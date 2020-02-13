[메리츠종금증권(3,660 -0.54%) 정유/화학 노우호]
Daily _2020.2.13(목)
▶️ 2/12 기준
[국제유가]
WTI 51.2$/bbl(+2.5% d-d), dubai 54.1$/bbl(+1.9% d-d)
[화학 Daily 가격]
LPG 400$/ton(+2.6% d-d)
나프타 492$/ton(+1.7% d-d)
에틸렌 740$/ton(-3.9% d-d)
프로필렌 765$/ton(전일동일)
부타디엔 860$/ton(-1.1% d-d)
벤젠 653$/ton(+1.1% d-d)
HDPE 830$/ton(-1.2% d-d)
LDPE 880$/ton(변동없음)
LLDPE 820$/ton(-1.1% d-d)
PP 890$/ton(-1.1% d-d)
P-X 717$/ton(+0.6% d-d)
PTA 575$/ton(변동없음)
MEG(9,340 -0.64%) 523$/ton(-1.3% d-d)
SM(34,200 -0.15%) 795$/ton(-0.9% d-d)
[화학 스프레드 스팟 / 래깅]
에틸렌 248$/ton(-13.3% d-d) / 251$/ton(-16.4% d-d)
프로필렌 273$/ton(-2.8% d-d) / 284$/ton(+2.8% d-d)
HDPE 338$/ton(-5.1% d-d) / 341$/ton(-7.9% d-d)
PP 398$/ton(-4.3% d-d) / 401$/ton(-6.8% d-d)
[태양(8,040 +0.75%)광]
폴리실리콘 7.1$/kg(전주 동일)
Wafer 0.16$/kg(전주 동일)
Cell 0.07$/kg(전주 동일)
모듈 0.18$/kg(전주 동일)
