조동사 do를 삽입할 때 생략된 동사구가 과거에 일어난 사건이라면 do의 과거형인 did를, 현재 일어나는 사건인데 주어가 3인칭 단수일 때는 does를 사용합니다.

Because deaf children are unable to hear speech, they do not acquire spoken languages as hearing children do. However, deaf children who are exposed to sign language learn it in stages parallel to those of hearing children learning spoken languages. Sign languages are human languages that do not use sounds to express meanings. Instead, sign languages are visual-gestural systems that use hand, body, and facial gestures as the forms used to represent words. Sign languages are fully developed languages, and signers can create and comprehend unlimited numbers of new sentences, just as speakers of spoken languages do.



Victoria Fromkin 외 2인의 《An Introduction to Language》 중에서



< 해설 >

한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수

청각 장애가 있는 아이들은 말소리를 들을 수 없기 때문에 그들은 청각 장애가 없는 아이들과 같은 방식으로 구어를 습득하지 않는다. 하지만 수화 언어(수어)에 노출된 청각 장애가 있는 아이들은 청각 장애가 없는 아이들이 구어를 배우는 습득 단계와 비슷한 단계로 수어를 배운다. 수어는 의미를 전달하는 데 소리를 사용하지 않는 인간의 언어이다. 대신에, 수어는 손, 몸, 그리고 안면 몸짓을 사용하는, 어휘를 표현하는 데 사용되는 형태로서의 시각-몸짓 체계이다. 수어는 완전히 발달한 언어이고, 말소리 언어를 사용하는 화자들과 마찬가지로 수어를 사용하는 사람들도 무한한 수의 새로운 문장들을 만들어내고 이해할 수 있다.인간은 언어를 효율적으로 사용하고자 하는 본능이 있습니다. 그러다 보니 바로 앞에서 사용한 문장이나 담화에서 이미 언급된 동사구를 그대로 반복해 사용하는 것을 의도적으로 피하려고 합니다. 이를 피하는 대표적인 방법은 동사구를 생략하는 것입니다. 본문의 they do not acquire spoken languages as hearing children do는 원래 they do not acquire spoken languages as hearing children acquire spoken languages라는 문장에서 도출된 것입니다. 이 문장에서 acquire spoken languages라는 동사구가 반복되기 때문에 단조로움을 피하고 언어를 효율적으로 사용하기 위해 동사구를 생략하고 조동사 do를 삽입한 것입니다. 비슷한 예가 바로 본문의 맨 마지막에 있는 just as speakers of spoken languages do입니다. 여기에서도 do는 앞에 언급된 동사구가 생략됐다는 것을 알려줍니다. 바로 앞의 문장에 있는 동사구 create and comprehend unlimited numbers of new sentences가 생략된 것입니다. 단, 조심해야 할 것은 생략하고자 하는 동사구 앞에 이미 do, can, might, will 등과 같은 조동사가 있는 경우에는 동사구 생략 후에 do의 삽입이 별도로 이루어지지 않는다는 점입니다. I like this present, and my wife will, too라는 문장은 I like this present, and my wife will like this present, too라는 문장에서 반복된 동사구 like this present가 생략됐습니다. 생략된 동사구 앞에 will이라는 조동사가 있기 때문에 별도로 do가 삽입되지 않았습니다. 또한, I like Mary, but Tom does not의 경우, 이 문장은 I like Mary, but Tom does not like Mary라는 문장에서 동사구 like Mary가 생략된 것입니다. 그런데 이미 조동사 does가 생략된 동사구 앞에 있기 때문에 별도로 do의 삽입이 일어나지 않은 것입니다. 조동사 do 삽입과 관련해 한 가지 더 주의해야 할 점이 있습니다. 바로 생략된 동사구가 과거에 일어난 사건이라면 do의 과거형인 did를, 현재 일어나는 사건인데 주어가 3인칭 단수일 때는 does를 사용한다는 것입니다.