, 특별점검 마친 A330 시험 비행 실시대한항공은 11월 7일(월) 오후 특별 정밀점검이 완료된 A330 항공기의 시험비행을 실시했다고 밝혔다. 이 날 우기홍 대한항공 사장은 유관부서 임원들과 함께 A330 기종의 점검 현장을 함께 살펴 보았으며, 직접 A330 시험비행에도 동행했다.대한항공은 지난 11월 1일부터 가용한 정비 인력을 동원해 A330 항공기 24대에 대한 ▲엔진 ▲전자·전기장비 ▲기체 중요부위 등에 대한 정밀점검을 진행하고 있으며, 조속한 시일 내에 완벽히 점검을 마무리해 안전 우려를 불식시킨다는 계획이다.