美 ITC “대웅제약 균주, 메디톡스서 왔다”

300쪽 분량 ITC 예비판결문 전문 공개
균주 도용·영업 비밀 침해 인정
6일(현지시간) ITC는 대웅제약과 메디톡스의 ‘보툴리눔 톡신 제제(보톡스)’ 균주 도용 소송의 예비판결문 전문을 홈페이지에 공개했다. ITC는 지난달 7일 대웅제약이 메디톡스의 영업비밀을 침해했다고 판단한 예비판결을 내놨다.
ITC는 대웅제약의 균주도용에 대한 근거로 “메디톡스 균주와 대웅제약의 균주에는 같은 균주 패턴이 있다”며 “이 균주는 홀 A하이퍼(Hall A-hyper) 균주에서 나왔으며, 대웅제약의 균주는 메디톡스 균주에서 나왔음을 확인할 수 있다”고 밝혔다.
(The administrative law judge finds that the Medytox strain and the Daewoong strain have a shared pattern of mutations, which confirms that the Medytox strain came from the Hall A-hyper strain, and that the Daewoong strain came from the Medytox strain.)
또 이는 “메디톡스와 대웅제약이 사용한 균주의 밀접한 관계를 보여 준다”며 “대웅제약이 메디톡스가 사용한 균주의 균주를 얻었다는 결론을 뒷받침 한다”고 설명했다.
(The phylogenetic analysis shows the close relationship between the strains used by Medytox and Daewoong, and supports the conclusion that Daewoong got its strain from that used by Medytox.)
대웅제약의 영업 비밀 침해에 대해서는 “대웅제약은 메디톡스의 약품 제조 공정에 관한 기밀의 독점적인 정보를 입수해 ‘DWP-450’을 시장에 내놓는 데 상당한 이점을 제공했다”고 봤다.
(Daewoong received and relied on confidential, proprietary information concerning Medytox’s drug substance manufacturing process, providing it with a substantial advantage in bringing DWP-450 to market.)
ITC의 최종 판결은 오는 11월6일 나온다. ITC 전체위원회가 예비판결을 확정하게 되면, 60일간의 미 대통령 판단 및 승인 후 시행된다.
김예나 기자 yena@hankyung.com
