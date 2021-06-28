[박동우 교수의 영어 이야기] ask A to 동사는 되지만 propose A to 동사는 안돼요

[ask A to 동사]는 'A에게 ~할 것을 요청하다'는 의미를 갖습니다.

In another January in Washington, on New Years Day 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. When he put pen to paper, the President said, “If my name ever goes down into history it will be for this act and my whole soul is in it.” My whole soul is in it. Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause. Uniting to fight the common foes we face: Anger, resentment, hatred.Extremism, lawlessness, violence. Disease, joblessness, hopelessness. With unity we can do great things. Important things. We can right wrongs.



Joe Biden의 대통령 수락 연설문에서



해설

박동우 한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수

1863년 1월 새해 첫날, 워싱턴에서 에이브러햄 링컨은 노예해방 선언에 서명했습니다. 그가 종이에 펜을 내려놓았을 때, 링컨 대통령은 “만약 내 이름이 역사에 남는다면 이 법 때문일 것이고, 내 영혼이 여기에 있다”고 말했습니다. 내 영혼이 여기에 있다. 올 1월의 오늘, 저의 영혼은 이 안에 있습니다: 미국을 하나로 만들고, 국민을 통합하고, 우리 국가를 통합하는 것 말입니다. 모든 미국인이 이 대의에 저와 함께 동참할 것을 요청하는 바입니다. 그것은 분노, 분개, 증오, 극단주의, 무법, 폭력, 질병, 실업, 절망과 같은 우리가 마주하고 있는 공공의 적과 싸우기 위한 통합입니다. 통합을 통해, 우리는 위대한 일을 할 수 있습니다. 중요한 일을 할 수 있습니다. 우리는 잘못된 것을 바로잡을 수 있습니다.[ask A to 동사]는 ‘A에게 ~할 것을 요청하다’는 의미를 갖습니다. 그렇기 때문에 본문에 있는 I ask every American to join me in this cause는 ‘모든 미국인이 이 대의에 나와 함께 동참할 것을 요청한다’는 의미입니다. ‘조언하다’는 의미를 갖는 동사 advise가 ask 자리에 위치하면 [advise A to 동사]의 형태를 보이고, 이는 ‘A에게 ~하라고 조언하다’는 의미를 전달합니다. My professor advised me to take those courses는 그러므로 ‘나의 교수님은 나에게 저 수업들을 수강하라고 조언하셨다’로 해석할 수 있습니다. ask 대신 force를 사용하면 [force A to 동사]의 형태를 보이는데, 이는 ‘A에게 ~할 것을 강요하다’는 의미가 있습니다. 그래서 He forced me to hand over the money는 ‘그는 나에게 돈을 넘길 것을 강요했다’는 의미를 갖습니다.그렇다면 ‘A에게 ~할 것을 제안하다’는 표현을 위해서 [propose A to 동사]의 형태를 사용해도 될까요? 그렇지 않습니다. ‘내 친구가 우리에게 런던을 방문할 것을 제안했다’라는 의미를 전달하기 위해서는 My friend proposed us to visit London이라고 하는 것이 아니라 My friend proposed that we visit London이라고 해야 합니다.또한 ‘John이 그의 여자친구에게 청혼했다’는 의미를 전달하기 위해서는 John proposed his girlfriend to get married라는 표현을 사용할 수 없습니다. 대신 John proposed marriage to his girlfriend라고 사용해야 합니다. 이는 suggest도 마찬가지입니다. ‘그는 나에게 이 글을 읽을 것을 추천했다’는 의미를 전달하기 위해서는 He suggested me to read this article이라고 절대 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 He suggested that I read this article이라고 해야 합니다. 이처럼 각 동사가 보이는 구문적 특징을 정확히 알아둬야 영어를 정확히 구사할 수 있다는 점을 유념해야 합니다.