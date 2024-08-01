"인플레이션 완화됐지만 다소 높은 수준

2% 목표치 향한 노력에 추가진전 있었다"

제롬 파월 Fed 의장이 7월15일 워싱턴에서 열린 이코노믹클럽에서 발언하고 있다. /AP연합뉴스

31일 열린 FOMC를 앞두고 미국 10년물 국채 금리가 급격히 떨어졌다. /인베스팅닷컴

31일 FOMC 발표 직전 시장이 전망한 9월 기준금리 예상치. /CME

31일(현지시간) FOMC 성명서 발표 직후 CME 페드워치툴에서는 25bp(0.025%포인트) 인하에 대한 베팅률이 더 높아지고, 75bp 인하 베팅률이 낮아졌다. /CME

FOMC 발표 전문.

미국 중앙은행(Fed)은 31일(현지시간) 오후 미국 워싱턴에서 열린 연방공개시장위원회(FOMC)에서 기준금리를 현재 수준인 연 5.25~5.50%로 동결하기로 결정했다. 금리인하에 대한 명시적인 신호가 없었던 탓에 시장에서는 과도했던 기대감을 다소 되돌리는 움직임이 나타났다.FOMC는 "일자리 증가세는 완화되었고 실업률은 상승했지만 여전히 낮은 수준을 유지하고 있다"고 밝혔다. 또 "인플레이션은 지난 1년 동안 완화되었지만 다소(somewhat) 높은 수준을 유지하고 있다"면서도 "최근 몇 달 동안 위원회의 2% 인플레이션 목표를 향한 추가적인 진전이 있었다"고 자평했다. 강력한 발언이나 확신에 찬 부분은 많지 않았으나 전체적인 톤은 이전에 비해 금리인하를 좀 더 정당화하는 기조였다.이날 FOMC의 결정은 시장이 예측한 그대로였다. 시카고상품거래소(CME)의 페드워치툴에 반영된 시장 참가자들의 기준금리에 대한 전망치는 FOMC가 열리기 1시간 전까지 동결 가능성을 96.9%로, 0.25%포인트 인하할 가능성을 3.1%로 각각 반영했는데 이러한 시장의 기대에 부합한 것이다.이날 발표를 앞두고 시장 참여자들이 '비둘기 발언'에 대한 기대감을 높이면서 미 국채 10년물 금리는 0.044%포인트(약 1%) 가량 떨어졌으나 발표 직후에는 약간 반등해 0.024%포인트 하락한 연 4.119% 수준에서 거래됐다. 증시는 그동안 낙폭이 컸던 테크주를 중심으로 반등세를 보였다.시장에서는 9월부터 Fed가 금리인하에 나설 것이라는 전망이 지배적이다. FOMC 발표 직전 페드워치툴에 반영된 9월 FOMC에 대한 시장의 전망은 0.25%포인트 인하가 89.6%, 0.5%포인트 인하가 10.1%, 0.75%포인트 인하가 0.2%였다. 인하하지 않는다는 전망은 제로(0)였다. 발표 직후 이 비중은 각각 0.25%포인트 인하(91.6%), 0.5%포인트 인하(8.3%), 0.75%포인트 인하(0.1%) 등으로 조정됐다.시장의 관심은 제롬 파월 Fed 의장이 향후 금리인하 경로에 대해 어떻게 설명할지에 쏠리고 있다. 현지시간 오후 2시30분(한국시간 8월1일 오전 3시30분)부터 이어지는 일문일답에서 자세한 내용이 공개될 예정이다. 한국경제신문은 유튜브 '한경글로벌마켓' 채널을 통해 기자회견 내용을 생중계 동시통역으로 제공한다.연방준비제도 연방공개시장위원회 성명서 발표 2024년 7월 31일 동부시간 오후 2시 발표최근 경제지표들은 경제활동이 견조한 속도로 지속적으로 확장되고 있음을 시사합니다. 일자리 증가세는 완화되었고 실업률은 상승했지만 여전히 낮은 수준을 유지하고 있습니다. 인플레이션은 지난 1년 동안 완화되었지만 다소 높은 수준을 유지하고 있습니다. 최근 몇 달 동안 위원회의 2% 인플레이션 목표를 향한 추가적인 진전이 있었습니다.위원회는 장기적으로 최대 고용과 2%의 인플레이션 달성을 추구합니다. 위원회는 고용과 인플레이션 목표 달성에 대한 리스크가 더 나은 균형을 향해 지속적으로 움직이고 있다고 판단합니다. 경제 전망은 불확실하며, 위원회는 이중 임무의 양측면에 대한 리스크에 주의를 기울이고 있습니다.위원회는 이러한 목표를 뒷받침하기 위해 연방기금금리 목표 범위를 5-1/4~5-1/2%로 유지하기로 결정했습니다. 연방기금금리 목표 범위에 대한 조정을 고려함에 있어 위원회는 유입되는 데이터, 전개되는 전망, 그리고 리스크의 균형을 신중히 평가할 것입니다. 위원회는 인플레이션이 2%를 향해 지속 가능하게 움직이고 있다는 확신을 더 얻기 전까지는 목표 범위를 낮추는 것이 적절하지 않을 것으로 예상합니다.또한 위원회는 국채, 정부기관 채권 및 정부기관 모기지담보부 증권 보유량을 계속 줄여나갈 것입니다. 위원회는 인플레이션을 2% 목표로 되돌리는 데 강력히 전념하고 있습니다.통화정책의 적절한 기조를 평가함에 있어 위원회는 경제 전망에 대한 유입 정보의 영향을 계속 모니터링할 것입니다. 위원회의 목표 달성을 저해할 수 있는 리스크가 나타날 경우 위원회는 통화정책 기조를 적절히 조정할 준비가 되어 있습니다.이번 통화정책 조치에 대해 제롬 H. 파월 의장, 존 C. 윌리엄스 부의장, 토머스 I. 바킨, 마이클 S. 바, 라파엘 W. 보스틱, 미셸 W. 보먼, 리사 D. 쿡, 메리 C. 데일리, 오스턴 D. 굴스비, 필립 N. 제퍼슨, 아드리아나 D. 쿠글러, 크리스토퍼 J. 월러 위원이 찬성표를 던졌습니다. 오스턴 D. 굴스비는 이번 회의에서 대리 위원으로 투표했습니다.Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains have moderated, and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains somewhat elevated. In recent months, there has been some further progress toward the Committee's 2 percent inflation objective.The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals continue to move into better balance. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Thomas I. Barkin; Michael S. Barr; Raphael W. Bostic; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Mary C. Daly; Austan D. Goolsbee; Philip N. Jefferson; Adriana D. Kugler; and Christopher J. Waller. Austan D. Goolsbee voted as an alternate member at this meeting.워싱턴=이상은 특파원 selee@hankyung.com