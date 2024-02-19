시장 침체기에 예술 작품을 살 수 있는 자신감을 가지려면

<에이드리언 청> “필립 호프먼을 소개합니다”안녕하세요. 에이드리언 청입니다. 미술 시장의 트렌드와 인사이트를 탐험하는 저의 ‘아트 살롱’ 칼럼을 통해 친구인 필립 호프먼을 소개하고자 합니다. 호프먼은 미술 분야의 전문가입니다. 그는 다방면에서 활동을 벌여왔는데 2001년에는 파인 아트 그룹을 설립했습니다. 미술 투자와 미술 금융, 자선 활동 그리고 미술 관련 자문 등 광범위한 서비스를 제공해왔죠.최근에는 아시아 지역으로 사업을 확장해 예술가와 기관뿐만 아니라 여러 컬렉터들을 위해 전문 지식을 강화하고 있습니다. 끊임없이 변화하는 시장의 요구를 따라가기 위해 다양한 기술과 자원을 활용하고 있죠. 호프먼은 최근의 글로벌 미술 시장, 특히 코로나 팬데믹 이후를 조명하기 위해 아르떼 칼럼에 흔쾌히 참여했습니다. 오늘날 미술 시장 동향과 미래에 대한 의견을 들려주겠다고 합니다.<필립 호프먼> “시장 침체기에 작품을 인수할 수 있는 자신감을 가지려면”안녕하세요. 저는 파인 아트 그룹의 최고경영자(CEO) 겸 설립자 필립 호프먼입니다. 2023년 글로벌 미술 경매시장 통계를 자세히 살펴보면 숫자들 이면에 숨어있는 의미를 발견할 수 있습니다. 지난 해는 거장들, 인상파, 근대, 전후, 현대 미술 등의 경매 매출이 27% 감소해 57억4000만달러에 그쳤죠. 하지만 불확실한 세계 경제를 감안한다면 매매 부진을 넘어서 미술 시장의 회복력을 주목해야 한다고 봅니다.작년 매출은 2018년에 기록한 정점보다는 감소했지만, 팬데믹 직전인 2019년보다는 5.8% 증가했습니다. 이는 새로운 구매자가 급증하고 미술품 판매 규모가 확대되었으며, 시장이 위험을 충분히 버틸 수 있음을 의미한다고 생각합니다. 미술 시장이 ‘경제적 폭풍’을 극복할 수 있는 능력을 갖추고 있다는 증거이기도 하죠.2023년에는 모든 장르가 약세였지만 영 컨템포러리 시장의 하락세가 두드러졌습니다. 팬데믹 이전 수준으로 사나워졌습니다. 공급 증가, 구매자의 선택권 확대, 2차 시장 판매의 영향을 받은 1차 시장 가격의 상승 등의 요인이 하락세에 영향을 미쳤습니다.올해도 새로운 시장 참여자들이 생겨나겠지만 작품 가격이나 전망은 낮은 수준에 맞춰질 필요가 있습니다. 젊은 예술가들의 커리어를 유지하도록 돕는 데 매우 중요하기 때문입니다. 컬렉터들이 예술작품의 1차 시장인 갤러리를 찾아 그림을 사주는 것이 젊은 예술가들을 지원하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다.2023년에 주목할 만한 분야는 여성 작가들이었습니다. 최근 몇 년간 지속되어 온 불균형을 해소하려는 움직임이 시장에서 계속 감지되고 있기 때문입니다. 조안 미첼은 지난해 두 개의 경매 신기록을 세우며 전후 현대 미술품 판매 상위 10위권에 이름을 올렸습니다. 세실리 브라운과 줄리 메레투를 비롯한 주요 중견 작가들의 경매 매출액이 2023년에 두 배 이상 증가했고, 메레투는 한 달 만에 자신의 기록을 두 번이나 갈아치웠습니다.여성 작가들의 강세는 컬렉터들이 제도적 지원, 미술사적 중요성, 지속적인 시장 확대를 확인하면서 2024년에도 계속될 것으로 봅니다. 파인 아트 그룹이 투자가 활발하며 우수한 수익률을 보이는 여성 작가 분야에 주목하고 있는 이유입니다.아시아·태평양 지역, 특히 홍콩은 최근 몇 년 동안 미술 시장의 붐을 주도하며 강자로 부상했습니다. 크리스티, 소더비, 필립스, 차이나 가디언, 폴리 옥션의 홍콩, 베이징, 상하이 지점의 미술품 매출은 2022년 9억2170만 달러에서 2023년 8억4780만 달러로 8% 감소했습니다. 감소 폭을 따지면 런던(16% 감소), 파리(23% 감소), 뉴욕(27% 감소)에 비해 현저히 적습니다.최근 한국을 포함한 아·태 지역 미술 시장의 성장은 모두 고유의 문화적 배경과 유산이 큰 역할을 하고 있습니다. 아·태 지역 시장이 앞으로 계속 번창하기 위해서는 해당 국가들을 모두 개별적으로 대우하고 독립적인 힘을 갖고 있다고 인정하는 자세가 필요합니다.아·태지역 미술 시장의 급속한 확장은 이 지역의 전반적인 중요성이 미술 시장과 앞으로의 지속 가능성에 필수적이라는 증거이기도 합니다. 미술 시장 자문 서비스가 성장하고 있지만 아직은 미흡한 상태라는 것도 깨달아야 합니다. 급증하는 컬렉터들과 다양한 시장 참여자들에게 필수적인 자문의 역할에 더 큰 중요성을 부여해야 합니다.2024년의 ‘성공의 열쇠’는 세계 시장의 트렌드와 극복해야 할 것들을 이해하는 데 있습니다. 시장 투명성 강화와 작가 독립을 위한 지원은 발전을 위한 중요한 요소입니다. 변화하는 시장 상황에서 미술품 구매 기회를 잡고 전망을 이해하기 위해서는 오랜 기간 전문성을 쌓아온 전문 미술계 종사자의 도움을 받는 것이 좋습니다.시장이 침체를 보일 때 적절한 시점에 작품을 인수할 수 있는 자신감을 가지려면 신중함, 정확성과 작품에 대한 깊은 이해가 필요합니다. 안목을 가졌으며, 세밀한 접근 방식을 통해 시장을 탐색할 준비가 된 수집가와 투자자만이 보상받을 수 있습니다.젊은 초보 컬렉터들이 전문적인 자문에 접근할 수 있다면 현대미술에서 느끼는 장벽을 허물 수 있고, 지속 가능한 생태계도 조성됩니다. 미술계에 대한 이해도를 높여 시장에 진입하는 사람들이 보다 마음을 열고 친근하게 다가갈 수 있기 때문입니다.2024년 미술 시장서 파인 아트 그룹은 글로벌 통찰력, 전략적 투자, 시장 투명성을 제공하기 위해 계속 노력하고 있습니다. 우리는 노련한 수집가는 물론, 매혹적 현대미술의 세계에 첫발을 내디딘 사람들 모두에게 특별한 기회를 제공할 수 있을 것으로 믿습니다.Adrian’s Intro: To inaugurate this investigative column exploring the trends and insights of the ever-changing art market, I would like to introduce my dear friend, an expert of the field, Philip Hoffman. Known for his multifaceted roles, Philip founded The Fine Art Group in 2001, and continued to develop into an extensive network of services offering art investment, art finance, philanthropy and advisory. They have recently expanded in Asia, consolidating more expertise knowledge of the region, leveraging their skills and resources to address the needs of an ever-changing market for both multigenerational and emerging collectors, in addition to artists and institutions. Philip has kindly joined my journalistic digest to shed light upon the current global art market, especially post-pandemic era, he will comment upon present market trends, and his opinion on the future of the market in general. Philip Hoffman: In the ever-evolving landscape of the global art market, a closer look at the 2023 auction results reveals more than just a statistical correction. Despite a 27% dip in auction sales for categories like Old Masters, Impressionist, Modern, Post-War, and Contemporary Art, totaling $5.74 billion, the resilience of the market shines through when placed in the context of global economic uncertainty. 2023's sales, down from the peak of 2018 but 5.8% higher than pre-pandemic 2019, signify a market absorbing greater risk, with a surge of next-gen buyers and an expanded range of sale categories. This buoyancy is a testament to the art market's ability to weather economic storms. Whilst all genres were in decline, the Young Contemporary market witnessed the most notable drop in 2023, reverting to pre-pandemic levels. Factors including increased supply, buyer selectivity, and an upward shift in primary market prices impacted by secondary market sales, contributed to this decline. 2024 will continue to see newcomers enter the market, however, the fervent speculation and average price per lot needs to remain at a lower level. This is crucial in helping to sustain the careers of young artists, where it is important for collectors to also prioritise primary market gallery acquisitions, where the effect of these sales is key in supporting their development. A notable spotlight area for 2023 was female artists. The sustained momentum in recent years, readdressing historical imbalances, continues to be felt in the market. Joan Mitchell, became among the top ten selling post-war & contemporary artists last year, setting two new auction records. Beyond historical female artists, major mid-career artists including Cecily Brown and Julie Mehretu more than doubled their auction turnover in 2023, with Mehretu surpassing her own record twice within a month. This trend will continue into 2024 as collectors seek to find value in artists, with institutional support, art historical significance and gradual sustained market development. The Fine Art Group excels in this area, where investment thrives and witnesses superior returns. The Asia-Pacific region, notably Hong Kong, has emerged as a powerhouse, driving the art market boom in recent years. The 8% shrinkage of Fine Art sales, from $921.7m in 2022 to $847.8m in 2023, across the Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai salerooms of Christie’s, Sotheby’s, Phillips, China Guardian and Poly Auction, was a notably smaller decrease compared to London (16% decrease), Paris (23% decrease), & New York (27% decrease). The recent growth of art markets within the region, including Korea, all accompany their own sophisticated cultural nuances and collecting legacies. These need to be treated individually and recognised as independent powers in order for them to continue to flourish. With this in mind, this rapid expansion is testament to the region's overall significance which is essential to the art market and its sustainability moving forward. Here, advisory as a service is growing but remains underdeveloped, greater importance should be placed on these roles which are indispensable to burgeoning collectors and market participants. Looking forward to 2024, the key to success lies in understanding the global market's trends and challenges. Greater transparency and independent support are crucial elements for future development. As the market fluctuates and buying opportunities present themselves, having access to professional art world participants with a long track record of art market expertise, is essential in understanding the value in these acquisition prospects. Having the confidence to acquire an artist at the right moment, when their market is in decline, requires careful precision and a deep understanding of their oeuvre. Astute collectors and investors prepared to navigate this market, with a discerning and granular approach to due diligence, will find themselves rewarded in the long term.In cultivating a sustainable ecosystem for contemporary art, access to advice will break down perceived barriers for young novice collectors. Providing guidance can help demystify the art world, making it more inclusive and approachable for those entering the market. As we navigate the nuanced terrain of the art market in 2024, The Fine Art Group believes a blend of global insights, strategic investment considerations, and a commitment to transparency will offer unique opportunities for both seasoned collectors and those taking their first steps into the captivating world of contemporary art. Philip HoffmanCEO & Founder of The Fine Art Group.