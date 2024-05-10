[arte] 론 브랜튼의 Jazz it UP



Piano Trios that define the genre in Jazz

피아노 트리오의 장르에 가장 큰 영향을 미친 피아니스트가 누구인지 고르기는 어렵다. 하지만 각 피아니스트의 개성, 그룹 멤버들 간의 놀라운 소통으로 매우 특별한 소리와 느낌을 만들어내는 이들은 분명히 있다.먼저,과 그의 Ray Brown (b), Buddy Rich (d)의 녹음된 작품을 선택하고 싶다. Rec. 1950-51, Clef/Verve 레이블: "The Genius of Bud Powell".Powell은 비밥의 발전과 재즈 이론에 대한 그것의 관련 기여의 선구자로 여겨지며, 피아노에 대한 Powell의 복잡한 표현의 적용은 그의 동시대 사람들과 후대의 피아니스트들 모두에게 영향을 미쳤다. Powell의 시대까지, 피아니스트들은 그들의 왼손을 음악의 박자(metric)를 강조하기 위해 사용하는 것처럼 보였지만, Powell은 그의 오른손에 격렬하게 가상의 즉흥곡에 집중했다. 대부분 뿌리와 7도를 사용하는 단순한 목소리를 사용하는 것에서 이를 변화시켰다. 드러머와 베이시스트가 음악의 맥박을 지원하는 역할을 더 많이 하도록 허용했다. 그의 가상성이 경계를 거의 알지 못한다는 점에서 Powell은 찰리 파커와 동등한 피아니스트로 여겨졌다. Powell의 리듬적 유연성은 눈이 멀 정도로 빠르지만 매우 창의적인 곡조에서 전설적이었다. 그의 빠른 단음 즉흥곡의 사용은이라고 불리는 양식을 만드는 데 있어 확실했고, 그를 따라 오는 많은 사람들에게 영향을 미쳤다.가창력으로 유명해진 냇 콜이나 화음적인 멜로디의 즉흥 연주가 훌륭했던 조지 시어링과 같은 과소평가된 피아니스트들을 언급해야 하겠지만, 매우 독창적인와 그의 3중주 녹음도 포함해야 한다.재미있게도, 가너는 빌리 스트레이혼과 아마드 자말과 같은 고등학교를 다녔습니다. 가너는 주로 음악 읽는 것을 전혀 배우지 않은 독학한 음악가였다. 그는 자신이 들은 것을 이해하고 자신의 음악을 위해 그것을 사용할 수 있는 놀라운 능력에 의존했다.가너는 그가 들은 거의 모든 것을 연주할 수 있었고, 그것은 리스트의 아르페지오부터 비밥 스타일의 즉흥곡까지 무엇이든 할 수 있었다. 그의 피아노와 트리오 환경에 대한 접근법은 여느 다른 것들과 달랐고, 때때로 단순히 "행복한" 스타일로 전형적으로 보여졌다.그의 1955년 라이브 앨범 Concert by the Sea는 그 시대에 가장 많이 팔린 재즈 앨범들 중 하나였고, 베이스에는 Eddie Calhoun, 드럼에는 Denzil Best가 피쳐링 했습니다. 캘리포니아의 Carmel-by-the-Sea에 있는 예전 학교인 Sunset Center에서의 공연을 녹음한 것입니다. 가너의 가장 유명한 작곡인 "Misty"는 모든 재즈에서 가장 유명한 곡들 중 하나다.다음 피아니스트는 그의 편곡과 편곡의 개념이 여전히 영향력이 있고 심지어 마일즈 데이비스와 그의 공간 감각과 소리에도 영향을 미친다는 점에서 주목할 만한 피아니스트다.은 재즈에서 가장 성공적인 소그룹 리더 중 한 명이다. 그는 재즈 음악 역사에 대한 그의 공헌으로 국립 예술 재즈 마스터를 위한 기부금이었고 평생 공로 그래미상을 수상했다.참조: (https://ahmadjamal.com/)자말의 그의 작품에 대한 확실한 녹음은 "Ahmad Jamal at the Pershing"이다.자말과 그의 트리오는 시카고 퍼싱 호텔의 하우스 트리오였고, 이것은 그가 그의 편곡과 음악적인 개념을 세련되게 만들 수 있게 해주었다. 자말의 미니멀리즘 스타일과 그의 확장된 뱀프들이 증거이고, 그의 단순함 또한 차별 없는 귀를 사로잡은 매우 세련된 음악 형식을 보여준다. 편곡에 대한 그의 접근 방식은 놀랍도록 정교하지만, 동시에, 간단하다. 자말의 음악 스타일은스타일의 지지자로 묘사되었는데, 그의 특징들은 더 쉬운 템포의 개념과 실행력에서 더 쉬운 소리와 느낌을 낳는 하모닉 컬러의 더 가벼운 사용을 포함한다. 쿨 재즈는 또한 그의 편곡에 더 고전적인 형태의 감각을 사용했는데, 이것은 이 스타일 이전의 불타는 비밥 편곡과는 다른 일종의 구속을 묘사한다.자말의 그룹 사운드는 단지 한 명의 연주자의 독주의 기교 위에 편곡이 특징이라는 점에서 독특했다. 그룹 사운드가 전부였고 그는 작품의 맥박을 조절하고 긴장과 해방을 만드는 리듬적인 변화를 통해 이를 달성했다. 그의 열린 공간 사용은 독특한 분위기를 만들 수 있었다. 그가 퍼싱 녹음에 수록된 "Cherrokey"를 편곡한 것은 훌륭한 예다.다음으로 추천하고 싶은 위대한 피아니스트이자 음악가는다. 에반스는 3중주 무대에서 매우 결정적인 순간이 많았다. 많은 이들이 피아노 3중주를 생각할 때 그를 생각하는 이유다. 에반스는 20세기 재즈에서 가장 영향력 있는 녹음 중 하나인 그의 녹음 "Kind of Blue"를 실현하도록 마일스 데이비스를 돕는 데 성공적으로 사용한 더 모달한 스타일로 발전했다. 그 녹음 동안, 데이비스는 에반스가 집으로 가지고 가서 "Blue in Green"으로 변했던 화성 진행을 제안했다.에반스는 라벨이나 드뷔시와 같은 고전 작곡가들의 화성적인 언어를 사용함으로써 재즈에서 혁신적인 방식으로 멜로디를 다시 화음을 넣는 능력을 가지고 있었다. 에반스는 화음 내에 루트음의 명확한 사용 없이 화음을 사용하는 것은 피아니스트가 어떤 주어진 순간에도 화성을 해석할 수 있는 방법에 더 융통성이 있다는 점에서 혁신적이었다. (C장조 화음에서, C는 "루트"입니다.).Kind of Blue 녹음 이후, 에반스는 베이시스트 Scott LaFaro와 드러머 Paul Motian과 함께 녹음한 가장 영향력 있는 피아노 트리오 중 하나를 만들었다. Village Vanguard 공연에서 그들이 녹음한 것: Sunday at the Village Vanguard와 Waltz for Debby가 피아노 트리오의 결정적인 예였다. 불행하게도, Scott Lafaro는 Vanguard에서의 그들의 공연 후 단지 10일 후에 사망했다. 참조: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZS_BAfSn6ig)다음으로-오스카 피터슨과 같은 3인조의 놀라운 작업이 거의 항상 기술적인 실행력에서 뛰어난 위대한 사람들을 언급하고 싶지만-3인조 내에서 매우 혁신적이고 영향력 있는 젊은 예술가, 즉로 넘어가겠다. 멜다우는 더 뉴 스쿨(뉴욕시)에서 음악을 공부하고 다양한 환경에서 공연하는 경력을 시작했지만, 항상 3인조로 돌아와 베이시스트 래리 그레나디에와 멀티 악기 연주자 호르헤 로시와 함께 3인조를 결성했다. 나중에, 제프 발라드가 로시를 대신했다.멜다우의 연주 접근법의 주요한 차이점 중 하나는 함께 연주되는 많은 음들의 아삭거리는 음색 (찰스 아이브스의 음악), 교르지 리게티로부터 들을 수 있는 음들의 무조적인 흐름, 심지어 낭만주의 작곡가 요하네스 브람스의 작품으로부터 들을 수 있는 화성과 목소리를 이끄는 접근법등이다. 다양한 원천들로부터의 많은 조화로운 생각들을 기꺼이 사용하려는 그의 의지가 돋보인다. 멜다우는 또한 피아노 트리오 환경 내에서 작업하는 것을 탐구하기 위한 시작점으로 팝과 락 음악에 그만의 편곡을 사용한다.멜다우는 기존의 곡의 그의 편곡으로부터 새로운 음악 작품을 만들기 위해, 고전적으로 훈련된 형식적인 작곡가만큼, 자신의 즉흥곡들을 만드는 데 더 많은 주의를 기울인다.마지막으로 선택한 피아니스트는 정말 어린 뮤지션이다. 가끔 그의 작품 중 하나가 세실 테일러의 공연에서 발견된 원동력을 생각나게 할 수도 있지만, 지금껏 들어본 다른 피아니스트과 전혀 다르게 들린다.는 시간이 지나면 더욱 큰 영향력이 있을 것 같은, 뛰어난 스타일리스트다. 마이카 토마스는 1997년 오하이오주 콜럼버스에서 태어났다. 2살 때부터 귀로 듣고 바로 피아노를 연주하기 시작했고, 얼마 지나지 않아 개인 피아노 훈련을 시작했다.마이카 토마스는 2015년 줄리아드 학교에서 제롬 L. 그린 펠로우십을 받았고, 2020년에는 음악 석사 학위를 받았다. 마이카 토마스는 그의 첫 번째 앨범 Tide를 발표했는데, 이것은 뉴욕 저널,그리고등으로부터 긍정적인 평가를 받았습니다. 그는 임마누엘 윌킨스, 빌리 드럼몬드, 조 암바, 기브턴 겔린, 그리고 월터 스미스 3세의 부역으로 여러 앨범에 출연했습니다.토마스는 그의 작업 방식을 자신만의 것으로 설명한다."저는 오하이오에서 자랐고 음악에 접근하는 방식이 사회적이지 않았기 때문에 다른 사람들에 비해 상대적으로 혼자서 많은 것을 개발했다고 생각합니다. 그래서 제가 뉴욕에 도착했을 때, 저는 제가 하고 싶은 것에 대한 꽤 구체적인 생각을 가졌습니다. 제가 연주하면서 하고 싶은 것 중 하나는 무엇이든 일어날 수 있다는 생각을 만드는 것입니다. "그의 첫 번째 트리오 앨범 Tide: (https://micahthomas.bandcamp.com/album/tide) 에서 Dean Torrey가 베이스를 맡고 Kyle Benford가 드럼을 맡고 있다. 여기에 그가 해리시 라가반의 Calls for Action: (https://harishraghavan-whirlwind.bandcamp.com/album/calls-for-action) 에서 연주한 내용이 있다. 이것은 토마스가 더 큰 그룹 내에서 그의 공연에 가져온 아이디어와 색깔의 지속적인 홍수를 보여주는 또 다른 예다.항상 그들만의 뚜렷한 목소리를 가진 새로운 예술가들이 있을 것이고, 그들만의 음악이 무엇일 지에 대해 고민해내는 트리오와 피아니스트가 항상 있을 것이다. 이 피아니스트들은 다른 장소들로 음악을 가져가 사람들에게 계속 영향을 미칠, 중요한 사람들 중 몇 명이다.It is difficult to pick and choose which pianist has had the greatest influence on the genre of the piano trio but, for me, there are choices which are obvious due to the uniqueness of each pianist and the incredible communication between the group members which creates a very special sound and feeling. I will list my choices in terms of history, past moving into the present.First, I would chooseand his recorded work with Ray Brown (b) and Buddy Rich (d). Rec. 1950-51, on the Clef/Verve label: "The Genius of Bud Powell". Powell is considered a pioneer in the development of bebop and its associated contributions to jazz theory, Powell's application of complex phrasing to the piano influenced both his contemporaries and later pianists. Up until Powell's time, pianists were likely to use their left hand to emphasize the metrical time of the music, however Powell changed this in using simple voicings that would use mostly roots and sevenths, sporadically placed, here and there, while focusing upon fiercely virtuosic improvisations in his right hand. This allowed the drummer and bassist more of a role in supporting the pulse of the music. Powell was considered the pianist's equivalent of Charlie Parker in that his virtuosity knew few boundaries. Powell's rhythmic flexibility was legendary in tunes that were blindingly fast yet highly inventive. His use of rapid single note improvisations was definitive in the creating the style calledand influenced so many who have come after him.Though I should mention such underappreciated pianists such as Nat Cole, who became well known for his singing ability and George Shearing, whose use of chordal melodic improvisation was wonderful, I should include the highly originaland his trio recordings.Garner, interestingly enough, also attended the same high school as Billy Strayhorn and Ahmad Jamal. Garner was largely a self-taught musician who never learned to read music. He relied upon an amazing ability to understand what he heard and to use that for his own music. Garner could play almost anything he heard and that might be anything from Lisztian arpeggios to Be-bop style lines of improvisation. His approach to the piano and trio setting was unlike any other and has sometimes been epitomized as simply being the "happy" style. His 1955 live album Concert by the Sea was one of the best-selling jazz albums in its day and features Eddie Calhoun on bass and Denzil Best on drums. This recording of a performance at the Sunset Center, a former school in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California (Concert by the Sea). Gardner's most famous composition, "Misty" is one of the most famous tunes in all of jazz.The next pianist is a remarkable pianist in that his arrangements and concepts of arranging are still influential, influencing even Miles Davis and his sense of space and sound.was one of the most successful small-group leaders in jazz. He was a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master and won a Lifetime Achievement Grammy for his contributions to music history. See: (https://ahmadjamal.com/)Jamal's definitive recording of his work is "Ahmad Jamal at the Pershing": (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZOiW7VlBXU) Jamal and his trio were the house trio at the Pershing Hotel in Chicago, which enabled him to refine his arrangements and musical concepts. Jamal's minimalist style and his extended vamps are in evidence here and demonstrate a highly refined sense of musical form whose simplicity also captured the undiscriminating ear. His approach to arranging is amazingly sophisticated yet simple, all at once. Jamal's musical style has been described as a proponent of thestyle, whose traits include a more relaxed concept of tempo and a lighter use of harmonic color which resulted in an easier sound and feeling in execution. Cool Jazz also used a more classical sense of form in its arrangements which exuded a kind of restraint that was different from the fiery Be-bop arrangements that predated this style.Jamal's group sound was unique in that it featured the arrangement over that of the solo virtuosity of just one performer. The group sound was everything and he achieve this through rhythmic changes which controlled the pulse of a piece and created a tension and release. His use of open space could create a mood that was unique. His arrangement of "Cherokee" from the Pershing recording is an excellent example of this.The next great pianist and musician I would recommend isEvans work in the trio setting was such a definitive moment that many think of him when they think of a piano trio. Evans moved into a more modal style which he used successfully in helping Miles Davis realize his recording "Kind of Blue" – one of the most influential recordings in Twentieth Century Jazz. During that recording, Davis had suggested some harmonic progressions which Evans took home with him and turned into Blue in Green. Evans possessed the ability to reharmonize melodies in ways that were innovative in Jazz by using the harmonic language of classical composers such as Ravel or Debussy. Evans use of chord without the clear use of a root note within a chord was innovative in that it a pianist more flexibility in how they could interpret harmony at a any given moment. (in a C major chord, the C is the "root").After the Kind of Blue recording, Evans went on to form one of the most influential piano trios ever recorded, with bassist Scott LaFaro and drummer Paul Motian. Their recordings from their Village Vanguard performances: Sunday at the Village Vanguard and Waltz for Debby was the definitive example of the piano trio. Unfortunately, Scott Lafaro died only ten days after their performances at the Vanguard. See: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZS_BAfSn6ig)Next, I would be inclined to mention such greats as Oscar Peterson whose incredible trio work is almost always brilliant in its technical execution, however I would skip ahead to a younger artist who has been very innovative and influential in his work within the trio setting, namelyMehldau studied music at The New School (New York City) and began a career of performing within various settings yet always came back to the trio, forming his trio with bassist Larry Grenadier and the multi-instrumentalist Jorge Rossy, on drums. Later on, Jeff Ballard replaced Rossy.One major difference in Mehldau's approach to performing has been his willingness to use many harmonic ideas from a wide variety of sources that vary from the crunching tone clusters of many notes played together (the music of Charles Ives), the atonal streams of notes one might hear from György Ligeti and even the approach to harmony and voice leading one might hear from the work of the late Romantic composer, Johannes Brahms. Mehldau also uses his own arrangements of Pop and Rock music as a starting point to explore working within a piano trio setting. Mehldau takes a more organic approach to building his improvisations with as much care as a Classically trained formal composer would in terms of using motific development so as to create a new piece of music out of his arrangement of an existing piece. Hear: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YP4gXk8rZ8s) The Art of the Trio, Volume One.The last pianist I would select is really young, but he sounds like no other pianist I've heard though sometimes one of his pieces might remind one of the drive found in the performances of Cecile Taylor.is a remarkable stylist whom I think will be very influential with time. Micah Thomas was born in 1997 in Columbus, Ohio. He started playing songs on the piano by ear at the age of 2, and shortly afterwards he started private piano training. Micah Thomas received the Jerome L. Greene Fellowship from the Juilliard School in 2015 and received his Master of Music (M.M.) degree in 2020. Micah Thomas released his first album, Tide, which received positive reviews from the New York Journal,andamong others. He has appeared on several albums as a sideman for Immanuel Wilkins, Billy Drummond, Zoh Amba, Giveton Gelin, and Walter Smith III.Thomas describes his way of working as being his own: "I think because I grew up in Ohio and because the way I approached music wasn't very social, I kind of developed a lot of my stuff relatively by myself, compared to other people," he says. "So by the time I had gotten to New York, I kind of had some pretty concrete ideas of what I wanted to do." . . . "One of the things I want to do in my playing is create the idea that anything could happen," Thomas says. "And so, I've worked a lot on trying to implement many different types of textures while I'm playing and working on approaching moments in different ways with the rest of the band." Hear his first trio album Tide: (https://micahthomas.bandcamp.com/album/tide) with Dean Torrey on bass and Kyle Benford on drums. Here is his performance on Harish Ragavan's Calls for Action: (https://harishraghavan-whirlwind.bandcamp.com/album/calls-for-action) which is another example of the steady flood of ideas and colors Thomas brings to his performances within larger groups.There will always be new artists with their own distinct voices and there will always be a pianist with a trio, working out their own idea of what the music could be. These pianists are a few of the important ones who have taken the music to different places and will continue to influence those who are yet to be.