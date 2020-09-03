그룹 에이티즈 여상,민기 오디오클립 참여
스타책방 책방지기로 완벽한 목소리 연기
"코로나19 지친 부모 및 아이들 힘내세요"
독서취약 계층 위해 재능기부 참여
스타책방 책방지기로 완벽한 목소리 연기
"코로나19 지친 부모 및 아이들 힘내세요"
독서취약 계층 위해 재능기부 참여
그룹 에이티즈 여상과 민기가 신곡 '땡스'(THAXX) 활동으로 바쁜 중에도 시간을 쪼개 오디오클립에 참여해 "아이들에게 동화를 들려주게 돼 기쁘다"고 말했다.
여상은 "박박바가지라는 동화를 읽으며 캐릭터를 연기하려 애썼다"면서 "아이들이 재미있게 들어줬으면 좋겠다"고 말했다.
민기는 "북풍이 준 선물 동화책을 통해 권선징악 교훈을 얻어가길 바란다"고 전했다.
에이티즈 여상 민기가 참여한 스타책방은 네이버 오디오클립 동화, 육아 부문에 1위에 오를 정도로 뜨거운 반응을 얻었다.
다음은 에이티즈 여상 민기와 텐아시아와의 인터뷰 전문.
에이티즈 여상, 민기/사진=스타책방
민기: '스타책방'에서 저희가 처음으로 동화책을 읽어봤다. 연기도 해보고 이렇게 동화책을 읽어드린 게 처음이라 긴장도 많이 했지만 재밌게 촬영했다.
여상: 저도 스탭분들이 옆에서 잘 도와주셔서 편하게 녹음했다. 옛날에는 선생님이나 부모님께서 읽어주시는 동화책을 듣다가 이제는 반대로 우리가 어린 아이들을 위해 우리의 목소리를 녹음했다. 그 점이 뿌듯하고 어린 친구들이 잘 듣고 힘을 얻어 갔으면 좋겠다
▲ 서로의 동화책 읽기 솜씨에 점수를 매긴다면?
민기: 여상 씨가 읽은 책에는 캐릭터가 많이 나온다. 할머니, 할아버지, 바가지 소리, 코끼리 소리 등 연기를 다양하게 해서 인상 깊었다. 특히 박박바가지 연기가 기억에 남는다. 80점을 준다. 바가지 연기는 어떻게 한거냐
여상: 비음이 필요하다. 소리를 절대 일부러 내면 안 된다. 코로 소리를 낸다고 생각하고 헬륨가스를 마신 소리를 따라하면 된다. 민기는 거대한 거인이 말하는 듯한 연기가 좋았다. 90점을 드리겠다.
민기: 책을 보자마자 북풍 연기를 잘 살려야 되겠다라고 생각했다.
여상: 진짜 잘하셨다.
민기: 저희꺼를 비교하면서 보고 들으시면 색다른 재미가 있을 것 같다.
여상: 둘다 재미 있을 거다.
▲ 에이티즈가 읽은 책은 어떤 책인가?
민기: 제가 읽은 책 제목이 '북풍이 준 선물'이다. 소년과 어머니의 음식을 북풍이 다 가져가 버린다. 그래서 소년이 북풍을 찾아가 밀가루를 왜 가져갔냐고 다시 돌려달라면서 내용이 전개된다. 중간중간 재밌는 이야기가 많고, 제 목소리로 들으면 더 재밌을것 같다.
여상: 권선징악의 이야기지 않나?
민기: 맞다. 선은 권하고 악은 벌한다는 뜻인데 동화책에 잘 담겨있어서 더 재밌었다.
여상: 제가 읽은 건 '박박 바가지'라는 책이다. 도둑이 잠자는 할머니, 할아버지 집에 몰래 들어가 물건을 훔치려다 걸려서 부리나케 도망가는 내용이다.
민기: 나도 읽어봤는데 요소가 재밌더라. 도둑이 안 들키기 위해 흉내내는것도 재밌고 잘 표현한 것 같아서 재밌더라.
▲ 가장 재미있게 들을 수 있는 부분은?
여상: 민기와 제가 읽어드린 책은 오직 여기서만 들을 수 있다. 절대 놓치면 안된다.
민기: 동화책을 읽으면서 연기한 게 키포인트라고 생각한다. 연기를 유심히 봐주시면 더 재밌게 볼 수 있을 것 같다.
▲ 에이티즈의 동화를 들을 아이들에게
여상: 다른 사람이 읽어주는 동화책을 듣기만 하다가 반대로 읽어드린게 감회가 새롭다. 어린 아이들이 듣고 긍정적인 에너지를 가져갔으면 좋겠다. 연기가 조금 어색하긴 했지만 웃길 거다.
민기: 어렸을 때 어른들이 읽어주는 동화책을 듣고 자랐는데 이제는 내가 어른이 되서 어린 친구들한테 들려줬다. 이 친구들도 커서 재밌게 동화책을 들려주고 싶다는 마음이 들게끔 전하고 싶었다.
▲ 스타책방은 들을수록 기부가 된다던데?
여상: 저희의 작은 힘이 모여서 어려운 친구들에게 큰 힘이 될 수 있다고 한다. 어렵게 지내는 친구들을 위해 클릭 10번씩만 부탁드린다.
민기: '스타 책방' 녹음을 하면서 해피빈에서 기부할 수 있는 방법을 알게 됐다.
그래서 저희도 모니터하면서 계속 저희껄 들을 테니까 팬 여러분들도 많이 들어주셔서 기부에 동참했으면 좋겠다.
▲ 팬들에게 한마디?
민기: '스타책방' 공개될 때면 'THANXX' 활동을 하고 있을 것 같다. '스타책방'에서 읽은 동화책도 'THANXX'도 모두 많이 들어주길 바란다.
한편 '스타책방'은 들으면 들을수록 기부가 되는 '착한 프로젝트'다. 한 명의 스타가 읽어주는 동화가 매주 공개되며 스타별 오디오클립 재생수가 1만 회 이상일 경우 해피빈에서 스타 이름으로 100만 원씩 매칭 기부를 진행한다.
▲ How do you feel after recording for the Tenasia audio clip?
Min-gi: It was our first time reading children’s books for the Tenasia audio clip. I was really nervous because it was my first time acting and reading a storybook like that, but it was fun.
Yeo-sang: I was comfortable when we were recording because the staff members were next to us, helping us out. We would listen to our teachers and parents reading to us in the past, but this time we were the ones recording our voices for kids. That makes me feel proud, and I hope that children who listen to it can feel encouraged.
▲ How would you grade each other’s storybook reading skills?
Min-gi: There were a lot of characters in Yeo-sang’s book. I was impressed with how he acted out the old woman, old man, dipper, and the elephant in different ways. The way he portrayed the dipper was especially memorable. I’ll give him an 80. How on earth do you act out a gourd dipper anyway?
Yeo-sang: You need to make a nasal sound. You can’t force the sound. You have to keep in mind that you’re speaking through your nose and make it sound like you’ve swallowed helium. I liked when Min-gi was talking like he was an enormous giant. I’ll give him a 90.
Min-gi: As soon as I read the book, my first thought was that I would have to do justice to my portrayal of the North Wind.
Yeo-sang: You did an awesome job.
Min-gi: I think it’ll be fun if you watch and listen as you compare our versions.
Yeo-sang: I think they’ll both be fun to listen to.
▲ Can you tell us about the books you read?
Min-gi: The book I read is called “Gifts of the North Wind.” In the book, a young boy and his mother’s food is taken by the North Wind. The story unfolds as the boy goes looking for the North Wind to ask it to give back their flour. A lot of interesting things happen along the way, and I think it’ll be even more fun for someone to listen to my recording as they read the book.
Yeo-sang: Isn’t it a didactic story?
Min-gi: That’s right. That means it’s a story where good is encouraged and evil is punished. I think that the book captured this well, which made it more interesting.
Yeo-sang: The book I read is called “Di Di Dipper.” In the story, a thief secretly goes to the house of an old couple when they’re sleeping to steal something, and then he has to rush to escape when he’s caught.
Min-gi: I read it too, and it had some interesting elements. It was fun to see the thief imitating different things to not get caught, and he did a good job of portraying those things.
▲ What would you say is the most fun part to listen to?
Yeo-sang: This is the only place you can hear books being read by Min-gi and me. So make sure you don’t miss it.
Min-gi: I think the key point is the fact that we were acting out the stories as we were reading. I think you’ll enjoy it more if you pay close attention to our acting.
▲ What would you like to say to the kids who will be listening?
Yeo-sang: After only having been read to by other people, it felt new and different to be on the other side and read a storybook to someone. I hope that the children who listen to it will be filled with positivity. My acting was a little awkward, but I promise it’ll be funny.
Min-gi: I grew up listening to adults read storybooks for me, and this time, I had the chance to read for young kids as an adult. I hope that the kids who listen to me reading will want to read for children as well, once they get older.
▲ We hear that people can donate to a good cause by listening to the Tenasia audio clip.
Yeo-sang: I’ve heard that our small efforts can make a huge difference to children in need. We ask that you click on our recordings just 10 times so that we can help children going through tough times.
Min-gi: As we were recording for the Tenasia audio clip, we found out about how we can make donations through Happy Bean. We’re going to monitor and keep listening to our recordings, and we hope that our fans will also listen to them many times and join in on the donation campaign.
▲ Is there anything you want to tell your fans?
Min-gi: Around the time that the Tenasia audio clip comes out, we’ll be promoting “THANXX.” I hope a lot of people will check out both the Tenasia audio clip and “THANXX.”
사진 영상 제공=스타책방
이미나 한경닷컴 기자 helper@hankyung.com
ⓒ 한경닷컴, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지