[박동우 교수의 영어 이야기] ask A to 동사는 되지만 propose A to 동사는 안돼요

[ask A to 동사]는 'A에게 ~할 것을 요청하다'는 의미를 갖습니다.
그렇기 때문에 본문에 있는 I ask every American to join me in this cause는
'모든 미국인이 이 대의에 나와 함께 동참할 것을 요청한다'는 의미입니다.
In another January in Washington, on New Years Day 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. When he put pen to paper, the President said, “If my name ever goes down into history it will be for this act and my whole soul is in it.” My whole soul is in it. Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause. Uniting to fight the common foes we face: Anger, resentment, hatred.Extremism, lawlessness, violence. Disease, joblessness, hopelessness. With unity we can do great things. Important things. We can right wrongs.
Joe Biden의 대통령 수락 연설문에서
해설[ask A to 동사]는 ‘A에게 ~할 것을 요청하다’는 의미를 갖습니다. 그렇기 때문에 본문에 있는 I ask every American to join me in this cause는 ‘모든 미국인이 이 대의에 나와 함께 동참할 것을 요청한다’는 의미입니다. ‘조언하다’는 의미를 갖는 동사 advise가 ask 자리에 위치하면 [advise A to 동사]의 형태를 보이고, 이는 ‘A에게 ~하라고 조언하다’는 의미를 전달합니다. My professor advised me to take those courses는 그러므로 ‘나의 교수님은 나에게 저 수업들을 수강하라고 조언하셨다’로 해석할 수 있습니다. ask 대신 force를 사용하면 [force A to 동사]의 형태를 보이는데, 이는 ‘A에게 ~할 것을 강요하다’는 의미가 있습니다. 그래서 He forced me to hand over the money는 ‘그는 나에게 돈을 넘길 것을 강요했다’는 의미를 갖습니다.
그렇다면 ‘A에게 ~할 것을 제안하다’는 표현을 위해서 [propose A to 동사]의 형태를 사용해도 될까요? 그렇지 않습니다. ‘내 친구가 우리에게 런던을 방문할 것을 제안했다’라는 의미를 전달하기 위해서는 My friend proposed us to visit London이라고 하는 것이 아니라 My friend proposed that we visit London이라고 해야 합니다.
박동우 한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수
