Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)/2020-09-20 07:47:29/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2020 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>