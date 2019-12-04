[특별기고] 인도·태평양 역내 한·미 협력 확대해야

경제발전 롤모델로 신뢰받는 韓

美 인도·태평양 전략에 힘 더해

개방적 투자·공정무역 증진하길



해리 해리스 < 주한 미국대사 >

한국은 지난주 제3회 한·아세안 특별정상회의를 열어 아세안과 세 번의 특별정상회의를 개최한 첫 국가가 됐다. 이 같은 특별한 영예는 우연이 아니다. 한국은 오랫동안 아세안에서 중요한 역할을 해왔다.한국 정부는 2017년 11월 남아시아 및 동남아시아에 중점을 둔 신남방정책을 발표해 그동안의 노력을 이어갈 것을 분명히 했다. 지난주 문재인 대통령이 부산에서 아세안 정상회의를 개최한 것은 한국이 이제 지역에서 더 큰 리더십을 발휘할 준비가 돼 있음을 확인시켜준다. 미국 정부는 이런 한국의 구상에 찬사를 보내며, 인도·태평양 지역에서 상호 공동의 목표를 증진시키기 위해 한국과 함께 협력할 준비가 돼 있다.한국의 급속한 경제 발전은 널리 알려져 있고 세계의 귀감이 되고 있다. 이 같은 발전은 여러 요인에서 기인하는데, 특히 한국이 훌륭한 국정운영 체제(governance)의 근간이 되는 재산권과 법치를 확립하고 지식재산권 보호, 투명한 과세, 기업하기 좋은 환경 등을 구현한 것을 꼽을 수 있다. 이 같은 좋은 거버넌스 도입으로 한국의 거대 기업들이 등장했다. 삼성, 현대자동차, SK, LG, 롯데 등은 탁월성을 추구하는 굳은 의지로 누구에게나 인정받는 글로벌 선도 기업이 됐다.한국이 인도·태평양 지역에서 파트너 국가들과 함께 경제적 성공에 이르는 비결을 나누고자 하는 지금, 미국의 인도·태평양 전략과 협력한다면 엄청난 시너지 창출의 기회를 얻을 수 있다. 한·미 동맹이 공통의 가치, 상호 존중 및 신뢰를 기반으로 형성된 것처럼 인도·태평양 지역에서의 양국 협력 역시 마찬가지다.개발 원조 분야에서 미국은 광범위하고 풍부한 경험을 쌓아왔다. 한국은 급속한 경제 발전의 롤모델로 신뢰를 확보하고 있다. 양국은 이런 강점을 활용해 개방적 투자 환경과 자유롭고 공정한 상호 무역을 촉진하는 ‘자유롭고 열려 있는 인도·태평양 지역’을 만들기 위해 협력할 수 있다. 한·미 간 협력을 통해 역내 국가 및 기업들이 투명성과 함께 좋은 거버넌스 기준을 준수하고 해상에서의 항행의 자유와 법치 원칙을 증진시키도록 도울 수 있다. 다른 국가들과 협력해 이 같은 노력을 함께할 수 있다면 아시아 전역에서 또 한 번 경제적 성취의 바람을 일으킬 수 있다.지난달 4일 나는 한국과 미국의 민간 지도자 14명으로 구성된 대표단을 이끌고 태국 방콕에서 열린 인도·태평양 비즈니스 포럼에 참여하는 영광을 누렸다. 포럼에는 미국과 인도·태평양 지역에서 온 기업 및 정부 지도자 1000여 명이 참석해 역내 파트너십을 어떻게 발전시켜 나갈지 논의했다. 우리는 한국 정부의 고위 관계자들과 함께 높은 수준에서 투자 규범, 투명성, 법치, 민간 주도 경제개발 등의 가치를 증진할 수 있는 방안을 모색했다.미국은 2017년 1월 이후 인도·태평양 지역에 29억달러 이상을 투자해 인도·태평양 전략의 3대 우선 분야인 사회기반시설, 에너지, 디지털 경제를 지원해왔다. 미국의 구상은 이 지역 국가들이 명확한 규범과 규칙, 탄탄한 계획을 통해 고품질의 지속 가능하고 투명한 투자를 유치할 수 있도록 돕는 것이다. 지금은 효과가 입증된 모델과 함께 한국과 미국을 세계에 도움이 되는 국가로 만든 각각의 방법을 활용해 더 많은 일을 함께해 나갈 수 있는 적기다.요약하면 미국은 태평양 국가이며 인도·태평양 지역에서 미국의 유산은 파트너십에 있다는 점이다. 이는 정부뿐만 아니라 기업, 교육기관, 시민·사회단체를 통한 파트너십이다.미국은 한국 정부와 기업, 국민과 파트너십을 강화해 모든 국가가 독립적인 주권국가로서 공동 번영하는 자유롭고 열린 인도·태평양 지역을 건설하기를 고대한다. 안보 분야에서 ‘함께 가는(We go together)’ 것처럼 경제, 무역, 개발 분야에서도 우리는 ‘함께 갈’ 것이다.Last week the Republic of Korea hosted its third special summit with ASEAN, making it the first nation ever to do so. This distinction is no coincidence. For many years South Korea has played an important role with ASEAN. In November 2017, the Moon Administration announced its intention to build on that legacy with its New Southern Policy initiative focusing on South and Southeast Asia. President Moon’s hosting of this week’s ASEAN summit in Busan confirms the ROK is poised to play an even greater leadership role in the region. The United States government commends this initiative and stands ready to partner with South Korea to advance our shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region.The story of South Korea’s rapid economic development is well known and serves as a model around the world. Many factors contributed to that development, including Korea’s adoption of the core elements of good governance that go hand-in-hand with innovation, such as property rights, rule-of-law, intellectual property protections, transparent taxes, and improved ease of doing business. It was from this good governance mix that Korea’s corporate titans emerged. Samsung, Hyundai, SK, LG, Lotte, and many more are global leaders and household names recognized around the world for their commitment to excellence. Now, as the ROK embarks on sharing its recipe for economic excellence and success with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the opportunities for synergistic cooperation and collaboration with our Indo-Pacific Strategy are enormous. Just as our bilateral Alliance is built on a foundation of shared values, mutual respect, and trust, our collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region can be as well.By leveraging the United States’ deep and rich experience in development assistance with the ROK’s proven credibility as a role model for rapid economic transformation, we can work together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific that fosters open investment environments and free, fair, and reciprocal trade. Working together, we can assist governments and companies throughout the region adopt and adhere to policies and standards that are transparent, promote good governance, and advance the rule of law and freedom of the seas. If we follow through on these joint efforts, in collaboration with others, we can launch another wave of economic success across Asia.I had the honor of leading a delegation comprised of fourteen private sector leaders from Seoul –American and South Korean – to Bangkok on November 4 to the Indo-Pacific Business Forum. We were joined by close to 1,000 business and government leaders from the United States and across the Indo-Pacific to explore how we can expand partnerships in the region. Together with senior ROK government officials, we identified ways to collectively promote the value of high-standard investment, transparency, rule of law, and private-sector-led economic development.Since January 2017, the United States has invested more than $2.9 billion in the Indo-Pacific region to support infrastructure, energy, and the digital economy – the three priority sectors under our Indo-Pacific Strategy. Our initiatives help countries attract high-quality, sustainable, and transparent investment through clear rules and regulations and strong project preparation.The time is right to do more together, using a model that has stood the test of time and a formula that has made America and South Korea forces for good in the world.The bottom line is this: America is a Pacific nation and our legacy in the Indo-Pacific is one of partnership – and not just through our government, but also through our companies, our educational institutions, and our civil society organizations. We look forward to enhancing our partnership with the South Korean government, South Korean companies, and the South Korean people to work together to create a free and open Indo-Pacific in which all countries prosper side by side as sovereign, independent states. Just as “we go together” in the security arena, so, too, do we go together in economics, trade, and development.