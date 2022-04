FILE - This file photo made Jan. 6, 2010, shows John Chambers, CEO of Cisco Systems Inc., in Las Vegas. There are 117 companies in Standard & Poor?s 500 index that have announced since the start of 2011 they will raise their dividends, up from 78 increases in the same period last year, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)/2011-04-01 18:39:48/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2011 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>