2020.3.19(목) 정유/화학 뉴스
▶️ 3/19(목)
[주요 뉴스]
韓 정유사, 중동 유가 하락에 美 원유 수입 20% 감소할 듯(글로벌이코노믹)
현대차(73,000 -0.68%), 체코 공장에서 생산한 코나 전기차 유럽 공급 시작(글로벌이코노믹)
SK(122,000 -1.61%)종합화학 독한 변신 "특별해야 생존한다"(매일경제)
China increases export tax rebates for petrochemicals(ArgusMedia)
S.Korea's LG(51,400 +1.18%) Chem operates naphtha crackers at full capacity(Reuters)
Petchems start altering turnaround schedules amid coronavirus(ICIS)
Several auto firms to cease N American production amid coronavirus(ICIS)
Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Production As Prices Crash(OilPrice)
Rising freight rates undermine benefits of crude price cuts for Asia(S&P Global)
Historic slide in oil could cost energy industry thousands of jobs(CNBC)
