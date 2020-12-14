on the beat라는 표현은 기본적으로 '박자가 맞는',

오 헨리

The policeman on the beat moved up the avenue impressively, The impressiveness was habitual and not for show, for spectators were few. The time was barely 10 o’ clock at night, but chilly gusts of wind with a taste of rain in them had well nigh depeopled the streets. Trying doors as he went, twirling his club with many intricate and artful movements, turning now and then to cast his watchful eye adown the pacific thoroughfare, the officer, with his stalwart form and slight swagger, made a fine picture of a guardian of the peace. The vicinity was one that kept early hours. Now and then you might see the lights of a cigar store or of an all-night lunch counter; but the majority of the doors belonged to business places that had long since been closed. When about midway of a certain block the policeman suddenly slowed his walk. In the doorway of a darkened hardware store a man leaned, with an unlighted cigar in his mouth. As the policeman walked up to him the man spoke up quickly. 오 헨리 《20년 후》



Words & Phrases

순찰 중인 경관 한 명이 한길을 따라 당당하게 걸어갔다. 그의 당당한 걸음걸이는, 거리를 지나는 행인이 거의 없는 것으로 보아 겉치레라기보다는 오히려 그의 습관처럼 보였다. 이제 겨우 밤 10시밖에 안 되었지만, 비를 동반한 살을 에는 듯한 강풍 때문인지 한길에는 사람들의 모습이 거의 보이지 않았다. 딱 벌어진 체격의 그 경관은 능숙하고 익숙한 솜씨로 경찰봉을 빙빙 휘두르기도 하고, 때로는 한적한 거리를 향해 의심의 눈초리를 보내기도 하면서 집집마다 문단속이 잘 되어 있는지 확인하며 순찰을 하고 있었다. 그의 그러한 모습은 마치 평화의 수호자를 그린 멋진 한 폭의 그림 같았다. 인근에 사는 사람들은 일찍 자고 일찍 일어났다. 간혹 담배 가게나, 24시간 영업을 하는 간이식당의 불빛이 보이는 경우도 있었지만, 대부분은 사무실 건물들로 이미 문을 닫은 지 오래였다. 경관은 어떤 블록의 중간쯤에 이르자 갑자기 발걸음을 늦추었다. 한 사나이가 불이 꺼진 철물점 문간에서 불을 붙이지 않은 담배를 입에 물고 서 있었기 때문이다. 경관이 그 사내에게 다가가자 사내는 재빨리 말을 걸었다.on the beat라는 표현은 기본적으로 ‘박자가 맞는’, ‘상태가 좋아지는’이란 뜻입니다. 하지만 여기서처럼 the policeman on the beat라고 하면, ‘순찰 중인 경관’을 뜻하는 말이 됩니다. 참고로 patrolman on the beat 혹은 cop on the beat라고 해도 같은 뜻인데, 제가 늘 말씀드리지만 단어는 예문 속에서 익히지 않으면 아무런 소용이 없습니다.chilly gusts of wind는 우리말로 ‘살을 에는 듯한 바람’ 정도로 해석하면 좋을 것 같습니다. gust란 단어는 ‘돌풍’이란 뜻이라 a violent gust of wind는 ‘휙 부는 심한 돌풍’이란 뜻이고, a gust of desert sand는 ‘휘몰아치는 사막의 모랫바람’이란 뜻이랍니다. 하지만 이 단어에 ‘폭발’이라는 뜻도 있어 a gust of passion은 ‘솟구치는 열정’이란 뜻이고, a gust of laughter는 우리말 ‘폭소’에 해당하는 표현이라고 생각하면 됩니다.끝으로 well nigh depeopled the streets라는 표현을 살펴보고 싶은데, 우선 well nigh란 단어는 ‘거의’란 의미로 well nigh impossible은 ‘거의 불가능한’이란 뜻이랍니다. 그리고 depeople은 ‘~의 주민을 줄이다’라는 뜻인데, 우리가 ‘사람’이라고만 외웠던 people이 동사로 ‘살다’ 혹은 ‘~로 가득 채우다’라는 뜻도 있기 때문입니다. 그래서 a heavily peopled region은 ‘인구 밀도가 높은 지역’이란 뜻이고, a jungle peopled with multicolored butterflies는 ‘알록달록한 나비들이 가득한 밀림’이란 뜻이랍니다.기본적으로 거의 모든 명사는 동사로 활용할 수 있기 때문에 단어가 문장 속에서 누구랑 쓰이고, 어떻게 쓰이는지 반드시 꼼꼼히 공부해야 합니다. 수박의 겉을 아무리 열심히 핥아도 수박의 참맛은 느낄 수 없을 테니까요.