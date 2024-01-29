[arte]론 브랜튼의 Jazz it UP



Kind of Blue, Kind of Evans, Kind of Simple

Kind of Blue

마일스 데이비스

길 에번스

"... 모든 것(음악)은 뮤지션들 스스로가 어느 정도 만들어낸 것이고, 추가된 모든 것들은, (올 블루스에서 제가 처음에 연주한 작은 펄럭이는 그림은) 재즈 연주자라면 누구나 추가할 수 있는, 그냥 던져 넣은 것입니다. 마일스는 소 왓이나 올 블루스에서처럼 단순한 그림을 만들 수 있는 능력이 있었기 때문에 이를 바탕으로 연주하면서도 여전히 독특하고 긍정적인 매력이 될 수 있는 무언가를 만들 수 있었죠, 아시겠죠? 따라서 올 블루스는 블루스이긴 하지만 특별한 종류의 블루스이고, 특별한 종류의 구조를 가지고 있으며, 차트에 모든 것이 담겨 있습니다."

<칼럼 원문> Kind of Blue, Kind of Evans, Kind of Simple