최윤호 삼성SDI 사장 "하반기 전고체 배터리 시제품 생산"

삼성SDI 53주년 창립기념식 개최

Samsung SDI Commemorates 53rd Anniversary Samsung SDI CEO Yoon-ho Choi underpins the importance of ceaseless change and innovation for achieving the status of a global Top Tier company by 2030Holds Open Talk with the CEO to talk about the future of the companySEOUL, Korea – June 29, 2023 – Samsung SDI today announced that the company held a ceremony at the headquarters in Giheung to celebrate its 53rd anniversary falling on July 1. The ceremony was attended by around 200 executives and employees, including President and CEO Yoon-ho Choi.In his speech, CEO Choi enumerated the company's highlights over the past year that include the establishment of StarPlus Energy, the opening of new R&D Centers in the U.S., Europe, and China, the acquisition of global top talent, and the declaration of the environment-friendly management."Last year we took our first step towards change by setting the vision and long-term strategies to become a global Top Tier company in 2030 and by building the foundations for the growth and business in the future," remarked the CEO.Regarding the endeavors undertaken by the company going forwards, Samsung SDI CEO Choi underscored, "This year, we are in the stage of implementation to get closer to our vision," and “We have completed the pilot line for all-solid-state batteries and are ready for sample production in the second half of the year, along with the mother line for 46-phi cylindrical batteries under preparations for development and mass production of next-generation products.”“We are enhancing collaborations with our customers including GM and consolidating the global supply chain, while securing ‘super-gap’ technological competitiveness through continuous innovation and expansion of top talent acquisition,” he added.CEO Choi also called on the electronic material business to make a new leap through preoccupying next-generation technologies and expanding into new markets.“To achieve our sustainable growth, we are focused on spreading the ESG management throughout all value chains including the supply chain,” stressed CEO Choi.Citing the old saying of Shang Dynasty's founder Tang that goes, "If you renew yourself every day, then you are a new person every day and you can continue to renew and renovate yourself," CEO Choi said in his closing remark, "We will build a new Samsung SDI by innovating how we think and work with Tang's attitude."The anniversary ceremony was followed by Open Talk with the CEO, a quarterly company event where the CEO and employees talk heart-to-heart all about the company in an effort to create a horizontal and flexible corporate culture.To mark this year’s anniversary, the CEO and employees discussed what the future holds for Samsung SDI during the event.About Samsung SDISamsung SDI, headquartered in the Republic of Korea, is a world-leading battery and electronic material manufacturer redefining the worlds of electric vehicles, energy storage systems and IT devices. The company drives transformation and innovation to emerge as a ‘Creative Energy and Materials Solution Leader’ across the fields of e-mobility, energy solutions, as well as semiconductors and displays. The company commits to sourcing 100% renewable electricity across its entire global operations by 2050. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung SDI News at https://www.samsungsdi.com/sdi-news/list.html.