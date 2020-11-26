'2600선 뚫은 한국증시 전망' 영어로 어떻게

[경제뉴스 English]
-더 자세한 영어원문은 Seoul shares break through 2,600 to hit record close (kedglobal.com)
▶외화예금(Foreign currency deposits) 규모가 사상 최대치(hit record-high)를 기록했다는 소식입니다. 최근 원화 대비 주요국 화폐 환율이 약세를 보이면서 '헐값에 사두자(rushed to buy foreign currencies at a bargain)'는 투자심리 때문이라는 분석입니다. 여기에 대외무역(offshore trading activities)이 회복세를 보인것도 달러예금 증가세를 키운 요인이라고 전문가는 말합니다.
-더 자세한 영어원문은 S. Korea's foreign currency deposits hit record-high on weaker dollar (kedglobal.com)
▶올해 기업들이 코로나19로 자금난에 처할 기업이 속출할 것으로 전망했지만, 증시활황과 풍부해진 유동성으로 증자(the rights offerings)와 채권발행 등으로 사상 최대 규모의 자금을 끌어모으고 있다고 합니다. 전문가들은 내년에도 채권 발행은 다소 둔화(a slowdown in bond issues)될수 있지만, IPO와 유상증자 등 직접금융 수요(demand for IPOs and capital increases)는 계속될 것으로 전망하고 있습니다.
-더 자세한 영어원문은 S.Korea's share issues expected to hit fresh high of $17 bn by year-end (kedglobal.com)
