사마시 합격 날 일곱 걸음에 쓴 시
조수삼

뱃속에 든 시와 책이 몇백 짐인데
올해에야 가까스로 난삼을 걸쳤네.
사람들아 몇 살인지 묻지를 마소.
육십 년 전에는 스물셋이었다오.
태평성대에도 벼슬은 허망하지만
사람들이 다 늙은이 얘기하며 웃네.
성균관 진사시 이번 발표 보고
온 나라가 조수삼 이름에 놀라네.


司馬唱榜日口呼七步詩

腹裡詩書幾百擔 今年方得一襴衫
傍人莫問年多少 六十年前二十三
堯舜君民妄夯擔 相逢人笑老生談
成均進士今春榜 一國皆驚趙秀三

---------------------------
83세에 과거 합격한 조수삼 이야기 [고두현의 아침 시편]
이 시는 조선 시대 중인 조수삼(趙秀三, 1762~1849)이 83세 때 사마시(司馬試, 진사시)에 급제하고 쓴 것입니다. 합격자 발표에서 자기 이름을 본 그의 심정이 어땠는지, 풍자와 해학이 돋보이는 작품이죠? 여기에서 난삼(襴衫)은 진사 합격자가 입는 예복을 말합니다.

사마시는 대과(大科)가 아닌 소과(小科)로서 진사시와 생원시로 나뉩니다. 합격자는 성균관에 입학할 수 있고 하급 관리가 되기도 하죠. 그가 받은 벼슬은 오위장(五衛將)이었습니다. 하지만 도성 내외를 순찰하는 무관 임무여서 그의 나이를 배려한 상징적인 벼슬이었던 것 같습니다.

그는 19세기 조선을 대표하는 리얼리즘 시인이었습니다. 4세에 글을 배우기 시작해 8세에 시를 지었고 12세에 백일장에서 이름을 떨쳤지요. 안대회 명지대 교수는 그를 “조선 순조 연간에 제일가는 한시 작가”라고 평했습니다.

그는 만능 기예인이기도 해서 그림과 의학, 거문고에 일가를 이루었습니다. 바둑의 고수였고 우스갯소리에 능한 개그맨이기도 했죠. 젊어서부터 사신단을 따라 6차례나 중국에 왕래하며 문명(文名)을 떨쳤고, 사신길에 배운 중국어가 아주 능통했다고 합니다.

그의 작품 중 유명한 것은 61세 때 함경도 지역을 유람하며 백성들의 고단한 삶을 묘사한 ‘북행백절(北行百絶)’입니다. 그중에서도 보리여울(麥灘·맥탄)이라는 곳을 지나면서 지명을 패러디해 지은 시가 눈길을 끕니다.

‘흰 것은 찧어서 텅 빈 시장에 나아가고/ 푸른 것은 베어서 저녁을 때우네./ 보릿고개 넘어가기 어려운데/ 어떻게 또 보리여울을 건너갈까?’

‘보릿고개(麥嶺·맥령)’를 제목으로 한 시도 흥미롭습니다.
‘송기를 벗겨 산은 하얗고/ 풀뿌리 캐내 들판은 푸르지 않네./ 밀과 보리가 있지 않느냐고요?/ 누렇게 말라비틀어지고 알곡은 벌레가 갉아먹었다오.’

가장 궁핍한 춘궁기(春窮期)에 백성들의 참상이 눈앞에 그려집니다. 지난가을에 수확한 벼는 이미 동이 났고 보리는 아직 여물지 않아 끼니조차 때우기 어려운 때를 시에 응축해낸 것이지요. 조선왕조실록에 굶어 죽는 백성들의 구황에 관한 기록이 1004건이나 있다니 얼마나 처절했는지 실감이 납니다.

그는 책 읽어주는 노인과 물지게꾼, 장님 악사, 의적 일지매 등 당대의 수많은 인물을 주인공으로 한 시를 많이 지었습니다. 사재를 털어 백성을 구제한 제주 기생 만덕의 이야기도 다뤘지요.

아주 건강해서 당시로선 드물게 87세까지 살았습니다. 마지막 작품인 ‘절필’은 곧 임종시였습니다.
‘아리따운 글 짓기로/ 평상의 버릇이었는데/ 어제 적송자를 만나서/ 내심 의아하게 여겼더니/ 그것이 기별이던가./ 내 이리 총총히 갈 줄 몰랐네./ 이제 스스로 뉘우치니/ 한 생애 깨끗하지 못할 때도 있었음이라.’

1849년 5월 6일 이 시를 쓴 지 이틀 뒤에 생을 마감했으니, 세상을 떠날 줄 미리 알고 쓴 것이었습니다. ‘적송자’란 득도한 신선을 말하지요. 지난날의 생을 돌아볼 때 깨끗하지 못할 때도 있었다고 뉘우치는 대목이 오히려 정겹습니다. 과거 급제 때처럼 자신이 죽음을 대하는 모습까지 해학적이죠?


■ 고두현 시인 : 1993년 중앙일보 신춘문예 당선. 시집 『늦게 온 소포』, 『물미해안에서 보내는 편지』, 『달의 뒷면을 보다』 등 출간. 유심작품상, 김만중문학상, 시와시학 젊은시인상 등 수상.