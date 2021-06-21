'누군가(A)가 무엇을 하는 것(B)을 막다'는 의미를 전달할 때에는 [prevent A from B]라는 형태로 사용됩니다. 이때 중요한 것은 B는 명사 또는 [동사-ing] 형태를 사용해야 한다는 것입니다.

사진=AP

[...] a small group of experts conducted a comprehensive review of the available information and concluded that ‘Diet significantly influences athletic performance’. This statement is unequivocal: what we eat and drink, how much we consume and when it is consumed can all have positive or negative effects on performance in training and in competition. For the athlete striving to succeed at the highest level and training to the limits of what can be tolerated, this offers an avenue that cannot be ignored. Choosing the right foods will not make the mediocre performer into a world beater, but a poor choice of diet will certainly prevent all athletes from realizing their full potential.



Ronald J. Maughan의 《Nutrition in Sport》에서



< 해설 >

한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수

소수의 전문가 그룹이 이용 가능한 정보를 종합적으로 검토하고 ‘음식은 운동선수의 성과에 중요한 영향을 미친다’는 결론을 내렸다. 이 말은 분명하다 : 우리가 먹고 마시는 것, 소비하는 양, 섭취하는 시기는 모두 훈련 및 대회 성과에서 긍정적이거나 부정적인 영향을 미칠 수 있다. 최고 수준으로 성공하기 위해 노력하고 인내의 한계치까지 훈련하는 선수들에게 이것은 중요한 방향성을 제시한다. 제대로 된 음식을 선택하는 것이 중간 성적의 선수를 최고의 선수로 만들 수는 없지만, 음식을 잘못 선택하는 것은 분명히 운동선수가 최고의 기량을 실현하지 못하게 할 것이다.prevent는 ‘~을 막다’는 의미를 갖고 있습니다. 그래서 These rules are intended to prevent accidents는 ‘이 규칙들은 사고를 막기 위해 만들어졌다’는 의미를 전달합니다. 그런데 ‘누군가(A)가 무엇을 하는 것(B)을 막다’는 의미를 전달할 때에는 [prevent A from B]라는 형태로 사용됩니다. 이때 중요한 것은 B는 명사 또는 [동사-ing] 형태를 사용해야 한다는 것입니다. 본문에 있는 문장을 예로 들어보면, a poor choice of diet will certainly prevent all athletes from realizing their full potential의 경우, from 다음에 [동사-ing] 형태가 사용됐다는 것을 알 수 있습니다. 이때, prevent 대신 stop이나 keep을 사용해도 비슷한 의미를 전달합니다. 예를 들어 That couldn’t stop her moving to Boston에서 [stop A from B]의 형태가 사용되어, ‘그것은 그녀가 보스턴으로 이사하는 것을 막지 못했다’는 의미를 전달합니다. These regulations kept large companies from exploiting their employees에서는 [keep A from B]의 형태가 사용됐고 ‘이 규정은 대기업이 직원을 착취하는 것을 막는다’는 의미를 갖습니다.한편 ‘A가 B하는 것을 금지하다’는 의미를 전달하기 위해 사용되는 동사는 ban과 forbid가 있습니다. [ban A from B]는 ‘A가 B하는 것을 금지하다’라는 의미를 전달하고, 이 형태가 사용된 예로는 The lawmakers banned them from being used as a means of payment가 있습니다. 이 문장은 ‘입법자들은 그것들이 지불 수단으로 사용되는 것을 막았다’는 의미를 가지고 있습니다.[forbid A from B] 또한 비슷한 의미를 전달할 때 사용됩니다. Mina forbade him from mentioning the subject라는 문장은 ‘미나는 그가 그 주제를 언급하는 것을 금했다’는 의미를 갖습니다.