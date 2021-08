This combination of two file pictures made on May 17, 2014 shows Google's logo (top) during a press announcement at the Google headquarters in New York on May 21, 2012, and Apple's logo in Paris on January 27, 2010. Google and Apple, the two technology titans behind the world's top smartphone platforms, called a truce on May 16, 2014 in a long-running patent war. AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND / LOIC VENANCE../2014-05-17 17:46:10/ ???沅??? ?? 1980-2014 ???고?⑸?댁?? 臾대? ??? ?щ같? 湲?吏?.>