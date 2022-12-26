<div class="figure-img"> <img src="https://img.hankyung.com/photo/202212/70500_218789_430.jpg" alt=""애착 느낄 수 있도록 정령에 많은 투자했다""> </div> </figure><p>나인아크 개발, 카카오게임즈가 서비스 예정인 수집형 RPG '에버소울'의 핵심은 유저와 정령 간의 연애 시뮬레이션이다. <br /><br />카카오게임즈는 최근 분당에 위치한 나인아크 본사에서 개발자 인터뷰를 진행했다. 행사에는 김철희 나인아크 PD가 자리해 게임 콘텐츠 시연 및 질의응답 시간을 가졌다.<br /><br />에버소울은 포스트 아포칼립스 세계관과 SF 판타지가 결합된 먼 미래의 지구를 배경으로 한다. 지구의 인간은 모두 우주 밖으로 탈출했다. 기나긴 세월 동안 지구는 변화를 거듭하며 정령들만 남아있는 '에덴'으로 변한다. 유저는 정령의 부름을 받은 구원자가 되어 에덴을 침공한 적을 상대하야 한다. <br /><br />에버소울은 캐릭터와 유저가 만들어 나가는 서사에 많은 공을 들인 게임이다. 그 중에서도 미연시가 떠오르는 인연 콘텐츠로 차별화를 꾀했다. 김 PD는 에버소울의 핵심으로 유저와 캐릭터 간의 애착을 긴밀하게 하는 연애 시뮬레이션을 꼽았다. <br /><br />애니메이션 풍의 그래픽이 돋보이는 에버소울은 2D와 3D 교차 편집을 통해 스토리텔링 몰입감을 극대화했다. 대부분의 콘텐츠가 한국어 풀보이스를 갖췄다. 컷신은 ID 캐릭터, 던전 입장 후에는 SD 캐릭터로 등장한다. <br /><br />전략적 재미는 '배치'에서 온다. 각 정령들의 타입, 포지션, 시너지 등을 고려해서 전투에 배치해야 한다. 총 5명의 정령이 하나의 덱을 구성한다. 진영과 위치에 따라 각종 버프를 얻을 수 있다. 얼티밋 스킬을 전황에 따라 적재적소에 활용하는 것도 필요하다. </p><p style="text-align: center;">____________________________________________</p> <figure class="article-figure"> <div class="figure-img"> <img src="https://img.hankyung.com/photo/202212/70500_218751_3754.jpg" alt=""애착 느낄 수 있도록 정령에 많은 투자했다""> </div> </figure>김철희 나인아크 PD <p><strong>Q. 주인공의 성별 선택지가 없다. </strong><br /><br />주인공의 성별은 남성으로 고정이다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 선별소환은 10회 단위로만 재소환이 가능한가?</strong><br /><br />그렇다. 재소환을 통해 원하는 캐릭터를 가져갈 수 있도록 했다. 단, 천사와 악마 속성은 선별소환에서 등장하지 않는다.<br /><br /><strong>Q. '영웅의군단'과 '삼국지를 품다' 등 주로 턴제 전략 게임을 만들던 개발진이 신작으로 서브컬처 장르에 도전하는데 부담은 없는가?</strong><br /><br />그동안 개발한 게임들이 그래픽만 다를 뿐 서브컬처 게임과 결이 비슷하다고 생각한다. 에버소울 개발 전에도 다양한 서브컬처 게임을 준비했는데 출시까지는 제대로 이어지지 못했을 뿐이다. 자신 있다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 다양한 장치 중에서도 '방주'를 선택하게 된 이유가 무엇인가? </strong><br /><br />방주를 말씀드리기 전에 세계관에 대한 이해가 필요하다. 에버소울은 포스트 아포칼립스와 SF 판타지를 결합한 세계다. 그리고 방주는 두 세계관을 연결하는 가교 역할이다. 일반적인 개념의 판타지와 SF 판타지 요소를 모두 담을 수 있는 게 방주라고 생각했다. 에버소울만의 '엣지' 포인트라고 말하고 싶다.<br /><br />세상에 정령은 존재하지만 인간은 정령을 보지 못하는 설정이다. 여기에 '초인류'라는 정령을 볼 수 있는 초능력을 가진 인간이 등장한다. 인간은 초인류의 힘을 사용하여 정령을 조종하려 했고 전쟁도 일으킨다. 결과적으로 정령의 힘을 제대로 다루지 못했고, 지구는 종말을 맞이했다. 살아남은 인류는 지구를 버리고 방주를 타고 우주로 떠난다. <br /><br />인간이 떠난 지구에서는 정령들이 살게 되고 이를 '에덴'으로 명명한다. 이후 수천 년이 지나 초인류가 지구의 주도권을 가져오기 위해 다시 방주를 타고 에덴(지구)을 침공한다. 에버소울 세계관의 적은 바로 초인류다. 게임을 하면 적들도 방주를 타고 나타난다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 왜 주인공을 제외한 인간을 모두 죽이고 시작하는지 궁금하다.</strong><br /><br />에버소울만의 특징이 주인공과 정령 간의 연애 시뮬레이션 요소가 있다는 점이다. 소위 '하렘' 느낌을 주고 싶었다. 주인공을 남성으로 고정시킨 이유기도 하다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 연애 시뮬레이션 요소에 대해 설명 부탁한다</strong><br /><br />플레이어는 아케나인이란 지역의 영주가 된다. 이곳에서 건물을 짓고, 정령들을 아르바이트 시키는 등 조금씩 꾸며나갈 수 있다. 영지 내 상업 지구는 정령들과 데이트하는 장소다. 유저가 보유한 정령들의 원하는 부탁을 들어주고 선물도 주면서 하나씩 알아갈 수 있다. <br /><br />조금씩 정령과 가까워지면 '에버톡'이라는 문자가 온다. 이후부터 정령과의 새로운 스토리가 개방된다. 일반적으로 여덟 개 에피소드 정도로 구성되어 있다. 안에는 다양한 선택지가 있다. 어떤 것을 고르냐에 따라 결말이 달라진다. 배드, 노멀, 해피, 트루 엔딩 등이 있다. 트루 엔딩에 성공하면 정령의 새로운 코스튬을 얻는다.<br /><br /><strong> Q. 인연 스토리를 보면 인게임 재화나 추가 능력치를 주는 등의 보상도 있는가? </strong><br /><br />강제적인 요소는 배제했다. 유저들이 숙제로 느끼지 않길 원했다. 콘텐츠를 안 한다고 손해보는 식의 설계는 하지 않았다. 인연 스토리를 통해 인게임 재화나 추가 능력치를 주는 일은 없을 것이다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 최근 들어 활약하는 국산 서브컬처 게임이 많다. 에버소울은 흥행을 위해 어떤 전략을 세웠나? </strong><br /><br />수집형 게임은 "유저들이 캐릭터에 얼마나 애착을 가지냐"가 제일 중요하다. 그래서 정령에 굉장히 많은 투자를 했다. 어떻게 하면 애착을 가질 수 있을지도 많이 연구했다. 유저와 캐릭터가 교감할 수 있게 만드는 요소가 바로 미연시다. 연애 요소를 게임의 본질을 헤치지 않는 선에서 접목했다. 유저가 정령의 깊은 매력을 느낄 수 있을 것으로 기대한다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 에버소울의 정령 등급에 대해 설명 부탁한다.</strong><br /><br />에버소울은 커먼, 레어, 에픽으로 세 가지 등급이 있다. 커먼은 분해용 캐릭터로 보면 된다. 캐릭터 바탕이 파란색인 레어는 에픽 등급 성장을 위해 사용된다. 에픽은 콘텐츠에 사용되는 캐릭터로 가장 높은 등급이다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 낮은 등급 캐릭터에 애착을 갖는 유저도 있는데 그저 거쳐가는 용도로 보인다. 해당 캐릭터들의 인연 스토리는 출시될 예정이 없는 건가?</strong><br /><br />커먼과 레어 등급 캐릭터 역시 모두 풀보이스를 가지고 있다. 메인 스토리에서 중요한 비중을 가진 캐릭터도 있다. 만약 이런 부분에 애착을 갖는 유저들이 있다면 새로운 버전으로 출시할 계획이 있다. 가능성은 항상 열려있다.<br /><br /><strong>Q. 레어 등급 이하로는 얼티밋 스킬이 아예 없다. 스킬 자체가 없는 것은 에픽 등급과 너무 차이 나는 것은 아닌가? </strong><br /><br />얼티밋 스킬 사용을 위한 얼티밋 게이지는 캐릭터 고유 자원이 아니라 덱의 공유 자원이다. 따라서 에픽 캐릭터가 딱 하나만 있더라도 이를 소모할 수 있다. 없는 것은 다소 아쉽다. 하지만 얼티밋 게이지가 있는데도 이를 사용하지 못하는 경우는 없을 것이다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. AGF 현장 분위기 좋았다. 흥행의 조짐이 보이는데 소감이 궁금하다.</strong><br /><br />지스타와 AGF 모두 뜨거운 반응을 보였다. 유저들이 "에버소울을 기대해 주시고 계시는구나"라고 느낄 수 있었다. 감사하게 생각하고 있다.<br /><br /><strong>Q. 길드 시스템 있는지?</strong><br /><br />오픈 스펙 내에서의 길드는 모여서 길드원끼리 채팅하고 퀘스트 진행을 할 때 버프를 얻을 수 있는 정도로만 구현했다. 길드 레이드는 이후 업데이트할 예정이다. 길드 레이드는 추후에 공지할 수 있도록 하겠다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 파밍 콘텐츠에 대해 설명 부탁한다.</strong><br /><br />두 가지 반복 콘텐츠가 있다. '조각난 차원의 미궁'과 '기억의 회랑'이다. 전자는 로그라이크 성격이 강한 콘텐츠다. 갈림길을 마주하여 보물과 몬스터 중 하나를 선택해야 한다.<br /><br />보물상자는 성장에 필요한 재화를 얻을 수 있고, 몬스터와 전투를 하면 버프를 획득할 수 있다. 버프를 얻겠다고 무작정 전투만 하면 성장 보상을 얻지 못한다. 반대로 성장 보상만 얻으면 버프가 없어 스테이지를 클리어하기 힘들다. 적당한 줄다리기가 필요하다. <br /><br />기억의 회랑은 전형적인 JRPG 구성을 하고 있다. 스토리 콘텐츠를 반복 콘텐츠로 다시 만든 것이다. 더 다양한 기믹과 복잡한 퍼즐로 구성되어 있다. 피로도가 있어 주 1회로 제한했다. 중간 저장 기능도 있다. 회랑은 주마다 로테이션이 돌아간다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 경쟁 콘텐츠가 있는지? </strong><br /><br />경쟁 콘텐츠로는 '아레나'라는 PVP 콘텐츠가 있다. 실시간 경쟁은 아니다. 다른 유저 영지를 방문하여 쳐들어온 몬스터를 처치하거나 잔해를 치워주는 등의 일을 하면 방문자와 주인 모두 보상을 받을 수 있는 시스템도 있다. 이후 영지에 '좋아요'를 누를 수 있는데, 좋아요가 많은 영지를 랭킹 순으로 보여준다. 사실 영지는 경쟁이라기보단 자기만족의 영역이다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 전략의 요소에 대해 구체적으로 설명 부탁한다. </strong><br /><br />배치가 전략의 핵심이다. 어떤 정령을 누구와 어디에 배치할지가 매우 중요하다. 타입에 따라 버프도 있고, 같이 있으면 강해지는 정령 간의 시너지도 있다. 전투 시작 이후부터는 얼티밋 스킬 등의 스킬을 적재적소에 쓰는 것이 핵심이다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 악마와 천사 속성의 등장 확률은 다른 속성에 비해 더 낮나?</strong><br /><br />더 낮은 확률로 등장한다. 하지만 악마와 천사가 꼭 반드시 좋은 것만은 아니다. 상황에 따라 사용하는 것이 중요하다.<br /><br /><strong>Q. 정령 뽑기에 안전장치가 있는지 궁금하다.</strong><br /><br />뽑기 30회에 에픽 1개를 보장한다. 픽업 소환의 경우 마일리지 천장 개념을 도입했다. 특정 소환 회수 이후 확정적으로 얻을 수 있다. 구체적인 마일리지 수치에 대해서는 당장 언급 드리기 어렵다. <br /><br /><strong>Q. 유저에게 어떤 게임이 되길 바라는가?</strong><br /><br />'아전깊'이라고 말하고 싶다. <div class="aside-tit-wrap"> <h2 class="aside-tit"> 오늘의 주요뉴스 </h2> </div> data-pm="N"> 尹 지지율, 2주째 올라 41.2%…"'반짝 강세' 아니다" </a> </h3> </div> <div class="thumb"> <a href="https://www.hankyung.com/politics/article/2022122602577"> <img src="https://img.hankyung.com/photo/202212/01.32212279.3.jpg" alt="尹 지지율, 2주째 올라 41.2%…"'반짝 강세' 아니다""> </a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div class="news-item type-thumb-lt"> <div class="txt-cont"> <h3 class="news-tit"> <a href="https://www.hankyung.com/economy/article/202212260117i" data-pm="N"> 文정부서 정규직된 도로공사서비스 직원 1000명 감축…왜? </a> </h3> </div> <div class="thumb"> <a href="https://www.hankyung.com/economy/article/202212260117i"> <img src="https://img.hankyung.com/photo/202212/AA.21263148.3.jpg" alt="文정부서 정규직된 도로공사서비스 직원 1000명 감축…왜?"> </a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div class="news-item type-thumb-lt"> <div class="txt-cont"> <h3 class="news-tit"> <a href="https://www.hankyung.com/economy/article/2022122596821" data-pm="N"> 정부, 부동산 대못 뽑는다더니…"아직 멀었다" </a> </h3> </div> <div class="thumb"> <a 