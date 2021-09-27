the majority of 다음의 명사가 복수면 [the majority of + 명사]를 복수형 명사로 취급하고, the majority of 다음의 명사가 단수면, [the majority of + 명사]를 단수형 명사로 취급합니다.

게티이미지뱅크

The perspective of distance education as belonging to a somewhat marginalized category of instructional activity has a long history, and this has reinforced the idea that, by definition, such teaching is somehow less rigorous, less scholarly, and certainly less respectable than traditional, face-to-face models.



Fortunately, the overwhelming majority of programs delivered at a distance prove this to be a patently false assumption, although a silver lining has emerged from such biases.



Calls for the careful evaluation of distance education programs require a clear delineation of what constitutes a rigorous course, how the courses under consideration are to be evaluated against these criteria, and ultimately how the results compare to our familiar models of teaching and learning.



- 《Education and Technology》중에서 -



해설

박동우 한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수

교육적 활동의 다소 중요하지 않은 범주로 여겨지는 원거리 교육에 대한 관점은 오랜 역사가 있으며, 이것은 정의상 그러한 교육은 전통적인 대면 방식보다 다소 덜 엄격하고, 덜 전문적이며, 확실히 덜 괜찮다는 생각을 강화해 왔다. 다행스럽게도, 비록 그러한 편견으로부터 밝은 희망이 생겨나긴 했지만, 원거리로 제공된 압도적 다수의 프로그램은 이것이 명백히 잘못된 가정이라는 것을 증명한다. 원거리 교육 프로그램의 세심한 평가에 대한 요구는 무엇이 엄격한 수업을 구성하는지, 어떻게 고려 중인 수업이 이러한 기준에 따라 평가될 것인지, 그리고 궁극적으로는 어떻게 결과들을 우리에게 익숙한 교육 및 학습 모델과 비교할 것인지에 대한 명확한 설계를 필요로 한다.영어에는 다양한 형태의 명사구가 있습니다. 그중에서 부분을 나타내는 표현을 포함하는 명사구가 다양한데, 이러한 명사구는 수일치에 있어서 재미있는 특성을 보입니다. 먼저 [the majority of + 명사]를 알아보도록 하죠. majority가 ‘다수’라는 의미를 갖기 때문에 [the majority of + 명사]를 복수형 명사로 생각할 수 있지만, the majority of 다음의 명사가 복수면 [the majority of + 명사]를 복수형 명사로 취급하고, the majority of 다음의 명사가 단수면, [the majority of + 명사]를 단수형 명사로 취급합니다. 먼저, the majority of water found on Earth is not drinkable의 예에서 보다시피 the majority of 다음에 단수 water가 왔으므로 the majority of water는 수일치 측면에서 단수 명사로 취급되고, 그러므로 단수형 is가 나온 것입니다. 반면, 본문의 the overwhelming majority of programs delivered at a distance prove this to be a patently false assumption의 경우 the overwhelming majority of 다음에 복수 명사 programs가 왔기 때문에 동사를 복수형인 prove를 사용했습니다.이는 분수를 나타내는 표현에서도 비슷하게 적용됩니다. ‘-의 3분의 1’이라는 의미를 갖는 [a third of + 명사]에서 ‘a’라는 표현 때문에 [a third of + 명사]를 단수로 취급해야 할 것 같지만 a third of 다음에 오는 명사의 수에 따라 단수로도, 복수로도 취급될 수 있습니다. 예를 들어 a third of these jobs are held by men의 경우 a third of 다음의 명사가 복수 명사이기 때문에 [a third of + 명사]를 복수로 취급하고, 이 때문에 동사가 are가 되는 것입니다. 반면, a third of water taken from the natural environment is wasted의 경우 a third of 다음에 단수 명사인 water가 위치하므로, [a third of water...]은 단수로 취급되며, 이 때문에 동사는 단수 형태인 is가 사용된 것입니다.