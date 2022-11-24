클레이튼 재단, 올 4분기 KIR 지출 중단

클레이튼(KLAY) 재단이 클레이튼 증진 리저브(Klaytn Improvement Reserve, KIR)의 4분기 지출을 중단한다.24일 클레이튼 재단은 공식 미디움을 통해 "앞서 투표에 부쳐진 4분기 KIR 지출 중단 제안이 통과했다. 총 17개의 거버넌스 카운슬(GC) 멤버가 참여했고 15개사가 동의했다"고 밝혔다.해당 안건이 통과함에 따라 올해 4분기까지 KIR을 통한 모든 지출은 중단된다. 이에 따라 총 18개의 프로젝트에 대한 지출이 연기된다.지출이 중단되는 프로젝트의 목록은 아래와 같다.▲The 9th KIR: Klaytn Bug Bounty Program by Theory▲The 10th KIR: New Consensus Algorithm for Blockchain Scalability by BaSE Lab▲The 11th KIR: Online Education and event for Klaytn by LIKELION▲The 12th KIR: Auditable Privacy Preserving FT/NFT Transfer on Klaytn Blockchain by Zkrypto▲The 13th KIR: Public EN Operation by Fantrie▲The 13th KIR: Open-source Decentralized Exchange by SORAMITSU▲The 13th KIR: Improving the Read Performance of KV database inKlaytn by Seoul National University▲The 14th KIR: Finstreet x Mining Devs▲The 16th KIR: EN Operation by Klubs▲The 16th KIR: Education Program by Code States▲The 16th KIR: Klaytn Ecosystem Audit Fund by Blaize Technology▲The 17th KIR: Blockchain at Yonsei NFT Project▲The 17th KIR: Blockscout Open-source Block Explorer▲The 17th KIR: Klaytn Ecosystem Audit Fund by Hacken▲The 17th KIR: Klaytn Ecosystem Audit Fund by Haechi Labs▲The 18th KIR: EN Operation by Krosslab▲The 18th KIR: Klaytn Developer Grant Program by Questbook▲The 18th KIR: Public EN Operation by Tatum황두현 블루밍비트 기자 cow5361@bloomingbit.io