사람이 없는 평일 오전의 창경궁에는 새 소리가 가득했다. 푸드덕 소리가 나는 쪽으로 시선을 옮기니 작은 새 여러 마리가 나무와 땅 사이를 오가고 있었다. 목 부근에 노란 물을 들인 듯한 그 새는 박새였다. 춘당지가 보이는 지점에 이르니 고양이 한 마리가 쳐다보는 시선이 느껴졌다. 근처에 다가갈 때까지 가만히 서 있던 고양이는 자신과 눈이 마주친 사람이 어디를 가는지 안다는 듯 두 걸음 정도 앞장서서 길을 이끌었다. 그 길은 창경궁의 대온실로 이어지는 길이었다.
창경궁 대온실/출처: 문화재청 궁능유적본부 (https://royal.cha.go.kr/)
창덕궁을 수놓고 있는 여러 건물들과 빽빽이 서있는 나무들을 지나온 긴 길의 끝에 등장한 대온실은 철과 유리로 무장했던 19세기의 수정궁을 연상시킨다. 모르고 마주쳤더라면 궁의 너무 깊은 곳까지 들어와 다른 장소와 시간으로 이동한 것이 아닐까라는 착각을 불러일으킬 것도 같다. ‘창경궁 대온실’이라는 이름에서 설명이 되듯 이곳에는 현재 우리나라의 자생식물을 비롯한 다양한 식물들이 재배되고 있다. 그런데 우리나라를 대표하는 궁궐 중 하나인 창경궁에 어쩌다 이러한 건물이, 그리고 식물을 품고 있는 공간이 자리하고 있는걸까.

이 온실은 일본이 창경궁을 유원지화 하기 위해 이름을 창경원으로 격하시키고 동물원과 식물원을 설치했던 시기에 함께 세워졌다(1909). 세월이 지나 1984년, 창경궁 복원 계획이 시행되던 해에 다른 건물들은 철거되고 동물들은 과천 대공원으로 옮겨졌지만 이 건물만은 지금까지 자리를 지키고 있다. 국내 최초의 서양식 유리온실이라는 건축적, 역사적 의의를 인정받았기 때문이며 2004년에는 국가등록문화재 제83호로 지정되었다.
창경궁 대온실 전경/출처: 문화재청 궁능유적본부 (https://royal.cha.go.kr/)
창경궁 대온실 내부/출처: 문화재청 궁능유적본부 (https://royal.cha.go.kr/)
반복되는 백색의 프레임과 화려한 패턴, 지붕을 지탱하는 철제 트러스, 그리고 건물을 덮은 유리의 조합으로 만들어진 이 온실은 19세기에 성행했던 세계박람회 전시장의 건물 형식을 반영하고 있다. 이러한 물성의 조합은 건물이 가지는 무거움 대신 시각적으로 가벼움이 느껴지게 하고 이로 인해 자연 속에 홀로 자리하고 있어도 이질감이 크게 느껴지지 않게 한다.

직사각형의 장방형 평면은 세 곳의 입구와 연계되어 있으며 공간을 자연스럽게 한 바퀴 돌게 만드는 복도와 그 안쪽에 위치한 작은 직사각형의 공간, 두 부분으로 나뉜다. 크고 작은 두 개의 사각형 공간을 따라 식물들이 배치되어 있으며 공간의 중앙에는 바닥에 수반을 두고 이것의 양쪽에 식물들이 자리하게 하였다. 단층이지만 높은 지붕구조를 가지며 건물의 모든 면이 유리로 마감되어 내외부의 경계가 뚜렷하지 않아 공간의 개방감은 극대화된다. 하지만 이처럼 단순한 공간구성을 가지는 대신 바깥의 온도와는 다른 따듯한 공기와 식물 사이사이로 스며드는 햇살이 공간을 가득 채우고 있다.
창경궁 대온실/필자 제공
‘온실로 기능하는 단순한 공간 구성과 과거의 박람회장을 떠올리게 하는 건물의 양식을 가진다’는 이러한 설명은 이 건물이 굉장히 단순하고 명쾌하게 정의될 수 있는 것처럼 들리게 한다. 하지만 다른 건물들이 철거될 때 홀로 살아남은 이곳은 일본인에 의해 설계되어 프랑스 회사가 시공하였고, 공간의 이국적인 분위기를 고취시키는 바닥의 타일은 영국제가 사용되었다.

그리고 한국의 궁궐 한켠에 오랜 시간 자리하고 있으며 한옥으로 치면 용마루라 할 수 있는 곳에 대한제국의 황실을 상징하는 오얏꽃이 화려하게 장식하고 있다. 장소의 지도를 제공하는 웹사이트에서 창경궁을 새의 시선으로 보면 이 온실과 온실 앞의 작은 프랑스식 정원만 다른 시대와 장소의 것이라는 것이 명확하게 보인다. 그렇다면 이 건물이 진정 속해있는 장소는 어디일까.
창경궁 대온실 전경/출처: 문화재청 궁능유적본부 (https://royal.cha.go.kr/)
또한 이곳은 인간들이 방문하고 인간에 의해 관리되기는 하나 공간 안에서 키워내고 있는 것은 식물이며 건물의 주변을 많은 나무와 새들이 둘러싸고 있다. 이들은 인간과는 다른 시간을 살아가는 존재들이다. 이러한 점에서 또한 과연 이 건물은 누구의 시간을 살아가고 있는 것인지 생각해보게 한다.

쉬임없이 새가 지저귀는 소리가 들리고 고양이들이 제 공간인 양 드나드는 이곳에 가만히 앉아 식물들을 보고 있으면 낯선 공간과 시간에 외따로 떨어진 듯 한 기분이 든다. 그래서 그 날 하루의 꽉 찬 계획과 숨 가쁘게 이어져 오던 시간은 어디론가 흩어져버리고 만다. 그렇게 한참을 앉아있는데 어느 노인 분께서 다가와 함께 온 부인과의 사진을 찍어줄 것을 요청하셨다. 그러시면서 “우리 부부가 언제 또 여기를 오게 될지 알 수가 없지 않겠느냐”는 말씀을 덧붙이셨다.

두 분이 서 계신 곳, 화려한 백색의 패턴과 초록색 이파리들이 어우러져 만들어낸 사진의 배경은 말씀이 무색할 정도로 화려하고 활기차보였다. 어느 장소와 시간, 그리고 누구에게 속한 것인지 도무지 알 수 가 없다고 생각되었기에 하염없이 낯설게 느껴지던 이 건물을 배경으로 누군가의 시간을 기록해드리며 그 분들이 그날 아침의 시간을 오래 기억하시기를, 그리고 다시 한 번 이 장소를 찾으실 수 있기를 바랐다.

그 시간만큼은 이 온실이 인간의 것으로 잠시 인지되는듯 했다. 그리고 그 순간에도 새들은 계속 지저귀고, 온실 안의 식물들은 자라며, 창경궁의 나무들은 소리를 내며 바람에 흔들리고 있었다. /배세연 한양대 실내건축디자인학과 조교수
창경궁 대온실/필자 제공
