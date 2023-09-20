삼성SDI는 “국내 전 사업장이 글로벌 안전과학 전문업체 UL솔루션즈 주관 ‘폐기물 매립 제로’ 인증에서 최고 등급인 플래티넘을 획득했다”고 20일 발표했다.

폐기물 매립 제로 인증은 폐기물의 재활용 비율에 따라 각각 플래티넘(100%), 골드(95~99%), 실버(90~94%) 등급으로 나뉜다. 삼성SDI 기흥·청주사업장은 올해 폐기물 재활용률 100%를 달성해 2년 연속 플래티넘 등급을 받았다. 천안·울산·구미·수원사업장도 새롭게 플래티넘을 받으며 국내 모든 사업장이 최고 등급을 달성했다. 이 회사는 연내 전 해외 사업장에서도 인증을 마친다는 목표다.

최윤호 삼성SDI 사장은 “폐기물 매립 제로 인증은 2030년 글로벌 톱티어 회사가 되기 위한 친환경 경영의 일환”이라고 말했다.

배성수 기자 baebae@hankyung.com