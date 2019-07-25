[index] MSCI 8월 리밸런싱 날짜 조정
파생/ETF 강송철
▶️8월 분기 리밸런싱 적용일 8월 27일 화요일 종가로 변경(기존 8월 28일 종가)
▶️8월 분기 리밸런싱에 맞춰 중국 A주 비중 2차 확대(10%→15%). 사우디 잔여 50% EM 지수 편입. 적용 날짜 조정은 사우디 증시 휴장 스케줄에 따른 매매 편의 위한 것
▶️8월 분기 리뷰(종목 교체) 결과 발표는 한국시간 8월 8일 목요일 아침
MSCI 홈페이지 공지 내용. 컴플라이언스 승인 없이 게재합니다.
----------------
July 24, 2019 at 08:25 PM GMT
THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE MSCI OVERSEAS CHINA STANDARD INDEXES
Sequence number : 00141.OVC
MSCI WILL CHANGE THE AUGUST 2019 QUARTERLY INDEX REVIEW DATES
RE: Announcement dated July 16, 2019
MSCI announced today that it will change key dates for the August 2019 Quarterly
Index Review (QIR) to facilitate the second step of the inclusion of the MSCI
Saudi Arabia Indexes to the MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes.
Specifically, the results of the August 2019 QIR will be implemented as of the
close of August 27, 2019, effective August 28, 2019 (amended from August 29,
2019). MSCI will announce the results of the August 2019 QIR on August 7, 2019
(amended from August 8, 2019).
The changes in the Index Review dates are consistent with the first step of the
inclusion that was implemented as part of the May 2019 Semi-Annual Index Review
(SAIR) and reflects feedback from market participants indicating potential
implementation concerns considering Friday market closure in the Saudi Arabian
equity market.
MSCI Factor, Capped, Thematic and ESG Indexes (Derived Indexes), as well as
custom indexes which rebalance coinciding with the Quarterly Index Review, would
follow the above change in the effective date, with the usual advance
notification period.
Please note that MSCI would still calculate the MSCI Hedged, MSCI Adaptive
Hedged, MSCI FX Hedge and MSCI Global Currency Indexes, based on the WM/Reuters
forward rates, using the regular month-end rebalancing cycle on August 30, 2019.
THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE MSCI OVERSEAS CHINA STANDARD INDEXES
MSCI WILL CHANGE THE AUGUST 2019 QUARTERLY INDEX REVIEW DATES
MSCI Factor, Capped, Thematic and ESG Indexes (Derived Indexes), as well as
