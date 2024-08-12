[arte]에이드리언 청의 아트 살롱

안녕하세요. 아르떼 구독자 여러분, 에이드리언 청입니다.



아시아 미술 시장이 계속해서 성장함에 따라, 아트뷰로(Art-Bureau)는 현재 아시아에서 강력한 영향력을 발휘하고 있는 미술 자문 회사입니다. 아트뷰로의 공동 창립자인 에드 탕 (Ed Tang)은 글로벌 미술 자문가로서의 프로필을 갖추고 있으며, 주요 경매 하우스에서의 경험을 통해 미술 시장, 특히 아시아 지역에 큰 인상을 남겼습니다.



아트 뷰로를 설립한 성과 외에도, 그는 Tate Young Patrons의 대사로 활동하며 Tate의 아시아-태평양 수집 위원회 위원, 그리고 Asia Art Archive의 Women in Art History Fund의 창립 멤버로도 활동해왔습니다.



기관 및 시장과의 넓은 네트워크를 바탕으로 대만, 태국, 한국 등 확장을 가속화하고 있으며, 새로운 세대의 떠오르는 수집가들에 대한 관심을 갖고 있습니다. 젊은 수집가들의 취향과 현재 시장 분위기에 대한 에드 탕의 독특한 통찰력을 소개하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다.

(왼쪽부터) 에드 탕 , 에이드리언 청, 조나단 청. 상하이의 Chi K11 Art Space에서 열린 Yuen-Yeung 전시에 참석한 모습. 2023년 11월 / 사진제공. 에이드리언 청

에드 탕 (Ed Tang)

Adrian’s Intro:

As the Asian art market continues to grow, Art-Bureau is an art advisory firm which is growing to be a formidable force in Asia right now. As co-founder of Art-Bureau and with a global profile as an art advisor, Ed Tang is a prominent figure who has work experience across the top auction houses; he undoubtedly has left a significant impression on the art market, especially in the Asian region.



Alongside his achievements through establishing Art-Bureau, he has been an ambassador for Tate Young Patrons, a member of Tate’s Asia-Pacific acquisition committee and a founding member of Asia Art Archive’s Women in Art History Fund.



With an established network of institutional and market ties, accelerating his expansion in Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and other locales, Ed has set his sights on a new generation of emerging collectors. It is with great excitement to introduce Ed into this column, highlighting his unique insights on young collectors – their taste profiles and current market climate for our readers.

아시아 미술 시장의 성장은 눈에 띄며, 특히 중국, 홍콩, 한국, 일본, 말레이시아, 인도네시아, 태국, 대만의 젊은 수집가들이 급속히 부상하고 있습니다. 이들은 경매 하우스, 갤러리, 아트 페어에서의 판매를 촉진하며, 문화적 경관을 지역적으로 그리고 국제적으로 재편하고 있습니다. 젊은 수집가들이 주목받는 이유는 그들의 관심사가 블루칩 작품에서부터 신진 작가, 디지털 아트에 이르기까지 다양하기 때문입니다. 이들 젊은 아시아 수집가들은 실제로 매우 다양한 집단으로, 글로벌하고 다문화적인 배경을 반영한 폭넓은 취향을 가지고 있습니다. 지역 작가든 국제 작가든 이 새로운 세대의 수집가들은 빠르게 정보를 습득하고 적응하며 행동에 옮기고 있습니다.또한, 젊은 수집가들은 디지털에 능숙한 세대입니다. 전통적인 미술 매거진 같은 정보원에 언제든지 온라인으로 접근할 수 있으며, Artnet.com이나 Liveart.io 같은 웹사이트에서 풍부한 데이터와 새로운 기술 도구를 이용할 수 있습니다. 소셜 미디어도 최근 거래의 급증에 큰 역할을 했으며, 저우제룬(Jay Chou), 지드레곤(G-Dragon), 진관희(Edison Chen) 같은 유명 인사들이 자신들의 플랫폼을 통해 미술과 물건을 홍보하고 있습니다. 이러한 요소들이 결합되어 젊은 수집가들이 직접 작품을 보지 않고도 정보를 얻고 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 주고 있습니다.사람들이 미술을 수집하는 이유는 다양합니다. 예술적, 지적, 재정적, 사회적, 심지어 영적인 이유도 있습니다. 젊은 수집가들에게 미술 수집은 사람들과 연결되고 자신을 표현하는 장이 됩니다. 미술 세계는 네트워크를 구축할 기회도 제공하므로, 수집은 취미에서 시작해 생활 방식으로 발전할 수 있습니다.서양 갤러리들이 홍콩이나 서울에 지사를 열며 아시아 수집가들의 지갑을 겨냥하고 있다는 이야기들이 많이 있지만, 저는 이 기회를 통해 관객들이 단순히 작품을 소유하는 것을 넘어서 미술을 경험할 수 있는 기회로 보고 있습니다.물론, 미술 구매가 일부에게는 수익성 있는 일일 수 있습니다. 종종 공개적으로나 비공식적으로 투기적인 구매자들이 거래를 진행합니다. ‘Art Basel & UBS Art Market Report 2024’에 따르면, 중국(중국 본토와 홍콩 포함)은 2023년에 19%의 점유율로 세계에서 두 번째로 큰 미술 시장으로 자리매김했습니다. 소더비스(Sotheby’s)와 크리스티스(Christie’s)가 홍콩의 아시아 본사와 플래그십 공간에 막대한 자원을 투자하는 것은 아시아 수집가들의 중요성과 향후 세대의 잠재력을 보여줍니다. 아시아 수집가들이 단순히 ‘유행 미술’에 관심이 많은 집단으로 여겨질 수 있지만, 상업적이고 경제적인 요인 외에도, 미술 세계와의 문화적 통합이 초기에 있는 수집가들에게 확실히 영감을 주고 자극하고 있습니다.저의 미술에 대한 관심은 청소년기부터 시작되었습니다. 제가 처음 구매한 작품은 트레이시 에민(Tracey Emin)의 드로잉이었습니다. 미술을 수집하면서 많은 새로운 사람들을 만나고 새로운 아이디어를 배우는 즐거움을 느꼈으며, 이로 인해 저는 업계와 직업적으로 연결되었습니다. 아트뷰로의 공동 창립자로서 홍콩의 조나단 청(Jonathan Cheung), 런던의 에두아르 벤베니스트(Edouard Benveniste)와 함께 젊은 수집가들에게 자문을 제공할 필요성이 커지고 있음을 인식하고 있습니다.아시아에서는 자문가의 역할이 아직 초기 단계일 수 있지만, 점점 더 많은 수집가들이 그 가치를 인식하고 있습니다. 미술 수집은 전업으로서의 직업이 될 수 있기 때문에, 자문가는 수집가가 눈여겨보지 못할 수도 있는 작품을 필터링하고 추천하는 데 유용합니다. 자문가의 전문성을 활용함으로써, 수집가들은 정보에 입각한 결정을 내리고 의미 있고 일관된 컬렉션을 구축할 수 있습니다. 이러한 협력은 젊은 수집가들의 현재와 미래의 수집 경로를 풍요롭게 하여, 경험을 더 보람 있고 영향력 있게 만듭니다.젊은 아시아 수집가들의 수집 목표와 방법, 습관을 단순화하기는 어렵습니다. 각 지역은 고유한 특성과 취향을 가지고 있습니다. 현재 아시아 지역에는 아트바젤 홍콩(Art Basel Hong Kong), 토쿄 겐다이(Tokyo Gendai), 프리즈 서울(Frieze Seoul), 웨스트번드(Westbund) 및 아트021 상하이(Art021 Shanghai) 등 다양한 아트 페어가 있습니다. 각 페어는 독특한 개성과 맛을 지니고 있습니다. 일부 수집가들은 단순히 유명세를 추구하거나 트로피를 얻는 데 그치지 않고, 자국 작가들을 지지하는 데 집중하고 있습니다. M+ (홍콩), 리움 미술관 (서울), 허 미술관 (중국) 등의 공공 및 사설 기관에서는 세계적 수준의 전시가 열리고 있습니다.우리는 또한 고프로파일의 밀레니얼 및 Z세대 수집가들이 미술 시장을 넘어 넓은 미술 세계에서 변화를 일으키는 것을 목격했습니다. 이들은 이제 아시아에서 설립된 개인 재단에 참여하거나, 서양의 박물관 후원 그룹에서 아시아의 얼굴을 자주 볼 수 있게 되었습니다. 일부 젊은 아시아 미술 애호가들의 취향은 상업적으로 평가되는 것과는 다를 수 있습니다. 이러한 헌신은 시장을 넘어 진정한 미술에 대한 관심과 헌신을 보여줍니다.미술 수집은 단순히 작품을 구매하는 것이 아니라, 미술 세계와의 소통, 의미 발견, 연결을 통한 보람 있는 여정이 될 수 있습니다. 짧은 시간 안에, 젊은 아시아 수집가들은 그들의 다양한 시각과 유연한 습관으로 글로벌 미술 시장에 기여하며 기존의 관습을 재편하고 있습니다. 이 주제는 계속해서 발전할 것입니다.에드 탕 아트뷰로(Art-Bureau) 공동 창립자ꞏ글로벌 미술 자문가While younger collectors from Asia including China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Taiwan did not emerge overnight, their visibility and rapid ascension in the contemporary art world has been a point of intrigue for many people. These Gen Y and Gen Z collectors have been fueling sales at auction houses, galleries, and art fairs - significantly reshaping the cultural landscape, locally and internationally, along the way.The attention in younger collectors largely stems from their broad interests from blue chip to emerging, as well as digital art. The so-called young Asian collectors are in fact a very diverse group. This wide spectrum of taste reflects their global, multi-cultural upbringing. Whether they are drawn to local or international artists, this new generation of collectors has been very quick to absorb, adapt and act.Younger collectors also have the advantage of being digitally savvy. The traditional sources of information such as art periodicals can now be accessed anytime online; and collectors have new technological tools and rich sources of data from websites such as Artnet.com and Liveart.io. Social media has also played a big part in the recent surge in transactions as high-profile figures and tastemakers such as Jay Chou, G-Dragon, and Edison Chen use their platforms to promote art and objects. Combined, this has enabled younger collectors to be informed and decisive when it comes to buying art, even without having seen it in person.People collect for a multitude of reasons: artistic, intellectual, financial, social, even spiritual. For younger collectors, collecting is an arena to connect with people and express themselves. The art world also offers opportunities to build networks. Essentially, collecting can begin as a hobby and turn into a lifestyle.Much has been said about the Western Galleries opening outposts in cities like Hong Kong and Seoul - businesses trying to tap into the pockets of the Asian collectors - but I see this also as an opportunity for the audience to experience art rather than simply acquiring it.Of course, buying art can be lucrative for some. Often you will see speculative buyers trading both publicly and privately. According to the ‘Art Basel & UBS Art Market Report 2024’, China (including Mainland China and Hong Kong) was the second-largest global art market, with its share rising to 19% in 2023. The fact that Sotheby’s and Christie’s are investing huge resources in their Asian headquarters and flagship spaces in Hong Kong attests to the importance of Asian collectors and the enormous potential of future generations in the region. There may be some skepticism from those who simply see Asian collectors as a group, most interested in ‘hype art’ – essentially market friendly types of work. The commercial and economic factors aside, the cultural integration with the art world at large has definitely spurred on and inspired collectors, who are early in their art journey.My own interest in art began as a teenager; and the first artwork I purchased was a Tracey Emin drawing. Through collecting art, I have greatly enjoyed meeting new people and learning new ideas – and indeed, I have become professionally tied to the industry. As a cofounder of Art-Bureau alongside my partners Jonathan Cheung in Hong Kong and Edouard Benveniste in London, we recognize a growing need to advise young collectors. The role of the advisor is perhaps still in its infancy in Asia, but increasingly collectors are beginning to see its value. Collecting art can be a full-time job, so it is useful to have someone filter and advocate art that may otherwise not be on a collector’s radar. By leveraging their expertise, advisors can enhance the collecting experience, ensuring that collectors make informed decisions and build meaningful, coherent collections. This collaboration enriches the present and future collecting paths of young collectors, making the experience more rewarding and impactful.There is no way to simplify the collecting goals, methods, and habits of young Asian collectors. Each region has its own unique aspect and taste. Looking at the art calendar, the region now has Art Basel Hong Kong, Tokyo Gendai, Frieze Seoul, Westbund and Art21 in Shanghai, to name a few. Each Fair has its own individuality and flavor. Some collectors are not just namechecking or trophy-hunting, but focus on championing homegrown artists. World-class exhibitions of local and international artists are held at public and private institutions such as M+ in Hong Kong, Leeum Museum in Seoul, and He Museum in China.We have also witnessed some high-profile Millennial and Gen Z collectors making a splash not just in the art market, but making a difference in the wider art world. Many of them are now getting involved with a growing number of private foundations established in Asia; and it is not uncommon to see Asian faces among museum patron groups in the West. What may be surprising with some of the younger Asian art enthusiasts, is what they like may not necessarily be works we deem commercial. This commitment is revealing as it shows there is genuine interest and devotion to art beyond the market.Collecting is not merely about buying works – it can be a rewarding journey about finding a voice, meaning, and connection with the art world. In a relatively short period, young Asian collectors have contributed to the global art market, reshaping conventions with their diverse perspectives and fluid habits. This is certainly a topic that will continue to evolve.Ed-Tang Art-Bureau Co-founder and Global Art Advisor