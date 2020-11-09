분사 구문은 시간(When): ~할 때, ~하는 동안, Getting off the bus, he called his wife(원문: When he got off the bus, he called his wife. 버스에서 내렸을 때, 그는 부인에게 전화를 걸었다) 등 다양한 상황에서 사용할 수 있습니다.

미국의 추리소설 작가 셜리 잭슨.(앞줄)

The girls stood aside, talking among themselves, looking over their shoulders at the boys. and the very small children rolled in the dust or clung to the hands of their older brothers or sisters. Soon the men began to gather. surveying their own children, speaking of planting and rain, tractors and taxes. They stood together, away from the pile of stones in the corner, and their jokes were quiet and they smiled rather than laughed. The women, wearing faded house dresses and sweaters, came shortly after their menfolk. They greeted one another and exchanged bits of gossip as they went to join their husbands. Soon the women, standing by their husbands, began to call to their children, and the children came reluctantly, having to be called four or five times.



[셜리 잭슨 <제비뽑기>]



호주 맥쿼리대 통번역 대학원에서 석사학위를 받았으며 현재 배시원 영어교실 원장을 맡고있다.

여자아이들은 옆으로 비켜서서 그들 사이에서 이야기하며, 어깨 너머로 사내아이들을 내다보고 있었고, 아주 어린 아이들은 흙 속에서 뒹굴거나 그들의 형들이나 누나들의 손에 매달려 있었다. 곧 남자들이 모이기 시작했다. 그들은 자녀들을 챙기면서 농사일, 비, 트랙터, 세금 등에 대해서 이야기했다. 남자들은 모퉁이에 있는 돌 더미에서 떨어져서 한데 어울려 서 있었다. 조용한 농담들이 오갔으며, 소리 내어 웃기보다는 미소를 주고받았다. 여자들을 색이 바랜 작업복이나 스웨터를 걸치고서 바로 그들의 남자를 뒤따랐다. 그들은 서로 인사를 나누고 몇 마디 잡담을 주고받은 뒤 그들의 남편에게 합류하였다. 곧 그 여인들은 남편 옆에 서서 자신의 아이들을 부르기 시작하지만 어린이들은 너댓 번 불러서야 마지못해 다가왔다.셜리 잭슨(Shirley Jackson)의 소설 [The Lottery(제비뽑기)]에는 우리가 흔히 말하는 ‘분사 구문(Participle Construction)’이 자주 사용됩니다. 분사 구문이란 ‘부사절의 일부 성분을 생략하거나 분사로 만들어 짧게 말하려는 의도로 써진 문장’으로, 두 가지 일이 동시에 일어나는 상황을 묘사할 때 분사구문을 사용합니다. 이외에도 시간, 이유, 조건을 나타낼 때도 분사구문을 쓰며, 만드는 방법은 다음과 같습니다. 1) 주절의 접속사를 생략한다. 2) 부사절의 주어가 주절의 주어와 같으면 생략한다. 3) 부사절과 주절의 시제가 같으면 부사절의 동사 + ing. 그리고 분사구문을 만들 때 주의할 점은 다음과 같은데 1) 분사구문이 문장의 끝에 있으면 콤마를 넣지 않아도 됨. 2) 의미상 접속사가 필요하면 생략하지 않음. 3) 부사절의 주어와 주절의 주어가 다르면 주어를 생략하지 않음. 4) 부사절과 주절의시제가 다르면 [having+p.p.] 형태를 씀. 5) 분사구문의 부정은 분사 앞에 not을 써서 나타냄 등이 시험에 잘 나오니 특히 주의해서 공부해야 합니다.분사구문은 다양한 의미로 사용될 수 있는데, 시간(When): ~할 때, ~하는 동안, Getting off the bus, he called his wife(원문: When he got off the bus, he called his wife. 버스에서 내렸을 때, 그는 부인에게 전화를 걸었다), 이유(Because, As, Since): ~ 때문에, Having nothing to do, she went to bed early(원문: As she had nothing to do, she went to bed early. 할 일이 없었기 때문에, 그녀는 일찍 잠자리에 들었다), 조건(If): ~한다면, Taking this medicine, you will recover soon(원문: If you take this medicine, you will recover soon. 이 약을 복용하면, 너는 곧 회복될 것이다), 양보(Though): 비록~ 이지만, Not having any job, I still feel hopeful (원문: Although I don’t have any job, I still feel hopeful. 나는 어떠한 직업도 갖고 있지 않지만, 아직 희망을 느낍니다) 등등 다양한 상황에서 사용할 수 있습니다.분사구문 설명을 꼼꼼히 숙지한 후 원문을 다시 한번 읽어보세요. 글을 좀 더 빠르고 정확하게 이해하는 데 큰 도움이 될 거라 생각합니다.