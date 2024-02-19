게오르그 아헨, ‘리슬런트 성의 꿈같은 창문’, 1903, 아로스 오르후스 쿤스트뮤지엄 소장
게오르그 아헨, ‘리슬런트 성의 꿈같은 창문’, 1903, 아로스 오르후스 쿤스트뮤지엄 소장
‘리슬런트 성의 꿈같은 창문’(1903)은 덴마크 출신의 화가 게오르그 아헨(1860-1912)의 대표작 중 하나다. 아헨은 코펜하겐의 로열 아카데미에서 미술을 공부했고, 당대의 미술 중심지였던 파리를 찾아 인상주의 미술을 학습했다. 인상주의 풍의 야외 풍경화로 명성을 얻은 이후로는 인물이 있는 실내 풍경을 그리는 것에도 관심을 가졌다. 이 그림들은 따사로운 햇살이 비추는 창문 옆에서 홀로 독서를 즐기거나 함께 바느질을 하면서 일상을 보내는 여성들을 주제로 한 것이 대부분이다.

‘리슬런트 성의 꿈같은 창문’은 홀로 창밖을 바라보고 있는 여성의 뒷모습을 포착한 작품이다. 창문 밖에는 꽃이 만발해 있고 봄 햇살처럼 느껴지는 온화한 빛이 창을 통해 실내로 비쳐들고 있다. 창밖을 바라보는 이 여성은 리슬런트 성에서 일하는 하녀다. 아침부터 저녁까지 온갖 집안일을 쉴 틈 없이 해내야 하는 그에게 창밖의 풍경을 바라보며 잠시 숨을 돌리는 이 순간은 꿈결처럼 달콤하게 느껴졌을 것이다.

아헨의 이 작품은 비슷한 시기를 살았던 또 다른 하녀의 이야기를 다룬 프랑스 영화 ‘어느 하녀의 일기’를 떠올리게 한다. 영화의 주인공인 셀레스틴도 아헨의 그림 속 하녀처럼 검정색 드레스에 흰 앞치마를 두른 전형적인 하녀 복장을 주로 착용하고 있다. 옷차림은 단출하지만 셀레스틴은 미모가 뛰어난데다 도도한 성격으로 어디에서나 인기가 많은 매력적인 여성이다. 영화가 시작되면 직업 소개소에서 새로운 일자리를 소개받아 파리 근교의 새 일터로 향하는 셀레스틴이 등장한다. 영화의 초반부만 보면 주인공 셀레스틴은 비록 하녀로 일하지만 직업을 가진 독립적이고 현대적인 여성처럼 보인다.

그렇지만 그가 새로운 일터에 도착한 이후의 상황은 무척 다르다. 집주인은 그 집을 거쳐 간 하녀들을 모두 추행하고 심지어 임신까지 시키는 일을 반복하는 후안무치한 인간이다. 그는 새로 온 하녀 셀레스틴을 보자마다 희롱하기 바쁘고, 그의 부인은 셀레스틴을 괴롭히는 것으로 남편에 대한 불만과 스트레스를 해소한다. 집주인의 추행 시도를 순간순간 모면하는 일과 안주인의 괴롭힘을 견디는 것이 하녀 셀레스틴의 일상인 것이다.
영화 ‘어느 하녀의 일기’ 포스터
영화 ‘어느 하녀의 일기’ 포스터
‘어느 하녀의 일기’는 프랑스의 작가 옥타브 미르보(1850-1917)의 소설을 원작으로 한 영화다. 1900년에 출간된 ‘어느 하녀의 일기’는 당시 엄청난 판매 부수를 기록했던 미르보의 대표작 중 하나다. 그는 신문기자로 일하면서 미술비평을 하는 일도 많았는데, 특히 모네와 같은 인상주의 작가들과 친분 관계를 유지하며 인상주의 미술에 대한 여러 비평들을 남겼다. 인상주의는 벨 에포크 시기의 아름다움을 포착한 그림들이 주를 이룬다. 미르보는 이런 인상주의 미술에 대해서 호의적인 비평을 했으면서 동시에 자신의 소설을 통해서는 벨 에포크 시기 부르주아 계급의 위선을 폭로했던 작가였다.

미르보의 소설을 바탕으로 한 영화 ‘어느 하녀의 일기’도 하녀 셀레스틴의 시선을 통해 아름다운 시절이라 불렸던 벨 에포크의 추악한 이면을 적나라하게 드러낸다. 당시 직업을 갖고 경제활동을 영위하는 여성은 대부분 셀레스틴과 같은 하위계층의 여성이었다. 부르주아 계급의 여성들은 돈을 벌기 위해 직업을 가질 필요가 없는 대신 사회적 활동 역시 제한적으로 이루어졌다. 남편이나 아들과 같은 남성 가족과 동행하지 않은 채로 혼자 외출하는 것도 금기시되었다. 때문에 남성 동행인 없이 홀로 파리 시내를 오가는 여성들은 대부분 하위계층 출신들이었었다. 부르주아 남성들에게 이들은 함부로 다루어도 되는 계급이 낮은 대상이자 돈벌이를 위해 매춘도 마다하지 않을 여성, 즉 매춘부와 다를 바 없는 존재로 인식되었다.
영화 ‘어느 하녀의 일기’의 한 장면
영화 ‘어느 하녀의 일기’의 한 장면
미르보 보다 먼저 벨 에포크 시기 여성들의 이와 같은 위상을 적나라하게 그린 소설 ‘여성’을 집필한 것은 또 다른 프랑스의 소설가 쥘 미슐레였다. 그는 이 소설에서 “독신 여성으로 지낸다는 것은 얼마나 성가신 일인가! 그녀는 저녁 때 거의 밖으로 나갈 수 없다. 매춘부로 오해 받을 수 있기 때문이다. 수많은 공공장소에는 남성들만 모인다.”고 적고 있다. '어느 하녀의 일기’에서도 파리 시내를 혼자 걸어가는 셀레스틴을 갑자기 카페로 데려가 매춘부로 일할 생각이 없는지 묻는 포주가 등장한다. 남성 동행인 없이 홀로 공공장소를 활보하는 셀레스틴과 같은 여성이 대낮의 길거리에서 매춘부가 될 것을 제안 받는 일은 당대에는 흔한 일이었던 셈이다.

오늘날에는 전문직으로 여겨지는 가수나 발레리나 같은 직업을 가졌던 당대의 여성들도 이 시기에는 그저 돈벌이가 필요한 하위계층의 여성으로 인식되었다. 특히 발레 공연장의 경우 부르주아 남성들이 입장권과 함께 무용수들의 탈의실과 연습실에 들어갈 수 있는 통행증을 구입하는 것이 가능할 정도였다. 발레리나들의 일터는 여러 가지 의미에서 부르주아 남성들의 유희의 장소였던 셈이다. 이 시기에 발레를 주제로 한 그림을 주로 그렸던 인상주의 미술가 에드가 드가의 작품은 당시 발레리나들의 이와 같은 위상에 비추어 보면 새롭게 볼 여지가 많다.
에드가 드가, ‘무대 위의 리허설’, 1874년경, 뉴욕 메트로폴리탄 미술관 소장
에드가 드가, ‘무대 위의 리허설’, 1874년경, 뉴욕 메트로폴리탄 미술관 소장
벨 에포크 시기를 살았던 모든 사람들에게 이 시절이 아름답기만 했던 것은 아니었다. 특히 하위계층 여성들은 돈벌이를 위해 고된 노동을 하면서 남성들의 성적인 시선이나 희롱도 견뎌내야만 했다. 남성 동행인 없이는 대낮에 파리 시내를 산책조차 할 수 없었던 부르주아 여성들의 삶도 답답하기는 마찬가지였다. 인상주의 미술가들이 남편이나 가족과 함께 행복한 일상을 영위하는 부르주아 여성들의 모습을 통해 벨 에포크 시기의 아름다움을 보여주었다면, 미르보와 같은 당대의 소설가들은 아름다운 시절을 살았던 여성들의 고된 삶을 드러내는 것에 관심을 가졌다. 인상주의 미술이 보여주는 아름다움과 미르보의 소설이 제시하는 시대의 위선을 모두 조합해 볼 때야 비로소 벨 에포크 시대의 전모를 이해할 수 있게 될 것이다.

전유신 국립현대미술관 학예연구사