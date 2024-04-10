예술작품의 미학적 가치와 경제적 가치는 비례해야 한다. 한마디로 좋은 작품은 비싸야 한다는 것이다. 그러나 이 비례적 연동관계는 미술시장에서 순조롭게 작동되고 있을까? 공교롭게도 그렇지는 못한 것 같다,

필자는 2007년도에 ‘예술과 자본’이라는 포럼을 조직한 적이 있었다. 포럼의 연구 내용은 신자유주의에 의한 예술의 금융화 이후, ‘예술과 자본은 어떠한 관계를 새롭게 형성하고 있는가’였다.
예술작품을 사고파는 행위는 인류 역사와 함께 시작되었다고 해도 과언이 아니다. 하지만 채권, 증권처럼 하나의 금융투자 상품화가 된 것은 80년대, 후기자본주의 체제가 시작된 이후부터이다. 이때부터 컬렉터, 미술관 등이 아닌 은행, 증권사, 심지어 해지펀드 같은 금융투자사들이 예술품을 사기 시작했고, ‘아트펀드’ 금융상품도 발행되기 시작했다. 문화를 즐기기 위해서 작품을 소유하는 것이 아니라, 돈을 벌기 위해서 작품을 구매하는 사람들, 작품을 구매하는 동시에 “이 작품은 언제 팔아야 하나요?”라고 질문하는 컬렉터들이 등장한 것이다.
예술은 돈이 아니다! 좋은 작품이 비싸야 하는 이유
18세기 아담 스미스의 ‘국부론’ 이후, 근대 경제체제는 약 250년의 역사가 있다. 올바른 부의 분배 아래서 더 많은 생산과 더 많은 소비를 통해 ‘경세제민’을 이루고, 다 같이 ‘잘 먹고 잘 살자’가 그 추구하는 목적이었다. 이를 달성하기 위해 250년간, 우리는 호황과 불황의 경기변동 심지어 경제공황 등의 다양한 사회적 비용을 경험하며, 자유방임주의, 수정자본주의, 신자유주의 등의 경제 제도를 실험해 왔다. 정부라는 공권력이 ‘생산, 유통, 소비의 자율 경제시장에 얼마만큼 관여하고 개입할 것인가’가 바로 경제의 역사였다. 다시 말하면 경제계는 오랫동안 자본주의 사회를 진보시키기 위해서 다양한 성문화된 제도와 법률을 만들어 왔다는 것이다.

동시대 미술계를 한번 살펴보자. 앞서서 이야기했지만, 실물 생산 미술경제가 아닌 금융 자산 미술경제의 역사는 40여 년밖에 되지 않는다. 상대적으로 경제계에 비해 당연히 성문화된 제도나 법률도 미비할 수밖에 없다. 내부자거래, 작전거래, 독과점 등 무엇이든 가능한 것이 미술시장이다. 작가가 자기 작품을 옥션에 위탁하고 스스로가 레이스를 하여 고가의 작품으로 만들어 놓아도 아무런 상관이 없다. 몇몇 사람이 특정 작품을 순환 거래하여 가격을 상승시켜도 괜찮다. 만약 이러한 행위가 경제계에서 이루어지면 당연히 불법이며, 거래자는 감옥에 가게 될 것이다.

미국의 모 저널리스트가 ‘미술작품의 미학적 가치와 경제적 가치의 간극이 점점 벌어지는 현상이 나타나고 있다’라는 기사를 신문에 게재한 적이 있었다. 다시 말하면 동시대 미술계에서 소수의 자본권력에 의한 인위적 시장 조정이 아주 용이하게 벌어지고 있다는 점을 지적한 것이다.

자본은 예술의 생태계를 활성화시키는 근본적인 동인 중의 하나이다. 작가의 창작적 역량을 자본으로 보상받지 못하면 미술계는 돌아가지 않는다. 물감과 붓을 살 돈이 있어야 작품을 제작할 수 있다는 것이다.
예술은 돈이 아니다! 좋은 작품이 비싸야 하는 이유
역사상 그 어느 때보다도 많은 자본이 예술계에 유입되고 있다. 예술계의 입장에서 보면 너무도 고무적이고 좋은 일이다. 하지만 자칫 자본이 예술보다 상위에 위치하게 되면 예술은 순수한 그 목적성을 상실하게 될 것이다.

마르틴 하이데거는 자유로운 상상력과 창조력의 결과물인 예술을 ‘심미적 경험을 통해 우리의 본질과 존재의 의미를 탐구하는 한 매개체’로 이해했다.

우리는 어쩌면 예술이 자본보다 우위이거나 아니면 하다못해, 균형적으로라도 자리 잡게 해야 하는 중요한 과제가 주어진 시대를 살고 있는 것 같다. 예술은 돈이 아니라 그야말로 ‘예술’이기 때문이다. /서진석 부산시립미술관장