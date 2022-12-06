<div class="figure-img"> <img src="https://img.hankyung.com/photo/202212/70118_217615_5530.jpg" alt="블랙핑크가 메이플스토리 디자인한다?"> </div> </figure><p>넥슨(대표 이정헌)은 '메이플스토리'와 글로벌 아티스트 블랙핑크가 함께하는 컬래버레이션 프로젝트를 예고하고 티저 영상을 공개했다.<br /><br />공개된 티저 영상에는 블랙핑크 멤버들이 '메이플스토리' 패션에 대한 자신의 생각과 경험담, 갖고 있는 아이템 등에 대해 함께 이야기를 나누는 모습을 담았다. 직접 '메이플스토리' 패션 아이템 개발에 참여하면서 톡톡 튀는 다양한 아이디어를 열정적으로 제안하는 장면도 있다.<br /><br />넥슨은 티저 영상에 이어 더욱 많은 이야기를 담은 본편 1편과 2편을 후속 공개할 예정이다. 1편은 사전에 진행된 '2022 메이플 코디 토너먼트'의 유저 선택 결과를 블랙핑크 멤버들이 추측하면서 '메이플스토리' 코디 트렌드를 파악하는 과정이다. 2편은 블랙핑크 멤버들이 컬래버 아이템을 직접 디자인하는 작업을 선보일 계획이다.<br /><br />블랙핑크 컬래버 영상은 한국을 포함한 북미, 대만, 싱가폴, 일본 등 글로벌 전역의 '메이플스토리', '메이플스토리M' 서비스 국가에서 특별 페이지 및 공식 유튜브 채널을 통해 동시 오픈된다.</p><br /><br />장동준 한경닷컴 게임톡 기자 </div> </div> <div class="empathy-wrap not_personal_service"> <button type="button" class="btn-like" data-kind="1" data-reaction="good" 최태원 부부 34년 만에 이혼…노소영에 재산분할 665억원 "중동은 기회의 땅"…이재용, 첫 출장지로 UAE 택한 이유 