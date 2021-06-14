whereas는 '~인 반면에'라는 의미를 지니며, whereas를 포함하는 문장과 연결된 문장을 대조시키고자 할 때 사용됩니다. 의미와 용법이 whereas와 완전히 동일하지는 않지만, 두 문장을 대조시킬 때 사용되는 또 다른 접속사로는 while이 있습니다.

Archaeology is the study of history as written not with ink on paper but with the debris of human activity found where it fell. Whereas historians read the written records of our ancestors, archaeologists read the material record, either to augment the historic one or to reconstruct prehistory when there is no written record. As with the historic record, the archaeological record is often prejudiced by accidental survival, biased sources, and skewed representations of certain materials. Of course, both historic and material records from the past may carry inadvertent meaning.



-Harrison Eiteljorg Ⅱ의 《Computing for Archaeologists》 중에서



< 해설 >

한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수

고고학은 종이에 잉크로 쓰인 역사가 아니라 인간 행동의 잔해가 있는 곳에서 발견되는 것들에서 역사를 연구하는 학문이다. 역사가들은 우리 선조의 글로 표현된 기록을 읽지만, 고고학자들은 역사적 기록을 늘리거나 글로 표현된 기록이 없는 선사시대를 재현하기 위해 물질적인 기록을 읽는다. 역사적 기록과 마찬가지로 고고학적 기록은 특정 자료의 우연한 생존, 편향된 출처, 왜곡된 묘사로 인해 종종 편견을 갖게 된다. 물론 과거의 역사적 기록과 물질적 기록은 모두 의도치 않은 의미를 지닐 수 있다.접속사는 단어와 단어, 구절과 구절, 문장과 문장을 이어주는 역할을 하는 문장 성분을 일컫습니다. 접속사를 포함하는 본문의 예로는 whereas historians read the written records of our ancestors가 있습니다. whereas는 ‘~인 반면에’라는 의미를 지니며, whereas를 포함하는 문장과 연결된 문장을 대조시키고자 할 때 사용됩니다. 역사가들은 우리 선조의 글로 표현된 기록을 읽는다는 것과 (그 다음에 뒤따르는 문장인) 고고학자들은 물질적 기록을 읽는다는 것을 대조하기 위해 whereas가 사용된 것입니다. 의미와 용법이 whereas와 완전히 동일하지는 않지만, 두 문장을 대조시킬 때 사용되는 또 다른 접속사로는 while이 있습니다. The political situation has been getting worse, while the economic situation has been steady라는 문장은 ‘정치 상황은 악화되고 있는 반면 경제 상황은 안정적이다’라는 의미를 갖는데, while로 연결된 두 문장이 서로 대조를 이루고 있습니다.접속사 중에서 반드시 쌍을 이루며 사용되는 접속사가 있는데, 이를 상관접속사라고 합니다. 본문에 사용된 예로는 either to augment the historic one or to reconstruct prehistory when there is no written record가 있습니다. 여기에서 [either A or B]라는 접속사가 사용되었는데, 이는 ‘A이거나 B’라는 의미를 갖습니다. either가 두 요소를 연결하는 접속사로 사용될 때에는 반드시 or를 동반하게 됩니다. 본문의 both historic and material records에 사용된 [both A and B]는 ‘A와 B 둘 다’라는 의미를 갖습니다. 본문에는 없지만 자주 사용되는 상관 접속사로는 [neither A nor B]가 있습니다. 이는 ‘A도 B도 아닌’이라는 의미를 가집니다. neither가 접속사로 사용되어 두 요소를 연결할 때에는 반드시 nor가 동반됩니다. 예를 들어, He neither smiled at me nor looked at me라고 하면 ‘그는 나에게 미소를 짓지도 않았고 나를 쳐다보지도 않았다’라는 의미를 전달하게 됩니다.