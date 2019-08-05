진행 : 이경은 앵커
출연 : 변정규 미즈호은행 상무
방송일 : 2019년 8월 5일
Q. 1200돌파. 이같은 원인이 달러 강세로 기인한 것인지 원화 약세로 기인한 것인지 외환시장의 동향은?
- 복합적인 이유들입니다. 이번주들어 환율 상승 모멘텀이 더욱 강해진 상태입니다. 이렇게 환율이 상승 하는 이유는 크게 네가지 정도 이유에 따른 것입니다. 첫번째로, 미중 무역 합의실패가 실망넘어 갈등이 심화된데 대한 실망감에 따라 미국 달러 인덱스가 97선을 넘어서 강세를 보이는 것이 가장 큰 이유입니다. 이같은 미중 분쟁은 글로벌 주식시장에도 좋지 영향을주고 있어 미국 다우지수 등 세계주식시장에 부정적인 영향을 주고 있습니다. 미국 연준의 금리 인하가 주식시장 반등에 상승 재료로 받아들여지지 않은 중요한 원인으로 작용했습니다. 두번째 이유로, 최근 촉발된 한국 일본간 경제분쟁에 따라 한국의 기간산업들의 수출 부진이 계속될 가능성도 크게 영향을 주고 있습니다. 7월달 수출입 동향에서도 수입이 2.7감소한데 그친 반면 수출은 11%나 감소한 것으로 나타났습니다. 일본의 수출 규제 그리고 한국 일본의 경제 보복이 심화될 가능성에 따라 환율 상승 재료로 작용하고 있는 것입니다. 세번째로, 지정학적으로 북한의 연이은 미사일 발사 또한 환율 상승에 영향을 미치고 있습니다. 이같은 북한의 미사일 발사가 외국인들의 원화 보유에 대한 불안감을 조장하고 있는 것은 사실이기 때문에 영향을 주지 않을 수 없는 상황인 것입니다. 네번째로 여기에 더해 앞으로 한국은행이 이미 최근 금리 인하를 단행하였지만 이같은 두가지 이유로 인해 금리를 추가로 내릴수 있지 않을가 하는 우려와 기대감 때문에 더욱 원화 약세 반대로 달러화 강세를 보이고 있는것입니다. 실제로 지난 5월과 6월 1200 상단으로 개입을 통해 강한 영향력 보였던 당국도 현재는 1200선의 저향에 크게 우려하거나 개입하지는 않는 모습으로 보입니다.
Q. 원화 가치가 급박하게 추락하고 있는데 이 흐름 언제까지 이어질 것으로 보시는지?
- 네 현재 미중 무역분쟁이나 한국과 일본의 수출 규제로 촉발된 경제 갈등이 단기간에 진정되거나 해결될 조짐은 쉽지 않을 전망입니다. 미국을 비록한 글로벌 금리 하락하고 있는데 우리나라 채권금리도 당분간 오르지는 않을 전망입니다. 따라서 환율은 당분간 1200선 위에서 형성될 것으로 보입니다. 특히 일본과 북한의 이슈가 더 악화되지 않기를 바라야 겠습니다. 이같은 지정학적 경제 군사적 이슈들이 불거진다면 추가로 오를 수 있는 여지도 있을 것으로 보입니다. 단기적으로 9월 까지 달러-원 환율이 하단 1200을 지지 하면서 1220선을 상단으로 당분간 움직일 것으로 전망합니다. 다만 올해 초 보인 변동성이 없는 장세가 완전히 뒤집어져서 크게 변동성이 많아진 장세이니 만큼 시장 참여자들이나 환율 관계자들께서는 당일의 경제 뉴스에 크게 귀를 기울이시고 투자에 조심을 기하시는 편이 좋으실 것으로 생각됩니다.
Q. USD/KRW FX rate has today climbed over the long believed upper line of 1,200. Kindly explain the reason whether this is coming from KRW devaluation or USD appreciation please?
- This FX rate increase is coming from various reasons. The strength of USD/KRW rate increase is becoming stronger since last week and this week. There’s about 4 main reasons behind this rate ascension. First, US-Sino trade negotiation has not only come up to a halt but most likely expected to result in a bilateral retaliation and a breakdown for at least this fiscal year. The disappointment has sent the DXY dollar index upward of 97 level these days. This dollar strengthening and preference on risk-off sentiment is provoking USD/KRW to be higher for the near future and it is one of the main reasons. Chinese Yuan also briefly rose above USD/CNY 7.1 level this morning and Korean won also has been impact the same way. Secondly, Korea-Japan trade dispute has sent lingering concerns to the Korean economy. Making matters worse, the Korean statistics shown last week revealed July Import was decreased 2.7% while Export fell more than 11% for the same period. This is absolutely an alarming figure and considering how big of the Japanese part companies chipped in as a collaborative efforts, you cannot under-estimate the effect on the future USD/FX foreign exchange. Moreover, the Japanese government even likely to expand the list of embargo in the near future clouds the Korean won prospective for the second half of this year. Third, North Korean missiles are threating the foreign exchange rate as well. Each and every missile launched by North Korea also brings the USD/KRW FX rate to the sky and fly high as well. The never-ending problem here is that even the US government and Mr. Trump even doesn’t consider this a threat nor a breach, so there’s no guarantee this will cease in a matter of time. Fourth, Bank of Korea (BOK) has recently lowered its’ base interest rate 25bp, however, there’s lingering rumor the Central Bank has to lower it again sooner or later to bring its’ faltering economy back. The major difference from couple of months ago is that, interbank trading doesn’t see too much BOK or government initiated intervention nor smoothing operations today compared to May/June when the authorities rigorously defended the level of 1,200.
Q. KRW has been devaluing very fast these days and would like to ask how long if this trend will continue for the foreseeable future? What USD/KRW rage forecast do have for this month?
- US-China trade negotiations or the Japan-Korea economic tensions are issues that doesn’t have a certain period of deadline that could be resolved. So in other words, this can be dragged down a lot longer than expected. On the other hand, global interest rate is falling and Korean govies would be expected to follow the same trend. In this sense, USD/KRW FX rate is expected to work and hover over the 1,200 range. Especially we would hate to watch the Japan trade related issues or North Korean missile launch problem to get bigger and aggravated at all. If these issues get ballooned up, there’s high possibility the FX rate also gets ballooned following the news. The rate for this month (August) is expected to move between 1,200 and 1230 level. This is because the lower range of 1,200, despite only been above for a day, seems to be cemented stronger than people think. The reason is that I do not see any issues that can cause the rate to go down… all the lingering items affecting the FX rate is showing arrows up. However, this is a completely different market volatility compared to the early months of this year. High volatility could shoot and sent the rate upward very quickly so need to watch the market very carefully for the upcoming few months.
(자세한 내용은 방송을 통해 확인하실 수 있습니다)
-----
증시라인 1부(연출:정동영 작가:은빛나)는 매주 월요일~금요일 오전 9시 50분부터 10시 40분까지 생방송으로 진행되며 한국경제TV 홈페이지 케이블TV, 스카이라이프, IPTV(KT 올레TV:180번 SK 브로드밴드:151번 LG U플러스:162번), 유튜브 한국경제TV 채널을 통해 실시간으로 시청하실 수 있습니다.
ⓒ 한국경제TV, 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지
출연 : 변정규 미즈호은행 상무
방송일 : 2019년 8월 5일
Q. 1200돌파. 이같은 원인이 달러 강세로 기인한 것인지 원화 약세로 기인한 것인지 외환시장의 동향은?
- 복합적인 이유들입니다. 이번주들어 환율 상승 모멘텀이 더욱 강해진 상태입니다. 이렇게 환율이 상승 하는 이유는 크게 네가지 정도 이유에 따른 것입니다. 첫번째로, 미중 무역 합의실패가 실망넘어 갈등이 심화된데 대한 실망감에 따라 미국 달러 인덱스가 97선을 넘어서 강세를 보이는 것이 가장 큰 이유입니다. 이같은 미중 분쟁은 글로벌 주식시장에도 좋지 영향을주고 있어 미국 다우지수 등 세계주식시장에 부정적인 영향을 주고 있습니다. 미국 연준의 금리 인하가 주식시장 반등에 상승 재료로 받아들여지지 않은 중요한 원인으로 작용했습니다. 두번째 이유로, 최근 촉발된 한국 일본간 경제분쟁에 따라 한국의 기간산업들의 수출 부진이 계속될 가능성도 크게 영향을 주고 있습니다. 7월달 수출입 동향에서도 수입이 2.7감소한데 그친 반면 수출은 11%나 감소한 것으로 나타났습니다. 일본의 수출 규제 그리고 한국 일본의 경제 보복이 심화될 가능성에 따라 환율 상승 재료로 작용하고 있는 것입니다. 세번째로, 지정학적으로 북한의 연이은 미사일 발사 또한 환율 상승에 영향을 미치고 있습니다. 이같은 북한의 미사일 발사가 외국인들의 원화 보유에 대한 불안감을 조장하고 있는 것은 사실이기 때문에 영향을 주지 않을 수 없는 상황인 것입니다. 네번째로 여기에 더해 앞으로 한국은행이 이미 최근 금리 인하를 단행하였지만 이같은 두가지 이유로 인해 금리를 추가로 내릴수 있지 않을가 하는 우려와 기대감 때문에 더욱 원화 약세 반대로 달러화 강세를 보이고 있는것입니다. 실제로 지난 5월과 6월 1200 상단으로 개입을 통해 강한 영향력 보였던 당국도 현재는 1200선의 저향에 크게 우려하거나 개입하지는 않는 모습으로 보입니다.
Q. 원화 가치가 급박하게 추락하고 있는데 이 흐름 언제까지 이어질 것으로 보시는지?
- 네 현재 미중 무역분쟁이나 한국과 일본의 수출 규제로 촉발된 경제 갈등이 단기간에 진정되거나 해결될 조짐은 쉽지 않을 전망입니다. 미국을 비록한 글로벌 금리 하락하고 있는데 우리나라 채권금리도 당분간 오르지는 않을 전망입니다. 따라서 환율은 당분간 1200선 위에서 형성될 것으로 보입니다. 특히 일본과 북한의 이슈가 더 악화되지 않기를 바라야 겠습니다. 이같은 지정학적 경제 군사적 이슈들이 불거진다면 추가로 오를 수 있는 여지도 있을 것으로 보입니다. 단기적으로 9월 까지 달러-원 환율이 하단 1200을 지지 하면서 1220선을 상단으로 당분간 움직일 것으로 전망합니다. 다만 올해 초 보인 변동성이 없는 장세가 완전히 뒤집어져서 크게 변동성이 많아진 장세이니 만큼 시장 참여자들이나 환율 관계자들께서는 당일의 경제 뉴스에 크게 귀를 기울이시고 투자에 조심을 기하시는 편이 좋으실 것으로 생각됩니다.
Q. USD/KRW FX rate has today climbed over the long believed upper line of 1,200. Kindly explain the reason whether this is coming from KRW devaluation or USD appreciation please?
- This FX rate increase is coming from various reasons. The strength of USD/KRW rate increase is becoming stronger since last week and this week. There’s about 4 main reasons behind this rate ascension. First, US-Sino trade negotiation has not only come up to a halt but most likely expected to result in a bilateral retaliation and a breakdown for at least this fiscal year. The disappointment has sent the DXY dollar index upward of 97 level these days. This dollar strengthening and preference on risk-off sentiment is provoking USD/KRW to be higher for the near future and it is one of the main reasons. Chinese Yuan also briefly rose above USD/CNY 7.1 level this morning and Korean won also has been impact the same way. Secondly, Korea-Japan trade dispute has sent lingering concerns to the Korean economy. Making matters worse, the Korean statistics shown last week revealed July Import was decreased 2.7% while Export fell more than 11% for the same period. This is absolutely an alarming figure and considering how big of the Japanese part companies chipped in as a collaborative efforts, you cannot under-estimate the effect on the future USD/FX foreign exchange. Moreover, the Japanese government even likely to expand the list of embargo in the near future clouds the Korean won prospective for the second half of this year. Third, North Korean missiles are threating the foreign exchange rate as well. Each and every missile launched by North Korea also brings the USD/KRW FX rate to the sky and fly high as well. The never-ending problem here is that even the US government and Mr. Trump even doesn’t consider this a threat nor a breach, so there’s no guarantee this will cease in a matter of time. Fourth, Bank of Korea (BOK) has recently lowered its’ base interest rate 25bp, however, there’s lingering rumor the Central Bank has to lower it again sooner or later to bring its’ faltering economy back. The major difference from couple of months ago is that, interbank trading doesn’t see too much BOK or government initiated intervention nor smoothing operations today compared to May/June when the authorities rigorously defended the level of 1,200.
Q. KRW has been devaluing very fast these days and would like to ask how long if this trend will continue for the foreseeable future? What USD/KRW rage forecast do have for this month?
- US-China trade negotiations or the Japan-Korea economic tensions are issues that doesn’t have a certain period of deadline that could be resolved. So in other words, this can be dragged down a lot longer than expected. On the other hand, global interest rate is falling and Korean govies would be expected to follow the same trend. In this sense, USD/KRW FX rate is expected to work and hover over the 1,200 range. Especially we would hate to watch the Japan trade related issues or North Korean missile launch problem to get bigger and aggravated at all. If these issues get ballooned up, there’s high possibility the FX rate also gets ballooned following the news. The rate for this month (August) is expected to move between 1,200 and 1230 level. This is because the lower range of 1,200, despite only been above for a day, seems to be cemented stronger than people think. The reason is that I do not see any issues that can cause the rate to go down… all the lingering items affecting the FX rate is showing arrows up. However, this is a completely different market volatility compared to the early months of this year. High volatility could shoot and sent the rate upward very quickly so need to watch the market very carefully for the upcoming few months.
(자세한 내용은 방송을 통해 확인하실 수 있습니다)
-----
증시라인 1부(연출:정동영 작가:은빛나)는 매주 월요일~금요일 오전 9시 50분부터 10시 40분까지 생방송으로 진행되며 한국경제TV 홈페이지 케이블TV, 스카이라이프, IPTV(KT 올레TV:180번 SK 브로드밴드:151번 LG U플러스:162번), 유튜브 한국경제TV 채널을 통해 실시간으로 시청하실 수 있습니다.
한국경제TV 핫뉴스
ⓒ 한국경제TV, 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지
ⓒ 한경닷컴, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지