예술은 돈이 아니다! 좋은 작품이 비싸야 하는 이유

82년생 하리시 라하반 : 새로운 재즈의 연결점을 찍는 남자

이 기사 시리즈의 한 가지 목표는 예술가로서 꽃을 피우고 있는 신인 아티스트와 잘 알려지지 않은 아티스트의 작품에 초점을 맞춰 재즈의 현주소를 알리는 것이다. 어떤 것이 트렌드로 알려질 때쯤이면 공룡이나 신전처럼 이미 지나버린 역사이기 때문에 쉽지 않은 일이다. 재즈는 변화와 함께 흘러간다. '프로'와 '안티'의 양자적 상태에 놓여 어느 순간 어느 쪽이든 될 수 있다. 이 때문에 재즈를 하는 사람들의 삶과 눈을 통해 재즈의 느낌을 포착하는 것이 좋다.그런 점에서 이번 글에서는 매우 영감을 주는 베이시스트이자 작곡가인 하리쉬 라하반(Harish Raghavan)과 그의 공동 프로젝트 멤버들 중 일부에 대해 이야기해 보려고 한다. "나와 함께 연주하는 대부분의 사람들은 그들이 자란 곳과 그 도시와 지역 사회를 둘러싼 음악적 역사와 매우 깊은 연관이 있습니다." 그가 만들기 시작한 음반 프로젝트에서도 이러한 점이 매우 잘 드러난다. 1982년생 하리쉬는 시카고 바로 북쪽 일리노이주 노스브룩에서 자랐다. 8세 때 서양과 인도 타악기를 공부하기 시작했고 17세 때 더블베이스로 전공을 바꿨다. 그 후 로스앤젤레스로 건너가 서던캘리포니아대학교(USC)에서 학사 학위를 취득하고 존 클레이튼, 데이브 카펜터, 로버트 허스트와 함께 공부했다. 텔로니어스 몽크 콩쿠르에서 준결승에 진출하고, 2007년 뉴욕으로 이주했다. 라하반은 커트 엘링, 테일러 아이그스티, 비제이 아이어, 앰브로스 아킨무시어, 에릭 할랜드, 마크 터너, 아론 파크스, 그렉 오스비, 빌리 차일즈, 베니 그린, 제프리 키저, 테렐 스태포드, 마이크 모레노, 로드니 그린, 로건 리차드슨, 파비안 알마잔, 저스틴 브라운, 데이나 스티븐스, 줄리안 레이지, 제럴드 클레이튼, 마커스 길모어, 미키 야마나카, 지미 맥브라이드 및 월터 스미스 III와 작업한 경력을 갖고 있다. 두 말할 필요 없이, 하리쉬는 오늘날 많은 젊은 뮤지션들과 함께 일하고 있다. 또한 스탠포드 재즈 워크숍, 테렐 스태포드, 뉴 스쿨, 시에나 재즈 워크숍, 캐나다 앨버타의 밴프 및 센트룸 재즈 워크숍 등 다양한 교육 장소에서 일하며 교육자로서도 성장했다. 하리쉬는 마침내 자신의 독창성을 보여주는 두 장의 앨범을 녹음해 관심을 끌었다. 녹음 준비 방법과 뮤지션 선정 방식에 대한 질문에 그는 "뮤지션들이 녹음하러 갈 때 서로를 매우 잘 알고 있어야 하고, 그래야 연주할 때 매우 미묘하고도 높은 수준으로 소통할 수 있어야 한다"고 했다. 합주 전까지 많은 시간을 함께 보내야 하는 이유다. 하리쉬는 "언젠가부터 앨범을 녹음하고 싶었고, 항상 같은 밴드와 5~10회 정도 공연을 한 다음 녹음할 생각을 갖고 있었다. 하지만 이 바쁜 도시에서 매 공연마다 같은 훌륭한 뮤지션들과 함께 하는 것이 쉽지 않았다"고 회상한다. 마침내 2019년 첫 번째 앨범 Calls to Action을 녹음했을 때 그는 이렇게 말했다. "음반에 수록된 곡 중 어느 것도 이 워킹 밴드가 있기 전에 작곡된 곡은 없습니다. 정확한 숫자는 모르겠지만 우리가 함께 연주하는 1년 동안 30곡이 넘는 곡을 썼습니다. 대부분은 연주된 적이 없었지만, 어느 순간부터 연주 여부에 대한 제한 없이 작곡을 위한 작곡을 하기로 결심했습니다. 덕분에 작곡 과정에 대한 부담감이 많이 사라졌어요. 이제는 무언가를 시작하고 끝내는 것이 중요해졌습니다. 물론 지금도 여전히 어려움을 겪고 있지요." 하리쉬는 그룹을 위해 작곡할 때 한 뮤지션의 사운드뿐만 아니라 그룹 내에서 진화하는 특정 사운드를 위해 작곡하는 것이 목표라고 한다. '콜 투 액션'은 여기에서 들을 수 있다. https://harishraghavan-whirlwind.bandcamp.com/album/calls-for-action 공연과 녹음을 위해 새로운 음악을 작곡하는 방법을 설명해 달라는 질문에 하리쉬는 "대부분의 곡에서 매일 베이스에 즉흥 연주를 녹음하는 과정을 거쳤다"고 말한다. "1~2주 정도 그렇게 한 다음 모든 녹음을 들어보고 아이디어가 떠오르는 것이 있으면 바로 녹음했습니다. 이 방법을 사용하면 'Seaminer'(C-minor)처럼 처음부터 끝까지 완전한 즉흥 연주를 하는 곡도 있습니다." 라가반은 또한 1990년대 데이브 홀랜드의 그룹처럼 과거에 그의 귀를 사로잡은 특정 그룹의 영향을 받기도 한다. 'Calls for Action (콜 포 액션)'에 사용된 그룹 멤버들은 대부분 서로 다른 프로젝트에서 함께 작업했기 때문에 상호 연관성이 매우 높다. 하리쉬 앨범의 멋진 알토 색소포니스트인 임마누엘 윌킨스(26)는 같은 그룹 멤버들이 다수 참여한 유명한 첫 앨범 오메가를 녹음했다: 비브라폰에 조엘 로스, 드럼에 콰쿠 숨브리, 피아노에 미카 토마스. 콜스 포 액션에 사용된 그룹 멤버들은 대부분 서로 다른 프로젝트에서 함께 일하기 때문에 상호 연관성이 매우 높다. 하리쉬의 앨범에 참여한 멋진 알토 색소포니스트 임마누엘 윌킨스(26)는 같은 그룹 멤버들이 다수 참여한 유명한 첫 앨범 오메가를 녹음했다: 비브라폰에 조엘 로스, 드럼에 콰쿠 숨브리, 피아노에 미카 토마스.임마누엘 윌킨스는 줄리어드 스쿨을 졸업하고 제이슨 모란, 윈튼 마살리스 등 유명 뮤지션들과 함께 작업한 경력이 있다. 윌킨스는 공영 라디오의 2021년 '주목할 아티스트' 시리즈에 선정되기도 했다. 그의 작품의 예는 여기에서 들을 수 있다. https://www.npr.org/2021/02/03/963296328/immanuel-wilkins-tiny-desk-home-concert비브라포니스트이자 라가반의 앨범에 참여한 연주자인 조엘 로스 역시 라가반이 프로듀싱한 첫 번째 앨범 '킹메이커'에 참여했다. 로스는 시카고 출신으로 시카고 재즈 인스티튜트의 졸업생. 페스티벌에서 스테폰 해리스를 만난 후 해리스는 북캘리포니아에 있는 태평양 대학교의 브루벡 인스티튜트 재즈 퀸텟 오디션에 그를 초대했다. 오디션에 합격한 로스는 2년 동안 악기에 대한 자신의 접근 방식을 개선하는 데 집중했다. Ross의 음악은 여기에서 들을 수 있다. https://store.bluenote.com/collections/joel-ross퀘쿠 숨브리(드러머)는 워싱턴 D.C. 출신으로 듀크 엘링턴 예술학교를 다녔다. 숨브리의 아버지와 삼촌은 타악기 연주자였고, 숙모는 아프리카 중심의 댄스 앙상블인 파라피나 칸의 무용수였다. 숨브리는 DC의 타코마 스테이션에서 공연하지만, 임마누엘 윌킨스와의 작업으로 더 잘 알려져 있다. 두 사람 모두 최근 뉴욕의 빌리지 뱅가드에서 매진 공연을 펼쳤다.미국 오하이오주 출신으로 고등학교 졸업 후 곧바로 재즈 연주를 시작하여 장학금을 받고 줄리어드에 진학하여 2015년에 졸업한 Micah Thomas(피아니스트). 그의 앨범 Tide는 여기에서 들을 수 있다. https://micahthomas.bandcamp.com/album/tideThomas는 오늘날 가장 놀라운 오리지널 피아니스트 중 한 명이다. 하모니와 리듬의 강력한 사용을 고려할 때, 그는 라가반이 재즈를 탐구하는 데 사용하기에 자연스러운 선택이다. 하리쉬은 시간이 지나면 지날수록, 재즈의 신선한 결합들을 기대하게 하는, 그런 영감을 주는 아티스트가 분명하다. / 론 브랜튼 재즈 피아니스트·작곡가 [칼럼 원문] One goal of this article series is to give an outline of current events in jazz by focusing upon the work of newer and maybe lesser-known artists who are blossoming as an artist and this is challenging because by the time something is known as a trend, it is already past tense, thus is history, such as in dinosaurs and temples. One thing about jazz that never changes is its reliance upon flowing with change, of being in a quantum state of "pro" and "anti" and being either at any given moment, thus I think it is better to capture a sense of jazz through the lives and eyes of those who are busy doing things. Considering such, I will devote this article to a very inspirational bassist and composer, Harish Raghavan and some of the members of his collective projects which are now beginning to add up. Even Harish says that "Most of the people that I play with have a very strong connection to where they grew up and the musical history surrounding those cities and communities." and this is very much the case in the recorded projects that he has begun to create. Raghavan grew up in Northbrook, Illinois (born in 1982), just north of Chicago, and at age eight, he began studying Western and Indian percussion, later switching to the double bass, at seventeen. He then went to Los Angeles and completed a BA degree from the University of Southern California (USC), studying with John Clayton, Dave Carpenter, and finally with Robert Hurst. Later, he went on to become a semifinalist in the Thelonious Monk Competition and moved to New York City in 2007. Raghavan worked with Kurt Elling, Taylor Eigsti, Vijay Iyer, Ambrose Akinmusire, Eric Harland, Mark Turner, Aaron Parks, Greg Osby, Billy Childs, Benny Green, Geoffry Keezer, Terrell Stafford, Mike Moreno, Rodney Green, Logan Richardson, Fabian Almazan, Justin Brown, Dayna Stephens, Julian Lage, Gerald Clayton, Marcus Gilmore, Miki Yamanaka, Jimmy McBride and Walter Smith III. Needless to say, Harish has really gotten around and worked with many of the younger musicians out here today. Harish also has developed as an educator, working at various educational venues such the Stanford Jazz Workshop, where he works alongside Terrell Stafford, The New School, Siena Jazz Workshop, and the Banff and Centrum Jazz Workshop in Alberta, Canada.Harish has finally recorded two albums that have drawn interest and display his originality. When asked about how he prepares to record and how he selects musicians, he speaks of a need to spend time, as a working group, together so that when the musicians go to record they are very familiar with each other and can communicate at a very subtle and high level in the music. Harish says " I had been wanting to record an album for some time and I always had the intention of playing five to ten gigs with the same band and then documenting it. It’s just keeping the same great musicians on every gig to develop a sound in this busy city proved to be tricky." which is true since most working musicians play around where needed and it takes organizational skill to arrange for enough jobs to keep a working group together. When he finally recorded his first album Calls to Action in 2019, he said "None of the compositions on the record were composed before I had this working band . . . I’m not sure of the exact number but I wrote over 30 pieces during the year we were playing together. Most of them were never played by anyone, but at a certain point, I decided I was going to compose just to compose with no restrictions on whether it had to be performed (or not). This took a lot of pressure off of the composing process for me. Now it became about starting and finishing something, which I still struggle with." For Harish, his goal in writing for a group is to write for a certain sound that evolves from within the group and not just from one musician's sound. Calls to Action can be heard here:(https://harishraghavan-whirlwind.bandcamp.com/album/calls-for-action).When asked to describe how he goes about writing new music to perform and record, Harish states "My process for most of the pieces was to record improvisations on the bass daily,” he said. “I’d do this for about a week or two and then I’d listen to all the recordings for anything that sparked an idea. Using that method, some of the pieces are just complete improvisations from beginning to end, like Seaminer. (C-minor)" Raghavan also is influenced by certain groups from the past which have captured his ear, namely Dave Holland's group from the 1990s. The members of the group used for Calls for Action are very much inter-related since most of them work together on different projects. The wonderful Alto Saxophonist on Harish's album, Immanuel Wilkins (26), recorded a renowned first album Omega, which uses many of the same group members: Joel Ross on Vibraphone, Kweku Sumbry on drums and Micah Thomas on piano. Immanuel Wilkins attended The Juilliard School and has worked with Jason Moran, Wynton Marsalis, and other well-known musicians. Wilkins was also listed with Public Radio’s 2021 ‘Artist To Watch’ series. An example of his work can be heard here:(https://www.npr.org/2021/02/03/963296328/immanuel-wilkins-tiny-desk-home-concert)Joel Ross, vibraphonist, and performer on Raghavan’s album, also had his first album “Kingmaker” produced by Raghavan. Ross is originally from Chicago and is an alumnus of the Jazz Institute of Chicago. After meeting Stefon Harris at a festival, Harris invited him to try out for his Brubeck Institute Jazz Quintet at the University of the Pacific in Northern California. Ross passed the audition and for two intense years worked on reforming his approach to his instrument. Ross's music can be purchased here: (https://store.bluenote.com/collections/joel-ross)Kweku Sumbry (drummer) is originally from Washington, D.C. where he attended the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Sumbry's father and uncle were percussionists, and his aunts were dancers in an African centered dance ensemble entitled Farafina Kan. Though Sumbry performs at Takoma Station in DC, he is better known for his work with Immanuel Wilkins. Both recently performed sold out sets at the Village Vanguard in New York City. Micah Thomas (pianist) is originally from Ohio (USA) and began playing Jazz straight out of high school and wound up going to Juilliard on a scholarship, where he graduated in 2015. His album Tide can be heard here: (https://micahthomas.bandcamp.com/album/tide) Thomas is one of the most astonishing original pianists to be playing nowadays. Considering his formidable use of harmony and rhythm, he is a natural choice for Raghavan to use in his exploration of jazz. As can be heard, Raghavan is an inspired nexus of new Jazz from whom I hope to be hearing more as time passes.