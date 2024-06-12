5월 16일 서귀포 예술의 전당 대극장에서 열린 베를린 필하모닉 스트링 콰르텟 내한공연은 제주도에서 열렸던 최고의 현악 4중주 공연으로 손꼽을 수 있을 만큼 대단한 성과를 이루었다. 단체의 놀라운 연주력과 청중의 엄청난 환호가 어우러진 이 날의 연주회는 베를린 필하모닉의 다운사이즈된 음향을 처음으로 서귀포에 알린 자리임과 동시에 독일 실내악의 대표격인 작곡가들의 유명 작품들에 대한 일종의 해석적 기준점을 제시한 중요한 순간이었기 때문이다.
지난 5월16일 제주도 서귀포 예술의전당 대극장에서 공연중인 베를린 필하모닉 스트링 콰르텟 /사진=박제성
지난 5월16일 제주도 서귀포 예술의전당 대극장에서 공연중인 베를린 필하모닉 스트링 콰르텟 /사진=박제성
더군다나 홀의 크기와 음향 컨디션도 대단히 훌륭해 여느 콘서트 홀에서 경험할 수 있는 것 이상의 실내악적 집중력과 음향적 만족감을 만끽할 수 있었다. 이전부터 이 장소에서 진행된 음악회가 각별히 느껴졌던 것도 이러한 훌륭한 홀 컨디션 덕분이다.

정통 독일 레퍼토리 들려준 스트링콰르텟


베를린 필하모닉 스트링 콰르텟은 베를린 필하모닉의 단원 4명, 즉 1바이올린 멤버인 도리안 조지와 헬레나 마도카 베르크, 비올라 파트의 나오코 시미즈, 첼로 파트의 다비드 리니커 등으로 구성된 으로 구성된 앙상블이다. 이들이 선곡한 독일 정통 레퍼토리부터 호감을 가질 수밖에 없었는데 모차르트의 디베르티멘토 KV 138, 멘델스존의 현악 4중주 Op.80, 슈베르트의 현악 4중주 D.810 ‘죽음과 소녀’가 이어졌다. 특히 1부에서는 베르크가 리드를, 2부에서는 조지가 리드를 맡아 마치 에머슨 4중주단과 같이 작품에 따른 스타일과 사운드의 변화를 모색한 점이 특징이었다.

가장 먼저 모차르트 디베르티멘토가 연주되자마자 베르크의 확장된 볼륨감과 다이내믹한 연주 스타일을 바탕으로 홀 안의 공기를 가득 메웠다. 동시에 빈 필을 비롯한 다른 오케스트라의 앙상블과는 현격하게 다른 베를린 필하모닉만의 고유한 현대적이면서도 강인한 사운드를 고스란히 발산했다. 이들의 선배들이 남긴 모차르트 디베르티멘토 KV 136,137 음반(EMI)에서 느낄 수 있는 완벽함이 떠올랐고, 베를린 필하모닉 온라인 디지털 홀에서도 이 연주 영상을 다시 접하게 되면 하는 바람이 생겨났다.
제주와 송도를 수놓은 베를린 필과 파벨 하스의 현악 사운드
베르크의 힘차고 공명이 큰 사운드는 1바이올린의 리드와 추진력이 중요한 멘델스존 현악 4중주 6번에서 유독 돋보였다. 특히 베를린 필의 실연에서 두드러졌던 나오코 시미즈의 두툼하면서도 진한 음색을 자아내는 비올라가 서정적인 3악장에서 충분히 존재감을 드러났다. 마지막 열정적인 4악장에서는 여느 프로페셔널 현악 4중주 단체에서 느낄 수 없는 수준의 일체감과 밸런스, 굽이 큰 감정의 층위를 선보이며 열광적인 박수를 이끌어냈다.

한편 조지가 리드를 맡은 슈베르트는 앞선 앙상블과는 사뭇 다른 음향과 스타일을 보여주며 더욱 큰 감동의 순간을 자아냈다. 그는 게반트하우스 오케스트라 세컨 수석 출신답게 베를린 필 수석들을 사사한 베르크의 음향과는 전혀 달리 투명하면서도 예리하며 정확한 듯 뉘앙스 풍부한 앙상블 사운드를 만들어냈다. 특히 이 작품만의 비장한 분위기와 시적인 감흥의 대조, 극적인 템포변화에 의한 선명한 드라마트루기를 개성있는 필치로 만들어냈는데, 2악장에서 첼리스트 리니커의 심금을 울리는 표현력 또한 이 연주의 백미로 손꼽을 수 있을 만큼 인상적이었다.

보헤미안 선율 선보인 파벨하스 콰르텟

이렇게 독일 현악 사운드의 정수를 보여준 베를린 필하모닉 스트링 콰르텟의 서귀포 연주회와 현저히 구분되는 스타일의 연주회가 이틀 뒤인 5월 18일, 송도에 위치한 인천 아트센터 콘서트 홀에서 열렸다.
제주와 송도를 수놓은 베를린 필과 파벨 하스의 현악 사운드
체코의 실내악을 대표하는 파벨 하스 콰르텟의 연주회. 코로나 시기 내한공연이 취소된 이후 6년 만에 열린 무대여서 더욱 관심을 모았다. 베를린 필 콰르텟이 보다 정제되고 아카데믹한 독일 스타일이라면 파벨 하스는 자유로운 감성표현과 체코의 토속미가 물씬 배어나는 열정적인 스타일이라고 말할 수 있다. 3번째 내한공연 당시, 이전 역삼동에 위치한 구 LG 아트센터의 잔향 없는 어쿠스틱에서 감상하다 제대로 설계된 클래식 음악 전용 홀에서 감상하니 더욱 깊은 감동을 받을 수 있었다.

첫 곡으로 요제프 수크의 ‘옛 체코 성가 벤체슬라브에 의한 명상’이 울려퍼졌다. 나지막한 속삭임으로 시작하며 점차 성부와 화성을 쌓아가다가 성스러운 분위기와 극적인 일갈을 번복하는 이 작품에서, 파벨 하스는 현과 활이 구분되지 않을 정도로 밀착된, 그리고 실크처럼 얇고 섬세한 선율미를 바탕으로 슬라브 특유의 정서와 음색의 신비로운 변화를 온전하게 들려주었다. 특히 작품의 후반부 클라이맥스 파트에서 이들이 전달해준 파워풀한 어택과 끝없이 상승하는 듯한 고양감은 청중으로 하여금 숙연한 반응을 이끌어냈다.
지난 5월18일 아트센터인천 콘서트홀 무대에 오른 체코 파벨 하스 콰르텟 /사진=박제성
지난 5월18일 아트센터인천 콘서트홀 무대에 오른 체코 파벨 하스 콰르텟 /사진=박제성
다음 곡들은 이전 내한공연에서 한 번씩 연주했던 작품들이라 더욱 친숙하게 느껴졌는데, 2번째로 연주한 스메타나의 현악 4중주 ‘나의 생애로부터’는 체코 고유의 감수성과 사운드가 현대적으로 극대화된 연주다. 지난 1988년 세종문화회관에서 열린 스메타나 4중주단의 스메타나 현악 4중주 1번에서의 감동을 떠올리기에 모자람이 없었다. 찰현의 거친 느낌, 개개인의 존재감이 부각되는 레코딩과는 달리 실연에서는 훨씬 길고 절제된 보잉과 짙지만 투명한 앙상블을 느낄 수 있어 이들만의 개성을 보다 직접적으로 확인할 수 있었다.

2부에서 연주된 야나체크의 현악 4중주 2번 ‘비밀 편지’ 또한 홀 톤이 만들어내는 질감이 더해지며 이전에 감상했던 것 이상의 음악적 감흥을 자아냈다. 야나체크 4중주단의 연주회에서 경험할 수 있었던 것보다 훨씬 강한 어프로치와 드라마틱한 전개가 강조되면서 사랑이라는 감정이 불러일으킬 수 있는 한 개인(아마도 작곡가 자신)의 감성과 상상력의 극단을 마치 꿈을 꾸는 듯한 루바토와 뉘앙스의 조절을 통해 표출해냈다. 불과 며칠 사이에 최첨단화한 독일 고전과 현대적인 체코의 서정성의 현주소를 초여름의 바다를 만끽할 수 있는 제주도와 송도에서 각각 만날 수 있어 행운이었다.

박제성 음악칼럼니스트