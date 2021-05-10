조동사 do를 삽입할 때 생략된 동사구가 과거에 일어난 사건이라면 do의 과거형인 did를, 현재 일어나는 사건인데 주어가 3인칭 단수일 때는 does를 사용합니다.
사진=AFP
Because deaf children are unable to hear speech, they do not acquire spoken languages as hearing children do. However, deaf children who are exposed to sign language learn it in stages parallel to those of hearing children learning spoken languages. Sign languages are human languages that do not use sounds to express meanings. Instead, sign languages are visual-gestural systems that use hand, body, and facial gestures as the forms used to represent words. Sign languages are fully developed languages, and signers can create and comprehend unlimited numbers of new sentences, just as speakers of spoken languages do.청각 장애가 있는 아이들은 말소리를 들을 수 없기 때문에 그들은 청각 장애가 없는 아이들과 같은 방식으로 구어를 습득하지 않는다. 하지만 수화 언어(수어)에 노출된 청각 장애가 있는 아이들은 청각 장애가 없는 아이들이 구어를 배우는 습득 단계와 비슷한 단계로 수어를 배운다. 수어는 의미를 전달하는 데 소리를 사용하지 않는 인간의 언어이다. 대신에, 수어는 손, 몸, 그리고 안면 몸짓을 사용하는, 어휘를 표현하는 데 사용되는 형태로서의 시각-몸짓 체계이다. 수어는 완전히 발달한 언어이고, 말소리 언어를 사용하는 화자들과 마찬가지로 수어를 사용하는 사람들도 무한한 수의 새로운 문장들을 만들어내고 이해할 수 있다.
Victoria Fromkin 외 2인의 《An Introduction to Language》 중에서
< 해설 >
한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수
ⓒ 한경닷컴, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지