말 없이 내리는 커피로 삶의 숨소리를 듣는, 아현동 카페 침묵

<침묵의 세계>가 지어진 것은 1949년, 최승자 시인이 번역해 우리나라에 발간한 때는 1985년이다. 30여 년의 시차를 두고 저자 막스 피카르트와 역자 최승자는 침묵의 부재를 한탄한다. 막스 피카르트는 “기계에 영원을 빼앗긴 인간은 기계에 갇혀 침묵도 빼앗기게 된다”며 “오늘날의 잠이란 소음에 의한 피로 현상이며, 결코 독자적인 세계가 아니”라고 말한다. 최승자는 이 모든 말을 번역하고 나서 “모든 것이 스스로 요란한 소리를 냄으로써 자신이 살아있음을 확인한다”고 했다. 다시 30여 년이 흐른 지금에도 침묵은 더더욱 설 자리를 잃어간다. 온갖 미디어가 쉴 새 없이 모든 순간을 자극하기 때문이다. 어떤 효용도 가져다주지 않는다는 이유로 우리는 침묵을 버렸고, 기계의 소음으로 가득 찬 세상에 우리는 끊임없이 움직인다. 남들보다 한 발짝이라도 더 나아가기 위해.
카페 침묵 / 필자 제공
카페 침묵의 주인장 하월에게도 기계의 소음이 침묵을 대신하던 시절이 있었다. 대학을 졸업하기도 전에 취직한 건축 설계 사무소에서, 다른 사람과 크게 다르지 않은 딱 그만큼의 삶을 살기 위해 일을 했었다. 그러다 마치 영화의 한 장면이라도 될 것 같은 순간이 펼쳐졌다. 잠시 숨을 고르고자 기지개를 켜니 한눈에 직장 상사들의 모습이 들어온 것이다. 똑같은 모습, 똑같은 표정으로 세월만 조금씩 더해졌을 뿐인 그 모습을 보고 마치 미래가 정해져 벗어날 수 없겠단 생각이 들었다. 그 모습에 자신을 대입하니, 사표를 내는 일은 많은 용기를 필요로 하지 않았다. 그는 자신이 무엇을 원하는지 알았다. 얼마간 모아둔 돈으로 영화 학원을 다니고, 영화에 대한 글을 쓰면서 그는 조금 가난하게 살아도 괜찮겠다고 생각했다. 행복하기 때문에, 어딘가에 내 삶이 매여있지 않기 때문이다.

가난하다는 것은 빈곤한 것이 아니다. 약육강식의, 자신의 일에 대해 끝까지 책임져야 하는, 냉정한 프로의 세계에서 벗어나는 것이다. 프로가 되어 경쟁의 결과물로 얻을 수 있는 풍요로움을 포기하는 것이다. 하지만 프로가 되기를 포기하면 맹목적으로 흐르던 삶이 나에게로 돌아온다. 사직서를 내고서 프로의 세계에서 뛰어내린 하월은 좋아하는 음악, 영화, 책에 파묻혀 침묵의 시간 속에 그것을 온전히 즐길 수 있었다. 가난은 직장인의 삶을 벗어나 그만큼의 벌이가 없으니, 현실적으로 받아들인 것이기도 하다. 하지만 가능한 한 가난하게 살자는 모토는 오히려 삶의 큰 위로가 됐다. "많은 사람들에게 인생은 이미 지나가 버렸다. 그들이 인생에 필요한 장비를 갖추는 사이에"라는 세네카의 말을 삼키며 그는 자신의 인생으로 한 발짝씩 나아갔다.

잊지 못할 몇몇 카페에서의 순간을 그는 아직도 기억한다. 좋은 커피가 무엇인지 깨닫게 됐던 카페 커피스트는 경희궁 인근, 사직동의 고요함을 품고 있었다. 옛 정취가 아련히 남아있는 골목길을 따라 찾은 카페에서 그는 커피에서 나는 산미가 매력적인 것을 알게 됐다. 담배 연기가 자욱해 흡사 지하 도박장의 분위기가 풍길 때도 있었던 홍대 앞 카페 커피 볶는 곰다방에서는, 그곳의 분위기와 음악에 취해 밤낮없이 커피를 마셔대던 사람들과 어울렸다. 훗날 사람들은 그곳에서 ‘청춘과 사랑을 잃고 커피만 마셨다’고 자조하곤 하지만, 그때 곰다방을 지켰던 사람들은 아직도 서로에게 든든한 유대감을 느끼며 살아간다. 그 카페에서 하월은 자신을 비웠다. 카페에서 그 누구도 그에게 어떤 역할을 요구하지 않았기 때문이다. 어느날 마크 로스코의 전시회에 가서 느꼈던 감정이 딱 그랬다고 그는 말하는데, 수많은 사람들이 한 공간에 가득 있는데 나의 이름이 없다는 것이 큰 위로와 감동으로 느껴진 것이다.
카페 침묵 / 필자 제공
그리하여 침묵의 공간이 탄생했다. 누군가 이 침묵의 순간에 위로 받기를 바라면서. 욕심을 부린 것이 있다면 음악에 대한 것이다. 좋아하는 고음악을 더 잘 듣기 위해 오래전 사둔 음향기기를 카페에서 가장 잘 보이는 공간에 배치해 두었다. 체코의 음향기기 회사 자비안(Xavian)에서 만든 줄리에타(Giulietta) 프론트 스피커와 미국산 마란츠(Marantz) 엠프는 조르디 사발(Jordi Savall)이 연주하는 비올라 다 감바의 소리를 깊은 곳에서부터 울려낸다. 비올라 다 감바의 소리에는 욕심이 없다. 15세기 비올라 다 감바가 탄생했을 때에는 현을 만들 때 양의 창자를 이용했다. 깊은 울림을 주지만 특유의 작은 음량 때문에 현대에 올수록 이 악기의 소리가 잊힐 수밖에 없었다고 하월은 말한다. 사라질 뻔한 악기가 그 조용한 소리에 빠진 사람들에 의해 다시 태어난 것이 다행이라고 생각하며, 그는 진심을 다해 알리아복스 레이블을 비롯한 고음악 연주 음원들을 사 모았다. 그 얘기를 듣고 스피커에 귀를 기울이니 마침 사발의 음반 ‘인간의 목소리(Les Voix Humaines)’에서 누군가의 깊은 숨소리 같은 현의 소리가 흘러나오고 있었다.
말 없이 내리는 커피로 삶의 숨소리를 듣는, 아현동 카페 침묵
카페 침묵 / 필자 제공
그리고 나머지는 공간은 커피에게 맡겼다. 침묵의 순간과 그 순간의 아름다움을 알려준 카페를 생각하면서 준비한 것이다. 그 중 어떤 공간에서는 지금도 커피를 내리지만, 또 어떤 공간은 한없이 옅게 뿌려진 비올라 다 감바의 소리처럼 사라져갔다. 하지만 추억은 고스란히 그의 손에 남았다. 쉽게 사라지지 않는 그 기억에 의존해 그는 핸드밀로 커피를 갈아내고, 물을 끓이고 흘려내 한 잔의 커피를 만든다.
카페 침묵 / 필자 제공
카페 침묵은 프로의 공간이 아니다. 최신 트렌드를 좇거나 어느 대회의 우승 트로피를 올려놓은 화려한 경력이 있는 업장도 아니다. 대신 누군가의 관심 속에서 조금은 벗어난, 이제는 사라질지도 모르는 아름다운 것으로 채워져 있다. 고음악이 그렇고 또 아름다움으로 기억된 몇 카페들이 그렇고, 카페가 있는 오래된 골목길이 그렇다. 그것들을 고스란히 모아 공간을 꾸린 감정은 연민에 있지 않다. 사라질 듯 아슬아슬하게 남아있는 모든 아름다운 것에 대한 경의이자 작은 연대다. 우리가 좇는 물질적인 것은 어쩌면 허상일지 모른다. 그러니 그는 ‘프로가 되어야 한다’는 세상의 요구에 침묵으로 반기를 든다. 그리고 작은 연대로 위로를 전하기 위해 침묵 속에 커피를 내린다. /조원진 칼럼니스트
카페 침묵 / 필자 제공
