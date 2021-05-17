관계사 where가 들어간 예를 들어보면, the town where I was born은 '이 세상에 존재하는 수많은 마을 중 내가 태어난 마을'이라는 의미를 가지게 됩니다. 즉, 관계절 where I was born은 앞의 명사 town의 범위를 제한하는 역할을 합니다.

In an increasingly global economy, where barriers to trade and financial flows among nations have been lowered since the early 1970s, policy-makers must be ever vigilant in ensuring that their country’s balance of payments and exchange rate evolve in ways that create the possibility of expanded and sustained economic growth and development. In modern economies linked by virtually instantaneous and twenty-four-hour flows among the world’s financial markets in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Toronto, and New York, disequilibrium situations that are not corrected can lead to severe crises over the longer term.



James M. Cypher 외 1인 《The Process of Economic Development》 중에서



한국방송통신대학 영어영문학과 교수

점점 더 세계화되어 가는 경제는 1970년대 초 이래로 국가 간 무역과 금융 흐름에 대한 장벽이 계속 낮아지는 특성을 보이는데, 이러한 경제에서 정책입안자들은 자기 나라의 국제수지 및 환율이 경제 성장의 확장 및 지속, 그리고 발전의 가능성을 높이는 방식으로 진화하는 것을 보장하는 데 있어 조금도 방심하지 말아야 한다. 런던, 파리, 프랑크푸르트, 도쿄, 홍콩, 서울, 시드니, 멕시코시티, 부에노스아이레스, 토론토, 그리고 뉴욕 사이에 사실상 즉각적이며 24시간 흐름으로 연결되어 있는 현대 경제에서 불균형적인 상황이 바로잡히지 않으면 이는 장기간에 걸쳐 심각한 위기를 초래할 수 있다.which, who, where, that 등과 같은 관계사로 시작되는 관계절은 바로 앞에 위치한 명사(구)의 범위를 제한하며 수식하는 경우가 많습니다. 본문의 disequilibrium situations that are not corrected can lead to severe crises over the longer term을 보죠. 여기서 that은 명사를 뒤에서 수식하는 관계절의 관계사로 사용되었습니다. 즉, disequilibrium situations를 that are not corrected가 수식하고 있습니다. 또한 [...] evolve in ways that create the possibility of expanded and sustained economic growth and development에서도 ‘방식’이라고 해석되는 ways를 that create the possibility of expanded and sustained economic growth and development가 수식하고 있습니다.관계사 where가 들어간 예를 들어보면, the town where I was born은 ‘이 세상에 존재하는 수많은 마을 중 내가 태어난 마을’이라는 의미를 가지게 됩니다. 즉, 관계절 where I was born은 앞의 명사 town의 범위를 제한하는 역할을 합니다. 하지만 명사와 관계절 사이에 콤마(,)가 위치하게 되면 아주 미묘한 의미 차이를 야기합니다. 본문에 있는 문장으로 예를 들어보도록 하죠.In an increasingly global economy, where barriers to trade and financial flows among nations have been lowered since the early 1970s에서, 명사구인 an increasingly global economy가 있고, 이후에 where로 시작하는 관계절이 나오고 있습니다. 여기서 주목해야 할 점은 이 둘 사이에는 콤마가 존재한다는 것입니다. 이때는 관계절이 앞에 있는 명사의 범위를 제한하지 않습니다. 즉, ‘점점 더 세계화되고 있는 수많은 경제 중, 1970년대 초부터 국가 간 무역과 금융 흐름에 대한 장벽이 낮아지는 경제에서’라는 의미를 갖는 것이 아닙니다. 대신, 콤마 뒤의 관계절은 바로 앞에 나오는 명사를 부가 설명하는 역할을 합니다. 즉, ‘점점 더 세계화되어 가는 경제는 1970년대 초부터 국가 간 무역과 금융 흐름에 대한 장벽이 계속 낮아진 특성을 보이는데, 이러한 경제에서...’라고 해석하는 것이 적절합니다. 비슷한 예를 들어보도록 하겠습니다. That happened in 2002, when I was still young이라는 문장에서 when으로 시작하는 관계절은 2002년을 부연 설명하는 역할을 합니다. 그렇기 때문에 이 문장은 ‘그 일이 2002년에 일어났는데, 그때 당시 나는 여전히 어렸다’는 의미를 갖습니다.