플레이티카 홀딩(PLTK) 수시 보고

닐슨 홀딩스(NLSN)가 24일(현지 시각) 수시보고서를 제출했다. [종목 정보 바로가기] 항목 8.01 기타 이벤트2022년 8월 24일, 잉글랜드 및 웨일즈 법에 따라 설립된 공개 유한 회사인 Nielsen Holdings plc("Nielsen" 또는 "회사")는 일부 자회사가 현금 공개 제안(총칭하여 , The Nielsen Company(Luxembourg) S.à r.l.("Luxembourg Issuer")의 2025년 만기 5.000% 선순위 채권(이하 "2025 채권")의 일부 또는 전부를 매입하기 위한 "공개 제안") Nielsen Finance LLC 및 Nielsen Finance Co.(룩셈부르크 발행사와 함께 "매도자")의 2028년 만기 선순위 채권 5.625%, 2029년 만기 4.500%의 선순위 채권, 2030년 만기 5.875%의 선순위 채권 및 203년 만기 4.750%의 선순위 채권 (다른 일련의 메모와 함께 총칭하여 "메모"). 공개 제안과 관련하여 제안자는 어음에 적용되는 각 계약에 대해 제안된 특정 수정 사항에 대해 어음 보유자의 동의를 요청합니다(통칭하여 "동의 요청"). 공개 청약 및 동의 권유와 동시에 그러나 별도로 청약자는 재구매한 어음의 총 원금에 미지급 및 미지급 금액을 더한 금액의 101%에 해당하는 구매 가격으로 모든 어음의 일부를 현금으로 구매하겠다는 제안을 시작했습니다. 적용 가능한 각 일련의 노트에 적용되는 계약의 통제 조항 변경에 따라 구매 날짜(통칭하여 "지배권 제안 변경")에 대한 이자를 제외합니다.제안자는 8월 19일에 개정된 2022년 3월 28일자 거래 계약에 따라 회사 인수와 관련하여 공개 제안, 동의 권유 및 지배권 변경 제안을 시작합니다. , 2022, Neptune Intermediate Jersey Limited 및 Neptune BidCo US Inc. 사이에서 수시로 추가로 수정될 수 있습니다. Neptune Intermediate Jersey Limited 및 Neptune BidCo US Inc.는 Elliott Investment Management L.P.의 계열사인 Evergreen Coast Capit