Traders work in the Eurodollar futures pit on the trading floor at the CME Group on September 21, 2011 in Chicago. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee announced Wednesday that it would keep a key short term interest rate at the historically low rate of zero to 0.25 percent. In its policy statement, the Fed announced it will be selling $400 billion worth of short-term securities and buying and equal amount of longer-term securities in a move to push long term interest rates lower. UPI/Brian Kersey/2011-09-22 05:27:45/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2011 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>