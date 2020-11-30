LG그룹의 '계열분리'...영어표현 두가지는?

[경제뉴스 English]
보통은 split off...hive off라는 표현도 사용
▶구광모 회장이 이끄는 LG그룹이 내년 5월 5개 계열사(five units)를 분리합니다. 계열 분리를 영어로 split off라고 하지만 hive off라는 표현도 씁니다. 양봉 농가에서 꿀벌을 분봉할 때(hive off) 처럼요. carve out이라는 표현도 있네요. 지주사(holding company)인 ㈜LG는 최근 이사회(board meeting)를 열어 계열 분리안을 승인했습니다. 분리 계획은 내년 3월 주주총회(general shareholder meeting)에서 확정될 예정입니다(will be finalized).
-더 자세한 영어원문은 LG to hive off trading, four other units into new group(https://www.kedglobal.com/newsView/ked202011260009)▶South Korea’s leading drama production house Studio Dragon Corp. is in the market limelight as it readies to reenter the Chinese market alongside the upcoming release of its latest drama series Sweet Home.
긴 문장은 끊어서 이해하는 게 좋습니다. ‘스튜디오 드래곤이 시장의 이목을 끌고 있네. 중국 시장에 다시 진출하려고 준비하고 있고, 스위트 홈이라는 연작 드라마 발표도 앞두고 있으니 그렇구나.’ 이렇게 말이죠.
-더 자세한 영어원문은 Studio Dragon turns heads on promising outlook (https://www.kedglobal.com/newsView/ked202011270002)
▶반도체 수탁생산(foundry) 분야의 패키징 기술을 놓고 삼성전자와 대만 TSMC가 치열한 경쟁을 벌일 전망입니다(likely to be locked in fierce competition). 세계 1위를 차지하기 위한 격전지(battleground for global foundry leaders)가 초미세 공정에서 패키징 분야로 확대되고 있습니다(shifting from ultra-fine processing to packaging). 삼성전자가 패키징 업계 선두에 설 수 있을지(at the forefront of the packaging industry) 주목됩니다.
- 더 자세한 영어원문은 Samsung foundry ramps up chip packaging to compete against TSMC (https://www.kedglobal.com/newsView/ked202011300001)
공태윤 기자 trues@hankyung.com
공태윤 기자 trues@hankyung.com
