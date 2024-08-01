[기자회견 모두발언]

제롬 파월 미국 중앙은행(Fed) 의장이 "노동시장이 과열되지 않은 상태로 돌아왔다"고 평가했다.그는 31일(현지시간) 오후 미국 워싱턴에서 열린 연방공개시장위원회(FOMC)에서 기준금리를 현재 수준인 연 5.25~5.50%로 동결하기로 결정한 후 열린 기자회견 모두발언에서 이같이 말했다. 파월 의장은 전반적으로 노동시장에서 "공급과 수요 조건이 더 나은 균형을 이루게 됐다"고 했다. 2분기 급여일자리 증가가 월 평균 17만7000개로 1분기보다 낮지만 견실한 수준이고, 실업률은 상승했으나 여전히 낮은 편인 4.1%였다고 소개했다.그는 지난 수년간 "강한 일자리 창출이 25~54세 개인들의 참여율 증가와 강한 이민 속도를 반영하는 노동력 공급 증가와 함께 이루어졌다"고 전했다. 아울러 "명목 임금 상승률은 지난해에 비해 완화되었고 일자리 대 근로자 격차가 좁혀졌다"고 밝혔다. 이어 "팬데믹 직전 상태, 즉 강하지만 과열되지 않은 상태로 노동시장 조건이 돌아왔음을 시사한다"고 설명했다.파월 의장은 모두발언에서 성명서와 마찬가지로 비교적 신중한 톤을 유지했다. 이어진 기자회견에서도 9월 금리인하에 대한 시장의 기대감에 대해 "미래 FOMC에 대해서는 9월 회의를 포함해 아무 것도 결정된 것이 없다"고 했다.그는 인플레이션이 "지난 2년간 현저히 완화됐다"고 평가하면서도 "여전히 우리의 장기 목표인 2%보다 다소 높은 수준에 머물러 있다"고 지적했다. 지난달 PCE 물가가 전년 동기 대비 2.5% 상승한 점, 식품과 에너지를 제외한 핵심 PCE는 2.6% 오른 점 등을 언급했다.그러나 장기 인플레이션에 대한 기대가 고정돼 있다는 것은 긍정적으로 봤다. 또 "노동시장이 냉각되면서 인플레이션도 하락했다"며 "고용과 인플레이션 목표 달성에 대한 위험이 계속해서 더 나은 균형을 찾아가고 있다"고 했다.전반적으로 미국 경제가 확장세를 유지하고 있다고 평가한 파월 의장은 "경제가 견실하게 유지되고 인플레이션이 지속된다면, 우리는 필요한 만큼 연방기금금리의 현재 목표 범위를 유지할 수 있다"면서도 "노동 시장이 예상치 못하게 약화되거나 인플레이션이 예상보다 더 빨리 하락한다면, 우리는 대응할 준비가 되어 있다"고 밝혔다.파월 의장은 "정책 대응을 너무 빨리 또는 너무 많이 할 경우엔 인플레이션에 대해 우리가 그간 이룬 진전을 되돌릴 수 있고, 너무 늦게 또는 너무 적게 줄이면 경제 활동과 고용을 과도하게 약화시킬 수 있다"고 말했다. 다음은 Q&A 전 모두발언 전문.안녕하십니까.저와 제 동료들은 미국 국민의 이익을 위해 최대 고용과 물가 안정이라는 이중 책무 목표를 달성하는 데 전력을 다하고 있습니다.우리 경제는 지난 2년간 두 목표를 향해 상당한 진전을 이루었습니다. 노동 시장은 더 나은 균형을 이루게 되었고 실업률은 낮은 수준을 유지하고 있습니다.인플레이션은 7%의 정점에서 2.5%로 크게 완화되었습니다. 우리는 모두에게 혜택을 주는 강한 경제를 지원하기 위해 인플레이션을 2% 목표로 되돌리는 데 강력히 전념하고 있습니다.오늘했습니다. 우리는하고 있습니다.우리는 이중 책무의 양면에 대한 위험에 주의를 기울이고 있습니다. 경제 상황을 간략히 검토한 후 통화정책에 대해 더 자세히 말씀드리겠습니다.최근 지표들은되고 있음을 시사합니다. GDP 성장률은 올해 상반기에 2.1%로 완화되었는데, 이는 작년의 3.1%에서 하락한 수치입니다.재고 투자, 정부 지출, 순수출을 제외하고 일반적으로 기저 수요의 명확한 신호를 보내는 민간 국내 최종 구매(PDFP)는 같은 기간 동안 2.6% 속도로 성장했습니다. 상반기 소비 지출 증가율은 작년의 강력한 속도에서 둔화되었지만 여전히 견고한 수준을 유지했고, 장비 및 무형자산에 대한 투자는 작년의 부진한 속도에서 회복되었습니다. 주택 부문에서는 1분기의 강한 상승 이후 2분기에 투자가 정체되었습니다. 공급 조건 개선은 탄력적인 수요와 지난 1년 동안의 미국 경제의 강한 성과를 뒷받침했습니다.노동 시장에서는 공급과 수요 조건이 더 나은 균형을 이루게 되었습니다. 2분기 급여 일자리 증가는 월평균 177,000개로, 견실한 속도이지만 1분기에 비해서는 낮은 수준입니다.실업률은 상승했지만 여전히 4.1%로 낮은 수준을 유지하고 있습니다.지난 몇 년간의 강한 일자리 창출은 25-54세 개인들의 참여율 증가와 강한 이민 속도를 반영하는 노동력 공급 증가와 함께 이루어졌습니다.명목 임금 상승률은 지난해에 비해 완화되었고 일자리 대 근로자 격차가 좁혀졌습니다.전반적으로, 광범위한 지표들은을 시사합니다.인플레이션은 지난 2년간 현저히 완화되었지만 여전히 우리의 장기 목표인 2%보다 다소 높은 수준에 머물러 있습니다.했습니다. 변동성이 큰 식품과 에너지 카테고리를 제외한 핵심 PCE 물가는 2.6% 상승했습니다.장기 인플레이션 기대는 가계와 기업, 예측자들의 광범위한 설문조사와 금융 시장의 지표들에 반영된 바와 같이 잘 고정되어 있는 것으로 보입니다.저와 제 동료들은는 점을 잘 알고 있습니다. 특히 식품, 주택, 교통과 같은 필수품의 높은 비용을 감당하기 어려운 사람들에게 더욱 그렇습니다.우리의 통화정책 행동은 미국 국민을 위해 최대 고용과 물가 안정을 촉진하고 이러한 목표를 지원하는 이중 책무에 의해 안내됩니다. 위원회는 오늘 회의에서 연방기금금리 목표 범위를 5.25%에서 5.5%로 유지하고 증권 보유량을 계속 줄이기로 결정했습니다.노동 시장이 냉각되면서 인플레이션도 하락했습니다. 고용과 인플레이션 목표 달성에 대한 위험은 계속해서 더 나은 균형을 찾아가고 있습니다. 실제로 우리는 이중 책무의 양면에 대한 위험에 주의를 기울이고 있습니다.우리는 인플레이션이 지속 가능하게 2%를 향해 움직이고 있다는 더 큰 확신을 얻을 때까지는 연방기금금리 목표 범위를 낮추는 것이 적절하지 않을 것이라고 언급한 바 있습니다.더 좋은 데이터가 나오면 그 확신은 더욱 강화될 것입니다.우리는 계속해서 회의마다 결정을 내릴 것입니다. 우리는 정책 제약을 너무 빨리 또는 너무 많이 줄이면(too soon, too much) 인플레이션에 대해 우리가 본 진전이 역전될 수 있다는 점을 알고 있습니다. 동시에, 정책 제약을 너무 늦게 또는 너무 적게 줄이면(too late, too little) 경제 활동과 고용을 과도하게 약화시킬 수 있습니다.연방기금금리 목표 범위에 대한 모든 조정을 고려할 때, 위원회는 들어오는 데이터, 변화하는 전망, 위험의 균형을 신중히 평가할 것입니다.경제가 발전함에 따라 통화정책은 우리의 최대 고용과 물가 안정 목표를 가장 잘 촉진하기 위해 조정될 것입니다. 경제가 견실하게 유지되고 인플레이션이 지속된다면, 우리는 필요한 만큼 연방기금금리의 현재 목표 범위를 유지할 수 있습니다.정책은 우리가 이중 책무의 양면을 추구하는 데 있어 직면하는 위험과 불확실성을 다루기에 잘 위치해 있습니다.연준은 통화정책을 위한 두 가지 목표, 즉 최대 고용과 물가 안정을 부여받았습니다. 우리는 인플레이션을 2% 목표로 되돌리고 장기 인플레이션 기대를 잘 고정시키는 데 전념하고 있습니다. 물가 안정을 회복하는 것은 장기적으로 최대 고용과 안정적인 물가를 달성하는 데 필수적입니다.이러한 목표를 달성하는 데 있어 우리의 성공은 모든 미국인들에게 중요합니다. 우리는 우리의 행동이 전국의 지역사회, 가족, 기업에 영향을 미친다는 것을 이해하고 있습니다. 우리가 하는 모든 일은 공공의 사명을 위한 것입니다. 우리 연준은 최대 고용과 물가 안정 목표를 달성하기 위해 할 수 있는 모든 것을 할 것입니다. 감사합니다. 여러분의 질문을 기다리겠습니다.(원문) good afternoon.My colleagues and I remain squarely focused on achieving our dual mandate goals of maximum employment and stable prices for the benefit of the American people.Our economy has made considerable progress toward both goals. Over the past two years. The labor market has come into better balance and the unemployment rate remains low.Inflation has eased substantially from a peak of 7% to 2.5%. We are strongly committed to returning inflation to our 2% goal in support of a strong economy that benefits everyone.Today the FOMC decided to leave our policy interest rate unchanged and to continue to reduce our securities holdings. We are maintaining our restrictive stance of monetary policy in order to keep demand in line with supply and reduce inflationary pressures.We are attentive to risks on both sides of our dual mandate. And I will have more to say about monetary policy. After briefly reviewing economic developments.Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. GDP growth moderated to 2.1% in the first half of the year, down from 3.1% last year.Private domestic final purchases or PDF P, which excludes inventory investment, government spending and net exports and usually sends a clear signal underlying demand grew at a 2.6% pace over that same period. The first half growth of consumer spending has slowed from last year's robust pace but remained solid investment in equipment and intangibles has picked up from its anemic pace last year. In the housing sector, investment stalled in the second quarter after a strong rise in the first improving supply conditions have supported resilient demand and the strong performance of the US economy over the past year.In the labor market, supply and demand conditions have come into better balance.Payroll job gains averaged 177,000 jobs per month in the second quarter. A solid pace but below that seen in the first quarter.The unemployment rate has moved up but remains low at 4.1%.Strong job creation over the past couple of years has been accompanied by an increase in the supply of workers reflecting increases in participation among individual individuals aged 25 to 54 years and a strong pace of emigration.nominal wage growth has eased over the past year in the jobs to workers cap has narrowed.Overall, a broad set of indicators suggest that conditions in the labor market have returned to about where they stood on the eve of the pandemic strong but not overheated.Inflation has eased notably over the past two years but remains somewhat above our longer run goal of 2% total PCE prices rose 2.5% over the 12 months ending in June. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories core PCE prices rose 2.6%.Longer term inflation expectations appear to remain well anchored as reflected in a broad range of surveys of households and businesses. And forecasters, as well as measures from financial markets.My colleagues and I are acutely aware that high inflation imposes significant hardship as it borrows its purchasing power, especially for those least able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing. And transportation.Our monetary policy actions are guided by our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people and support these goals. The committee decided at today's meeting to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at five and a quarter to five and a half percent and to continue reducing our securities holdings.As the labor market has cooled, inflation has declined. The risks to achieving our employment and inflation goals continue to move into better balance. Indeed, we're attentive to the risks to both sides of our dual mandate.We've stated that we do not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate until we have gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.The second quarters inflation readings have added to our confidence and more good data would further strengthen that confidence.We will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting. We know that reducing policy restraint too soon or too much could result in a reversal of the progress we have seen on inflation. At the same time. Reducing policy restraint too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment.And considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, that committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks.As the economy evolves, monetary policy will adjust in order to best promote our maximum employment and price stability goals. If the economy remains solid and inflation persists, we can maintain the torque current target range for the federal funds rate as long as appropriate. If the labor market were to weaken unexpectedly, or inflation were to fall more quickly than anticipated, we were prepared to respond. Policy is well positioned to deal with the risks and uncertainties that we face in pursuing both sides of our dual mandate.The Fed has been assigned two goals for monetary policy, maximum employment and stable prices. We remain committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal into keeping the longer term inflation expectations well anchored.Restoring price stability is essential to achieving maximum employment and stable prices over the longer run.Our success in delivering on these goals matters to all Americans. We understand that our actions affect communities, families and businesses across the country. Everything we do is in service to our public mission. We at the Fed will do everything we can to achieve our maximum employment and price stability goals. Thank you. I look forward to your questions.워싱턴=이상은 특파원 selee@hankyung.com