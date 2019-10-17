[메리츠종금증권(4,865 -0.92%) 정유/화학 노우호]
Daily _2019.10.17(목)
▶️10/16 기준
[국제유가]
WTI 53.4$/bbl(+1.0% d-d), Dubai 57.1$/bbl(-3.9% d-d)
LS(48,350 +0.31%)FO 69.6$/bbl(+3.0% d-d)
[화학 Daily 가격]
LPG 440$/ton(-0.6% d-d)
에틸렌 740$/ton(변동없음)
프로필렌 900$/ton(변동없음)
부타디엔 1,150$/ton(변동없음)
벤젠 657$/ton(-0.1% d-d)
HDPE 890$/ton(변동없음)
LDPE 910$/ton(변동없음)
LLDPE 865$/ton(+0.6% d-d)
PP 995$/ton(변동없음)
P-X 776$/ton(-0.6% d-d)
PTA 649$/ton(변동없음)
MEG(9,320 +0.65%) 546$/ton(-2.0% d-d)
SM(36,000 +0.98%) 883$/ton(-3.3% d-d)
[태양(8,820 -1.01%)광]
폴리실리콘 7.61$/kg(전주 동일)
Wafer 0.23$/kg(전주 동일)
Cell 0.10$/kg(-1.0% w-w)
Module 0.20$/kg(-0.5% w-w)
