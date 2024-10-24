[arte] 론 브랜튼의 Jazz it UP



마일스와 헤어진 후, 행콕은 자신의 음악적 개념을 바탕으로 섹스텟( 허비 행콕 / 사진. ⓒSony Music Archives, 출처. 허비 행콕 홈페이지 그 당시 섹스텟의 음악은 매우 좋았지만, 이러한 큰 앙상블은 공연을 잡기 어려운 상황이었습니다. 공연으로 벌어들이는 금액으로는 대규모 그룹을 유지하기에 충분하지 않았기 때문입니다. 행콕은 이렇게 말했습니다:



"섹스텟은 제대로 돌아가지 않았어요. 왜냐하면 돈을 벌지 못했으니까요. 우린 생활비를 충당할 수 없었어요. 항상 손해를 보고 있었습니다. 처음에는 밴드를 잠시 동안 부양할 수 있을 만큼 충분한 돈이 있었어요. 하지만 얼마 지나지 않아 재정이 바닥났습니다. 수익이 증가하긴 했지만, 비용을 충당할 만큼 빠르게 증가하지는 않았습니다.



충분한 수익을 위해서는 세 주마다 두 번의 콘서트를 해야 한다는 것을 알았죠. 그런데 충분한 콘서트를 하지 못했어요. 우리는 클럽에서 연주했는데, 클럽에서는 항상 손해를 봤습니다. 왜냐하면 우리는 일곱 명이었으니까요. 훌륭한 음악가들이 모여 있는 밴드이지만, 그들에게 더 이상 페이를 지불할 수 없어서 겨우 푼돈을 벌게 했습니다."



음악을 만드는 과정에서의 비즈니스 측면은 대부분의 사람이 보지 못하는 부분입니다. 사람들은 무대 위의 음악가만을 보고 이 부분의 과거에 대해 생각하지 않지만, 이 부분은 음악가의 경험에서 매우 현실적이고 중요한 부분이며 음악에도 영향을 미칩니다.



허비 행콕과 모든 영감을 받은 예술가들에게 음악을 만드는 도전은 종종 그들의 예술을 변화시키고 그들이 직면한 어려움을 넘어서는 순간을 만들어냅니다. 행콕에게 있어 이러한 비즈니스적 어려움은 자신의 음악과 삶에서 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지를 진지하게 고민하게 만드는 계기가 되었습니다.



그는 자신의 음악을 더 많은 사람에게 알리고 싶어 했고, 자신이 청중에게 요구하는 지적인 요구가 걸림돌이 된다는 것을 깨달았습니다. 그는 이렇게 말했습니다.



"나는 또한 같은 음악(섹스텟에서 했던 음악)을 계속 연주해도 상황이 나아지지 않을 것이라는 것을 알고 있었습니다. 그 당시에는 그런 종류의 음악을 할 시기가 아니었고, 내가 도달하고자 했던 많은 사람에게 다가갈 수 없을 것 같았습니다. 또 다른 선택지는 영화 음악 작업을 시도하거나, 작곡에 집중하고 밴드를 꾸리지 않는 것이었으며, 세 번째 선택지는 밴드를 유지하되 음악을 약간 변화시키는 것이었습니다."



허비 행콕은 제임스 브라운과 슬라이 스톤 같은 그룹의 음악을 들으면서 깨달음을 얻었습니다. 그는 이렇게 말했습니다. "나는 제임스 브라운과 소울 음악을 좋아했어요. 그러다가 슬라이 스톤의 'Thank You For Letting Me Be Myself Again'을 들었을 때 완전히 충격을 받았죠.



[슬라이 앤 더 패밀리 스톤의 'Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)']

그 음악은 나를 완전히 무너뜨렸어요. 내가 들어본 것 중에서 가장 멋지고 펑키한 것이었어요. 나는 '이런! 이건 어디서 온 거지? 어떻게 그런 음악을 구상할 수 있었을까?'라고 생각했죠... 나는 명상을 하면서 내가 무엇을 해야 할지 고민했어요. 그때 슬라이 스톤과 함께 앨범을 만드는 생각이 떠올랐지만, 나의 즉각적인 반응은 '아니, 그건 하고 싶지 않아'였어요. 그래서 명상을 멈추고 '잠깐만, 내가 그걸 하고 싶지 않다고? 왜지?'라고 생각했어요. 그러고 나서 내가 그 음악이 충분히 훌륭하지 않다고 생각했기 때문이라는 것을 깨달았죠."



때때로 편견과 고정관념은 어떤 것을 있는 그대로 받아들이는 능력을 방해할 수 있습니다. 이를 일부 사람들은 '속물근성'이라고 부르며, 이는 음악적 취향과 기대에서 비롯된 편견의 결과입니다. 허비 행콕은 계속해서 이렇게 말합니다:



"내 안에서 그런 속물근성을 발견했을 때, 스스로 물었어요. '너는 그 종류의 음악을 좋아하니?' 그리고 나는 '그래'라고 대답했죠. 그래서 다시 물었어요, '너도 그런 음악을 해보고 싶니?' 그리고 나는 '응'이라고 대답했어요. 그래서 나 자신에게 '다음 앨범에서 그걸 시도해보는 게 어때?'라고 물었어요. 그래서 나는 '좋아'라고 했죠.



그게 내 속물근성의 끝이었어요. 나는 단지 나 자신을 인식해야 했을 뿐이에요. 내가 좋아하지 않는 어떤 것을 내 안에서 발견했고, 그것을 바로바로 바꾸었죠. 그렇게 어렵지 않았어요. 그리고 나는 음악의 가치에 대해 생각하기 시작했어요. 이전에 내 음악의 가치를 결정짓던 것이 무엇이었을까?" 허비 행콕 / 사진. ⓒDouglas Kirkland, 출처. 허비 행콕 홈페이지 허비 행콕은 음악과 예술을 만드는 과정에 대해 깨달음을 얻었습니다. 그는 자신이 재즈가 무엇이어야 하고 아니어야 하는지에 대한 편견에 따라 행동하고 있음을 깨달았습니다. 진정한 예술가는 항상 세상과 그 가치에 대해 질문하며, 무엇이 의미 있고 가치 있는지를 고민합니다.



행콕은 자신이 예술가로서 해야 할 역할을 저버리지 않으면서도 펑크(Funk)와 리듬 앤 블루스(Rhythm and Blues)를 활용한 음악을 작곡하고 연주할 수 있음을 깨달았습니다. 이 시기에, 그리고 그보다 먼저 마일스 데이비스도 그러했듯이, 행콕은 지금도 이어지고 있는 하나의 트렌드를 시작했습니다.



그들은 주변 세계와 다양한 음악적 전통과 스타일에서 영감을 찾고자 했습니다. 이 시점까지 많은 평론가는 재즈가 무엇이고 아닌지에 대한 일종의 고정관념을 형성해왔습니다. 1930년대의 재즈는 댄스 음악과 매우 밀접한 관계가 있었으며, 빅 밴드와 춤의 시대였습니다.



비밥(Bebop)이 등장하면서 드러머들의 연주 방식이 변화하고, 음악의 순수한 기교와 풍부한 표현이 넘쳐나면서 음악의 성격도 바뀌었습니다. 델로니어스 몽크를 제외하면 여전히 그의 작업은 춤과 깊은 연관이 있었지만, 사람들이 단순히 신체적으로 즐길 수 있는 음악이라는 개념은 점차 사라졌습니다.



허비 행콕은 슬라이 스톤의 음악에서 들었던 펑키한 그루브를 좋아하게 되었고, 이를 자신의 음악에 활용해 청중과의 더 나은 연결을 찾고자 했습니다. 행콕은 음악을 통해 사람들과 더 개인적인 연결을 만들고 싶다고 말했습니다.



"...음악이 그들의 삶에 긍정적인 영향을 줄 수 있다고 생각했어요. 소수의 사람뿐만 아니라, 수백만 명의 사람들에게요. 그렇다고 해서 제가 과거에 배운 것을 무시하고 싶지는 않았어요. 그래서 베이스 연주자와 드러머를 영입했는데, 이들은 히트곡을 만들어내며 소울 음악을 연주했지만, 재즈도 연주할 수 있는 사람들이었어요."



허비 행콕은 재즈에 뿌리를 두고 있으면서도 펑크와 록 밴드에서도 연주 경험이 있는 소규모 음악가들을 모았습니다. 이들은 새로운 아이디어와 그루브를 시도하며 시간을 보낸 후, 마침내 녹음 스튜디오에 들어가 헤드헌터스( 밴드 '헤드헌터스' / 사진. ⓒHerb Greene, 출처. 허비 행콕 홈페이지 이 녹음은 허비 행콕에게 엄청난 상업적 성공과 명성을 가져다주었으며, 재즈 펑크(



비평가들은 허비 행콕이 재즈를 만들지 않는다고 생각하며 그가 상업적으로 타협했다고 비판했습니다. 행콕이 헤드헌터스와 함께 만든 새로운 음악은 이전의 음악보다 훨씬 단순한 형식으로, 몇 개의 코드만 사용되었습니다. 이 음악은 펑크 그루브로 두근거리며 춤추기 좋은 리듬을 가지고 있었고, 결국 더 많은 대중에게 인기를 끌게 되었습니다.



예술에 대한 편견과 관련하 떠오르는 또 다른 예술가는 마크 로스코입니다. 로스코는 1934년에 쓴 에세이 '미래의 예술가와 예술 애호가를 위한 새로운 교육(New Training for Future Artists and Art Lovers, 1934)'에서 예술가는 어린아이처럼 본능적으로, 과도한 교육이나 편견에 얽매이지 않고 예술에 접근해야 한다고 주장했습니다. 그는 아이들이 작업하는 것을 관찰하며 이렇게 말했습니다.



"그들이 기하학과 시각적 관점의 규칙을 활용하여 형태, 인물, 장면을 그림으로 배열하는 것을 볼 수 있을 것입니다. 그러나 그들은 자신이 이러한 규칙을 사용하고 있다는 사실조차 모르고 있습니다."



이것이 바로 '그들의 그림이 그렇게 신선하고 생생하며 다양하게 느껴지는 이유'일 수 있다고 했습니다. 이러한 신선함은 예술이 무엇이어야 하는지에 대한 편견 없이 작업한 결과입니다. 일부 비평가들은 그의 단순한 형태와 넓은 색채 공간에 감명받지 않았지만, 그의 작품을 본 사람들은 때때로 깊은 감동을 받아 눈물을 흘리기도 했습니다. 이는 형태와 예술이 어떠해야 한다는 합리적인 생각을 넘어서는 더 깊은 부분의 연결을 만들어낸 것입니다. 마크 로스코, Number 207 (Red over Dark Blue on Dark Gray) / 사진제공. 론 브랜튼 허비 행콕은 마크 로스코와 마찬가지로, 당대의 관습과 타인이 생각하는 예술의 정의를 무시함으로써 깊이있는 아이디어를 표현하고 청중과의 유대 관계를 이룰 수 있음을 발견했습니다.



두 사람 모두 현재와 과거에 뿌리를 두고 있으며, 자신들의 경험을 바탕으로 작업합니다. 행콕은 한 인터뷰에서 "우리는 재즈를 우리가 원하는 의미로 만들 수 있습니다. 저는 단어를 바꾸는 것보다는 대중에게 의미를 확립하는 것에 집중하고 우리의 행동을 통해 존중받고, 사랑받을 가치가 있는 음악을 정의하는 데 더 관심이 있습니다."라고 말한 바 있습니다. 허비 행콕은 자신의 예술적 문제와 재정적 문제를 해결하려 노력했지만, 그 과정에서 더 많은 청중과의 유대 관계를 찾게 되었고, 이것이 대부분의 문제를 해결해 주었습니다.



/ 론 브랜튼 재즈 피아니스트·작곡가

<칼럼 원문> Hunting for the Real Herbie



One of the most prolific and interesting jazz pianists around is Herbie Hancock. Herbie came out of the Chicago area to become a member of one of Miles Davis' great quartet groups, along with Wayne Shorter on Saxophone, Ron Carter on bass, and Tony Williams on drums. After leaving Miles, Hancock worked on his own musical concepts with a sextet (Mwandishi) which was very experimental in arrangement and demanding to listen to as the music is quite intricate in concept. (See: "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mwandishi") This sextet consisted of the reed player Bennie Maupin, trumpeter Eddie Henderson, trombonist Julian Priester, bassist Buster Williams and drummer Billy Hart.



The music, at this time, was very good but, having a larger ensemble made it difficult to program gigs because the pay was never enough to sustain such a group effort. As Hancock said: "It (the sextet) wasn't working because we weren't making any money. I couldn't meet my bills. I was always losing money. I started out with enough money to support the band for a while. A little while later it got down and I was hoping, my gross was increasing, but not fast enough to meet the expenses. I knew I needed to have two concerts every three weeks. We didn't get enough concerts. We were working clubs, and clubs we always lost on because we had seven people. Here I had a whole band of master musicians and they were making pennies because I couldn't afford to pay anymore."



The business side of making music is something that most people don't see. They only see the musician on the stage and don't think past that point but it is a very real and present part of the musician's experience and it does affect the music. For Hancock and for all inspired artists, the challenge to make music often gives rise to moments that changes their art and transcends the difficulties that they face. For Hancock, this business difficulty gave him cause to really question what was going on in his music and life. Hancock considered that he wanted to get his music out to more people and realized that his intellectual demands upon his audience was a hindrance: " I also knew that if I played the same music (as in the sextet), it still wasn't going to get any better. The time was not right for that kind of music and I wouldn't be able to reach the kind of numbers (of people) that I needed to reach. Another choice was that I could start trying to get movie scores, concentrate on writing and not even try and have a band and the third choice was having a band, but changing the music a little."



Hancock had an epiphany when he listened to groups like James Brown's and Sly Stone: ". . . I liked James Brown, soul music and then when I heard Sly Stone's 'Thank You For Letting Me Be Myself Again" (See: "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wj5VODa-eTY") that blew me away. That completely wiped me out. That was the best thing I had ever heard, funkiest thing. I said, "Damn! Where does that come from! How can he conceive that kind of thing." . . . "l'm chanting (meditating), trying to figure out what l'm going to do. The thought crossed my mind of making a a record with Sly Stone and my immediate response was, "No. I wouldn't want to do that." So I stopped chanting and said, "Wait a minute. I wouldn't want to do that? Why not?" I realized that the reason was because I really thought the music wasn't good enough."



Sometimes labels and prejudice block one's ability to appreciate a thing for what it is. Some call this snobbery and it is a result of prejudice in musical tastes and expectations. Herbie goes on to say: "Once I saw that snobbery in myself, I asked myself, "Do you like that kind of music?" And I answered, "Yeah." And I said, "Are you curious about doing that kind of music yourself?" And I said, "Yes." So I asked myself, "Why don't you try and do that on your next album?" So I said, "Okay." And that was the end of my snobbishness. I just had to recognize myself. I saw something in myself that I didn't like and I changed it right away. It wasn't hard to do. I also began to think about the value of music. What was determining the value of my music before?"



Hancock had an epiphany about the making of music and art. He realized that he was acting out of a prejudice based upon what Jazz was supposed to be and what it was not. The real artist is always questioning the world and often its values in terms of what has meaning and value. Hancock realized that he could write and perform music that used funk and rhythm and blues without betraying his role as an artist. Around this time, Hancock and Miles before him started a trend which is still in motion. They sought to find inspiration in the world around them and the different musical traditions and style. Up until this time, many critics had created a kind of idea of what Jazz is and what it is not. Jazz during the 1930's was very much dance music and was the era of big bands and so much dancing. When Be-bop came around and the way drummer played changed, along with the sheer virtuosity and flood of expression, this changed. Baring the exception of Thelonious Monk, who still had a deep connection to dance in his work, the idea of music that people could simply just enjoy on a physical level faded away.



Hancock found that he liked the funky grooves he heard in Sly Stone's music and wanted to use this in his music and, with it, find a better connection to an audience. Hancock spoke wanting to make a better personal connection with people through the music: ". . . it (music) could have a positive effect on their lives but not just a handful of people, but millions of people, but I also didn't want to disregard anything I had learned in the past either, so anyway, I got a bass player and a drummer that had been doing hit records, and playing soul music, but also played jazz."



Hancock called up a smaller group of musicians who had their roots in Jazz but also played gigs in funk and rock bands. They spent time just trying out new ideas and grooves and finally went into the recording studio to create the Headhunters.

(See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Head_Hunters)



This recording brought Hancock a tremendous amount of commercial success and fame and marked the beginning of a new genre of music called Jazz Funk or Fusion (See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jazz-funk). This music is marked by its use of electronic synthesizers and instruments such as electric bass and guitar. Bass parts were often funky in a way that brings players like Larry Graham (Sly and the Family Stone) and Bootsy Collins (James Brown) to mind.



Critics accused Hancock of selling out because, in their eyes, Hancock was not making Jazz. His new music he created with the Headhunters only used a few chords and was much simpler in form than his music before. The music throbbed with a funk groove and was danceable. It turned out to also be popular with a larger music loving audience.



Another artist who comes to mind regarding this prejudice about what make art is Mark Rothko. Rothko wrote in an essay New Training for Future Artists and Art Lovers (1934), that the artist should approach art like a child might—instinctively, without the guidelines of overbearing instruction (or prejudice). By watching children work, he wrote, “you will see them put forms, figures, and views into pictorial arrangements, employing of necessity most of the rules of optical perspective and geometry, but without the knowledge that they are employing them.” This may be why, he wrote, “their paintings are so fresh, so vivid and varied.” This freshness is a result of working without prejudice about what art should be. Some critics were not impressed with his simple forms and broad spaces of color, yet people who saw his work were sometimes moved to tears by it. It made a connection to a deeper part that is beyond the rational idea of form and what art should look like or be.



Hancock, like Rothko found that they could express deep ideas and have a personal connection to an audience by ignoring the conventions of their day and what others might think their art should be. Both are rooted in the present and past and draw upon their experiences. Hancock noted in one interview that "We can make jazz mean anything we want it to mean. I’m not so concerned about changing the word as I am about defining, by our behavior and by our focus on establishing a meaning in the eyes of the public, a music that’s one of respect and one that’s worthy of adoration." 