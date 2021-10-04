help의 경우 명사로 사용될 수도 있고 동사로 사용될 수도 있습니다. help가 동사로 사용될 때에는 'A가 B하는 것을 돕다'의 의미로 사용될 수 있는데, 이때는 [help A (to) B]라는 형태를 갖습니다.

Parent-child conflict provides an opportunity to convey the moral principles that might guide social life. Parents’ discipline often involves instructing children in morally and socially acceptable behavior. When parents intervene in disputes between their children, they tend to address the child who has violated the siblings’ rights or welfare, they support moral principles, and children tend to adhere to those principles. Children also play a role in developing the principles that will help them get along with others. The resolution of young children’s property disputes reflects the priority of owners to control their belongings.



-《The Cambridge Encyclopedia of Child Development》 중에서-



해설

박동우 한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수

부모와 아이 간 갈등은 사회적 삶으로 인도해주는 도덕적 원칙을 알려주는 기회를 제공한다. 부모의 훈육은 흔히 아이에게 도덕적으로, 사회적으로 받아들여질 수 있는 행동을 알려주는 것을 수반한다. 부모가 아이들 사이의 논쟁에 끼어들 때 부모는 형제·자매의 권리나 복지를 침해한 아이에게 말을 하는 경향이 있고, 도덕적 원칙에 힘을 실으며, 아이들은 그러한 원칙을 따르는 경향이 있다. 아이들은 또한 그들이 다른 이들과 잘 지내게끔 도와주는 원칙을 발전시키는 역할을 한다. 어린 아이들의 소유물 논쟁의 해결은 주인이 자신의 소유물을 갖는 우선권을 반영한다.영어에서는 하나의 어휘가 다양한 품사로 사용되는 경우가 빈번히 있습니다. 예를 들어 help의 경우 명사로 사용될 수도 있고 동사로 사용될 수도 있습니다. help가 동사로 사용될 때에는 ‘A가 B하는 것을 돕다’의 의미로 사용될 수 있는데, 이때는 [help A (to) B]라는 형태를 갖습니다(여기서 B는 동사). 본문에 있는 문장 중 children also play a role in developing the principles that will help them get along with others가 이를 보여줍니다. 여기서 help 다음에 목적어 them이 나왔고, 동사원형인 get이 나왔습니다. 하지만 동사 원형 대신 [to+동사원형]의 형태가 올 수 있습니다.또 다른 예를 들어보면, I helped her carry her cases up the stairs 또는 I helped her to carry her cases up the stairs에서처럼 help 뒤의 목적어 다음에 동사원형 또는 [to+동사원형]이 올 수 있습니다. 하지만 목적어 다음에 [동사+ing]의 형태는 절대 사용할 수 없습니다. 그러므로 I helped her carrying her cases up the stairs라고 하면 비문법적인 문장이 됩니다.본문에 있는 help와 비슷하게 [동사+목적어+동사원형]의 형태로 사용되는 동사로는 have, make, let, hear, see, feel 등이 있습니다. [have/make/let+목적어+동사원형]은 ‘목적어가 …하게 하다’라는 의미를 전달하며, 이러한 부류의 동사를 사역동사라고 합니다. 예를 들어 I had my younger brother take my suitcase to my room에서 had는 사역동사이며 ‘나는 남동생에게 나의 서류 가방을 내 방에 갖다놓게 했다’는 의미를 갖습니다. 이때 take 대신 to take 또는 taking을 사용하면 비문법적인 문장이 됩니다. 반면, [hear/see/feel+목적어+동사원형]은 ‘목적어가 …하는 것을 듣다/보다/느끼다’는 의미를 갖습니다. 이러한 구조로 사용되며 사람의 인지나 지각과 관련된 의미를 갖는 동사 부류를 지각동사라고 합니다. 예를 들어 I heard the boys talk about it는 ‘나는 그 소년들이 그것에 대해 이야기하는 것을 들었다’는 의미를 갖습니다. heard의 목적어 the boys 다음에 동사원형이 왔는데, talk 대신 talking을 사용하는 것은 허용되지만 to talk가 사용되면 비문법적인 문장이 됩니다.