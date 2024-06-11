뮌헨 체임버 오케스트라, 10년 만에 내한…윤홍천, 신지아 협연
65년 전통의 뮌헨 체임버 오케스트라가 한국 청중과 만난다. 오는 22일 서울 강동아트센터 대극장 무대에서다. 뮌헨 체임버 오케스트라가 내한 공연을 여는 건 10년 만이다.

뮌헨 체임버 오케스트라는 1950년 크리스토프 스테프에 의해 설립된 이후 한스 스타드 마이어, 크리스토프 포펜 등 유럽의 유수 지휘자들이 이끌어 온 독일 악단이다. 바로크, 고전주의, 낭만주의 시대 작품뿐 아니라 현대음악에 대한 이해도도 높은 오케스트라로 잘 알려져 있다. 카를 아마데우스 하르트만, 소피아 구바이둘리나, 티그란 만수리안, 자킨토 스켈시, 토마스 라처, 발렌틴 실베스트로프, 윤이상, 조셉 하이든, 호소카와 토시오 등 다양한 작곡가들의 작품을 ECM 레코드를 통해 음반으로 발매해왔다. 소니 클래식을 통해선 포레의 ‘레퀴엠’ 등을 녹음한 바 있다.

이번 공연에서는 유럽에서 ‘피아노의 시인’이라 불리는 연주자 윤홍천, 2008년 롱티보 콩쿠르 우승자인 바이올리니스트 신지아가 협연자로 나선다. 뮌헨 체임버 오케스트라는 멘델스존의 바이올린, 피아노, 현악을 위한 협주곡, 모차르트 디베르티멘토 D장조(K.136), 차이콥스키의 현을 위한 세레나데 C장조(Op. 48) 등을 연주할 예정이다.

김수현 기자 ksoohyun@hankyung.com