊은 인재들이 국제적 스포트라이트를 받는 과정을 눈앞에서 지켜볼 수 있었던 것은 돌아보니 행운이었다. 젊은 현대 예술가들이 그들의 예술적 비전을 실현할 수 있도록 지원하고 힘을 실어주는 것은 그야말로 눈을 뗄 수 없는 경험이었다. 중국, 일본, 한국, 대만과 같은 국가들은 예술 수집과 감정 연구에 오랜 역사를 가지고 있지만, 현대 예술에는 상대적으로 초점을 덜 맞추고 있어 ‘지속 가능한 예술 생태계’를 가꾸는 것이 가장 시급한 과제다. 아시아의 예술 현장은 믿을 수 없을 정도로 독특하다. 예술가들은 주목할 만한 작업을 하고 있고, 수집가들은 예술가들을 지원하는 것에 열정을 갖고 있다. 새로운 갤러리, 조직 및 기관이 힘을 보태는 이 과정을 통해 지난 10년간, 홍콩은 아시아의 예술 허브로서 위치를 굳히며 놀라운 문화 발전을 지속해왔다. 사실 미술계는 종종 ‘초보 컬렉터’에게 높은 장벽과도 같았다. 기라성 같은 갤러리와 경매사 등이 ‘전문적인 틀’을 중시해왔기 때문이다. 나는 현재 미술계 핵심 인사들의 입을 통해 “컬렉팅은 그런 것이 아니다”는 것을 말하고 싶다. 대중이 가진 수많은 예술에 관한 질문에 분야를 넘나들며 답을 제공하고 싶은 마음도 있다. 한스 울리히 오브리스트, 클라우스 비젠바흐, 제이 조플링 등 오늘날 미술계에서 가장 영향력 있는 인물들과 글로 관계를 맺는 과정은 젊은 세대가 컬렉팅과 문화의 가치를 받아들이고 시야를 넓히는 데 도움이 될 것이라고 믿는다. 젊은 예술가들과 세계를 연결하는 것, 내가 깊이 사랑하는 것을 타인과 공유하는 것은 언제나 즐거운 여정이다. 내가 하고 있는 이 ‘문화 운동’이 앞으로 문화를 창조하고 소비할 젊은이들에게 다가가기를, 그들 각자가 세계 무대에서 주인공이 되기를 바란다. / 에이드리언 청 K11그룹 회장·뉴월드개발 CEO Adrian Cheng's Art Salon (1) The Journey of ImaginationDedicating decades to a diversity of visual arts – both Western and Eastern, I first began collecting at an early age with a singular vision to building a cultural legacy that would leave no part of art and cultural history untouched. With a greater focus upon contemporary art, my collection represents the cumulative endeavours in pursuing artistic excellence, artwork that resists categorisation to celebrate the diversity of Eastern and Western aesthetics, cultures and canons.As I recall vividly, it was simply a passion of mine at the beginning. Gradually building a collection is not only a mere accumulation of works, I find this to be a chance to research on our societies, histories and cultures in the simplest manner. It is with enormous pleasure that I introduce to you a new journalistic column committed to shedding light upon the ever-changing art market, inviting some of my closest friends to share their insights and experiences across all sectors of the market. Through this, I hope to raise visibility of ongoing market trends, how each sector functions through different challenging times and how these experts in their fields manage to overcome them. Their expertise reaches beyond Asia, traversing between New York and London; they collectively can serve the global outlook of what makes up the art market today. Hong Kong and the greater China Region were traditionally driven by auction markets, I hope that through these interviews, we are able to provide the public a global art education, diving into the complex web of networks that constitute the art industry, therefore this allows the public to gain a unique perspective of art world knowledge. This column started with a vision that one day, this era of what we call ‘contemporary art’ will go down in history into something that is undeniably valuable, to be taught at universities, well researched, and further developed. I would hope to create a substantial cultural identity for this generation of global contemporary art, acquiring my knowledge by visiting galleries, museums, artists’ studios around the world, building lifelong friendships with many along the way. The power of art enriches lives and spearheads creativity in which I wish to create a legacy that carries a lasting impact in the future, contributing and offering varied experiences for education, reflection and knowledge sharing. Preserving and conserving the modern times into becoming a permanent part of history allows the participation of all communities, foregrounding a universal language in all corners of the world. Leaving a cultural legacy behind at museums and different institutions represents that the works will be on public display, reflecting my perception of the art world as I am currently experiencing, certainly resisting to leave gaps in the future genre and artists represented. With this column, I am building research initiatives and facilitate the exchange of ideas about the challenges and resolutions on the future development of the Contemporary Art Market. From different narratives, concepts and ideologies my friends have specialised in for over several decades, I would like to highlight their connoisseurship, their engagement in their area of expertise and hopefully, through these efforts, we can further incubate young artists, share their stories with the future generation, and enhance connections between them and the public. Collecting has become an integral aspect of my life; I am extremely fortunate to see young talents prosper and gain recognition for their achievements under the international spotlight. My passion for art started when I was a young boy, later on grew considerably stronger through a deeper knowledge in East Asian studies when I was a student at Harvard and the Stanford Kyoto Center for Japanese Studies. It is an eye-opening experience to support and empower young, contemporary artists to realise their artistic visions. Surrounded by an increasingly globalized world, the artists of our time are finding greater access to different artistic platforms of the world, ranging from art fairs to gallery and museum exhibitions, the proliferation has created a vibrant and dynamic art scene across all corners of the world. As the dynamics of the Asian art markets are shifting, cultivating a sustainable art ecosystem is urgently needed in this part of the world. Places like China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan have extensive histories of art collecting and connoisseurship, but they do not necessarily focus upon Contemporary Art. The art scene in Asia is incredibly unique. The artists here have the most striking and vast studies, and the collectors here are passionate about supporting artists whose works reflect their cultural heritage. In the past one decade, Hong Kong has overseen an extraordinary cultural development, with new galleries, organisations and institutions cementing its position as Asia’s art hub. With this said, the art world is often seen to be opaque, inaccessible and challenging for novice collectors, as they value the professional framework provided from their consultants, gallerists and other traditional vendors, this column acts as a vehicle to provide impartial answers from all sectors, from those who are pivotal in forming and shaping the current public taste for art. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all my friends for participating in this endeavour. It is my earnest hope that our curated perspectives can inspire you and increase the pleasure whilst exploring the different sectors of the art market, and gain further insight of the art world. Having the honour to build a relationship with some of the most influential figures that shaped the art world today, such as Hans Ulrich Obrist, Klaus Biesenbach and Jay Jopling, etc. it has broadened my vision to hope I can assist in shaping the younger generation in embracing the value of collecting and cultural programming. It has been an inspiring journey to share with everyone something I love so deeply, pioneering way in mapping the generation of young artists to connect our research to the homogenized globalization. I hope this burgeoning cultural movement will, like the young people who will create and consume it, further position Asia on the world stage. Adrian Cheng ※Art Salon에 함께 글을 써줄 에이드리언 청의 ‘게스트 필진’ 1. Klaus Biesenbach (독일 국립미술관 관장) - 박물관과 예술기관의 개발클라우스 비젠바흐는 미술사학자, 문화 관리자, 큐레이터이자 박물관의 설립자이다. 2022년부터는 베를린 국립미술관과 Museum des 20. Jahrhunderts의 디렉터를 맡고 있다. 그 전까지는 로스앤젤레스 현대미술관(MOCA)의 관장을 역임했다. 그는 1991년 베를린에 ‘KW 현대미술 연구소’를 세웠고, 2004년까지 디렉터로 함께했다. 1996년부터는 뉴욕 현대미술관(MoMA) PS1의 큐레이터를 역임했다. 1998년에는 제1회 베를린 비엔날레의 감독직을 맡았으며 2004년부터 뉴욕 현대미술관의 뉴미디어 수석 큐레이터로 일하고 있다. 2009년부터는 뉴욕 현대미술관 PS1의 디렉터직을 맡고 있다. 2. Marc Glimcher (페이스 갤러리 CEO) – 아티스트들과 미래 트렌드 마크 글림처는 세계 최고의 현대미술 갤러리 중 하나인 페이스 갤러리의 대표 겸 CEO를 맡고 있는 미술계 저명한 인물. 현재 Pace는 런던과 제네바의 유럽 거점, 2023년에 사무실을 설립한 베를린을 포함하여 전 세계에 7개의 지점을 보유하고 있다. 글림처는 갤러리 모델에 대한 혁신적인 접근 방식을 내놓은 인물이다. 기존의 아티스트를 지원하고 신진 아티스트를 발굴하는 데 헌신하는 것으로도 유명하다. 3. Philip Hoffman (The Fine Art Group CEO & 설립자) – 글로벌 미술 시장과 전략 2001년 설립된 ’The Fine Art Group’은 세계 최초로 미술품 투자 펀드를 출시한 회사다. 오늘날까지 전 세계 고객에게 미술 투자, 미술 금융, 판매 대행, 자선 활동과 자문 서비스 등을 제공하는 미술계의 국제적인 리더 역할을 하고 있다. The Fine Art Group을 설립하기 전에 그는 경매사 크리스티에서 12년간 근무했다. 27세에 최고재무책임자(CFO)가 되었고, 33세에 유럽 지역 부대표를 거쳐 글로벌 크리스티 경영 이사회에 합류했다. 런던과 미국 전역, 홍콩, 브뤼셀, 두바이, 시드니를 거점으로 하여 약 80명의 직원이 파트너십을 맺고 있는 The Fine Art Group은 희귀 미술품 투자 분야의 선두주자로서 현재 세계 최대 규모의 미술 펀드에 대한 자문을 제공하고 있다. 4. Jay Jopling (화이트 큐브 설립자) – 아시아 아티스트들과 갤러리의 전략 영국의 미술품 딜러인 그는 1993년 갤러리 화이트 큐브를 설립한 이후 무려 30여년 동안 영국 미술계의 토대를 만들어 온 인물이다. 그는 트레이시 에민, 데미안 허스트, 제이크 앤 다이노스 채프먼, 안토니 곰리 등 유명 예술가들을 유명하게 키운 주역으로 알려져 있다. 그는 명실상부 세계 미술계의 핵심 인물로 자리매김했으며 런던을 현대미술의 세계적인 중심지로 재편하는 데 중요한 역할을 했다는 평가를 받는다. 5. Hans Ulrich Obrist (서펜타인 갤러리 예술감독) – 박물관과 예술기관 개발 런던 Serpentine Galleries의 예술 감독, LUMA Arles의 수석 고문, 뉴욕 The Shed의 수석 예술 고문으로 활동하고 있다. 그 전에는 프랑스 파리 현대미술관 큐레이터를 역임했다. 그는 경제학과 정치학을 공부하다 현대미술로 커리어를 전환했고, 현재 ‘가장 영향력 있는 큐레이터’로 평가받고 있다. 그는 파리 시립 현대미술관, 토리노 카스텔로 디 리볼리, 리헨/바젤 베이엘러 재단, 에센 포크왕 박물관, 비엔나 쿤스트할레, 함부르크 다이토르할렌, 뉴욕 MOMA P.S.1, 오슬로 아스트룹 펀리 박물관, 런던 서펜타인 갤러리 등에서 주요 전시를 기획했다. 6. Ed Tang (Art-Bureau 공동 설립자) – 영 컬렉터들 Art-Bureau의 공동 설립자인 Ed는 미술계에서 10년 이상 수집가, 예술가, 갤러리 및 기관과 함께 일한 경력을 보유하고 있다. 이전에는 뉴욕의 아트 에이전시에서 디렉터로 근무했으며, 소더비 뉴욕의 글로벌 미술 부문 부사장 겸 디렉터로 재직했다. Ed는 컬렉터 자문, 컬렉션 개발 및 관리, 예술품 가치 평가 분야에서 주로 활동을 펼쳤다. 여기에 미국, 유럽, 아시아의 예술가, 부동산, 예술 재단과 관련된 특별 프로젝트를 다수 진행하기도 했다. 7. Rebecca Wei (LGDR & Wei 공동 설립자) – 아시아의 저명한 컬렉터들 그는 국제적인 아트 갤러리 LGDR의 아시아 지사인 LGDR & Wei의 공동 설립자이자 회장이다. 2012년에 미술 업계에 진출하여 2020년까지 크리스티 아시아 사장 겸 회장직을 맡았다. 당시 그의 리더십은 크리스티의 경매 사업구조를 개선하는 데 도움이 되었다는 평가를 받았다. 실제 긍의 재임 기간 동안 크리스티의 매출과 고객 수는 모두 기하급수적으로 성장했다. 2020년에는 Lévy Gorvy Asia의 창립 파트너이자 회장이 되었으며, Dominique Lévy, Brett Gorvy, Amalia Dayan and Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn과 함께 2022년 1월 아시아에서 LGDR & Wei를 출범시켰다.