알레그로 마이크로시스템즈(ALGM) 수시 보고
알레그로 마이크로시스템즈(ALGM)가 1일(현지 시각) 수시보고서를 제출했다.
항목 5.02. 이사 또는 특정 임원의 퇴임; 이사 선출 특정 임원의 임명; 특정 임원의 보상 약정.
2022년 9월 1일, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.(이하 "회사")의 이사회는 기술 및 제품 부문 수석 부사장인 Michael C. Doogue를 수석 부사장 겸 최고 기술 책임자(CTO)로 임명했습니다. Doogue 씨는 2019년부터 기술 및 제품 담당 수석 부사장을 역임했으며 1998년에 입사한 이래로 회사에서 진보적인 엔지니어링 및 경영진 리더십 역할을 맡아 왔습니다.
알레그로 마이크로시스템즈(ALGM)은 31일 전 거래일 종가 대비 1.85% 내린 23.32달러로 장 마감했다.
Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. The Company's magnetic sensor ICs enable its customers to measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and light-emitting diode (LED) driver ICs. The Company's photonics portfolio provides eye-safe distance measurement and three-dimensional (3D) imaging solutions.
*이 기사는 한국경제신문과 굿모닝AI리포트가 공동 개발한 인공지능 알고리즘으로 미국 상장사들의 공시를 실시간 분석해 작성한 것입니다. 일부 데이터 수집 과정에서 오류와 지연 등이 있을 수 있습니다.
