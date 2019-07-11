[넷마블(96,500 +2.55%) 관련/ 인터넷&게임&미디어/ KT(27,800 +0.54%)B증권 이민아]
▶️ 7/10 중국에 출시되어 현재 중국 iOS 매출 10위를 기록 중인 넷마블의 '스톤에이지M(중국명 석기시대M)'은 판호 발급 없이 중국 iOS 시장에 출시된 것으로 파악됩니다.
One exception is Apple’s App Store, which allows foreign companies to distribute their games in China independently. However, 89 percent of Chinese mobile users use a non-iOS phone.
To enter the general Chinese market legally, foreign companies are required to license their games to a Chinese domestic company for distribution. Tencent has licensed ‘Call of Duty’, ‘NBA 2K Online’, and ‘FIFA Online 3’ from American developers for operation in China. As a result, these foreign companies share a part of the game sales with the domestic distributors. (출처: https://bit.ly/2NNlzWD)
▶️ 위 기사에 따르면 iOS는 외국 회사들이 중국 퍼블리셔를 끼지 않고 독자적으로 게임을 출시할 수 있다는 설명인데, 판호 발급 없이도 출시가 가능한지는 불명확합니다.
▶️ 판호 발급 문제를 차치하고 동 게임 일매출을 계산해보면,
중국 시장의 경우 iOS와 안드로이드를 포함해 평균 매출 10위 수준을 기록할 경우 일매출은 약 5~8억원(한국의 5배)으로 추정됩니다. 스톤에이지M은 안드로이드를 제외하고 iOS만(전체의 11% 추정) 출시했기 때문에 일매출은 5~8억원의 11%인 약 0.6~0.9억원 수준일 것으로 추정됩니다.
